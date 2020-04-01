Project $1M: March Was Tough, But Amazon And Tencent Helped Ease The Pain

In the 4.5 years that I’ve been running the Project $1M portfolio, I don’t think it's an understatement to say that there has not been a month as tough as March. The sobering thing is that the month was at various points significantly worse than where things ended up. A minor recovery in share prices toward the latter part of the month helped make the final outcome for March a figure better than what it was. Trouble is, things could continue to deteriorate further from here.

A saving grace for the portfolio was that performance was still better than the S&P 500 in March, continuing the defensive trend that was also seen in February, across the worst of the declines seen thus far. The Project $1M portfolio finished down 11.15%, piling onto the declines in February of 5.6%. Incredibly, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) actually finished up for the month, while Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) only had declines of 5% or less. Ctrip (NASDAQ:TCOM), Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) were especially bloodied, with each declining almost 20% for the month.

My broader investment focus with Project $1M is the purchase and long-term hold of a clutch of high-growth, cash-generating businesses that are powered by secular tailwinds. The advantage of these secular tailwinds should be to allow the selected businesses to grow under any economic conditions that may be experienced over the life of the Project $1M portfolio (a decade or more).

Markets may move the prices of Project $1M businesses around here and there, depending on sentiment; however, I am focused on the long-term returns on invested capital that my businesses can generate and the opportunity to deploy that invested capital at high rates of return over a long-term horizon. For those that are new to the project, here are Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 of the initial investments in the portfolio.

The overall objective of the portfolio is to turn a capital base of $275,000 that was initially deployed in November 2015 into $1,000,000 by November 2025. This will be done primarily through buying and holding high quality businesses, helping returns compound and minimizing tax and trading costs. The initial $275,000 in capital has been fully deployed and will not be added to for the rest of the project's duration.

Project $1M ended February with a balance of almost $479,000, down almost $59,000 over the month. That brings the accumulated losses for the last 2 months to almost $93,000. It will be interesting to look back on this period as defining for the portfolio. It will either be the period that broke Project $1M’s performance, or the time where the portfolio still showed its utility as being able to provide some defense in mitigating the worst of the index’s losses.

While I expect the portfolio to be able to outperform during periods of strong growth, the ability to adjust to and absorb declines has been a welcome observation. What’s been interesting to see across the market is that, while there has been meaningful value destruction across a broad range of sectors, including energy, retail, REITs, hospitality and food service, technology, particularly, large-cap technology, has held up surprisingly well.

Part of my focus in selecting businesses for Project $1M was to select all weather businesses, ones that can perform well across all conditions. Many of the holdings certainly have the ability to do that. In fact, a number of them will actually enhance their positions and accelerate tailwinds through the “coronoacrisis”.

In particular, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Amazon, Tencent, and MercadoLibre should consolidate their already-impressive market power in the wake of the crisis. What’s dominated global coverage of recent events has been a general fear among consumers to wander into physical retail for any form of purchase. However, I have noticed with interest the frequent Amazon deliveries piling up outside my neighbors' houses. This will persist for the duration of what looks to be lengthy quarantines and even beyond.

Similarly, Alibaba looks to have gained share in rural and regional markets as a result of the pandemic, when lockdowns influenced Chinese consumers to try mobile and remote ordering. However, what market participants are also realizing is that these businesses have strong cash generation and generally healthy balance sheets to be able to get them through this crisis. Both Amazon and Alibaba held over $50B in cash on the balance sheet at the end of 2019. Investors are realizing these are highly capitalized businesses with strong balance sheets who can control their destiny don’t need to go cap in hand to the government for expensive and highly dilutive bailouts. Incredibly, this last month has now seen large tech as the new safeties, to which investors rush in times of distress.

Portfolio Changes

For the first time in about a year, I have made some minor changes to the portfolio. I have modestly trimmed positions in Amazon, Facebook, and Visa (NYSE:V) and deployed the proceeds into Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), which I welcomed into the Project $1M portfolio. During the intensity of the market assault, when the market triggered limit down levels 3 times in a week, I debated the wisdom of being fully invested and bemoaned not having higher levels of cash. With the level of capital loss from the portfolio, it's not an understatement to say that these were emotionally testing times. However, rather than staying in cash, I wanted to take the opportunity to add a couple of holdings that I’ve long wished to include in the portfolio and took the opportunity to add to.

I was in two minds over the positions that were trimmed. I continue to think Amazon will prosper well into the future, as will Facebook and Visa. However, the businesses are large, and potential for future growth possibly not as robust as companies smaller in size, and earlier in their journey to penetrate their markets. Even after trimming these holdings modestly, Amazon, Facebook, and Visa continue to be top 5 holdings for the portfolio. I also like the fact that now the portfolio exposure is slightly less dominated by the payment processors. Post the changes, Visa and Mastercard's exposure is now only 26% combined, rather than over 30%.

More importantly, the ability to include two very high quality businesses in Adobe and ServiceNow into the portfolio was a more motivating reason.

In the case of Adobe, Adobe's Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Premiere Effects are best in class image editing and video creation tools, and almost required software for any design professional. Adobe's unique ability to tie together best-in-class content creation tools with rich analytical insight around user demographics and engagement statistics for content consumption is something that really helps close the loop for most developers. Fast mobile networks, devices with high processing capabilities, and a shift to content monetization via digital advertising have all come together to create strong demand for digital content creation and accompanying analytics and marketing tools.

ServiceNow has also been a long-term winner and has provided investor returns of almost 26% annualized over the last five years. ServiceNow's role in providing productivity tools to help make IT‘s job simpler and more automated has made the business a hit with IT teams globally, assisting IT with such mundane tasks as asset management, ticketing, and workflow automation. Part of ServiceNow’s success in recent years has come from steadily expanding its reach within an enterprise beyond IT departments into other areas such as human resources and customer service. ServiceNow has recently had considerable success with its customer service management module as well as a human resources management module in improving task management and productivity in each of these areas.

Future Outlook

Well, I realize that, while I could "plead the corona” and punt on outlook like some of Project $1M’s portfolio companies, that would be taking the easy way out so I want to offer some thoughts on where I see this market heading. I certainly expect the near-term volatility to continue at an elevated rate at least through the summer.

Time will tell how Project $1M performs in the back half of the year, but my sense is that portfolio performance will be robust. I'm expecting a further negative contribution this quarter, with losses likely taking year to date returns down as high as 25-30%. The back half of the year should bring a strong uptick in performance, and I expect the Project $1M portfolio to close out 2020 on a positive note. There is notably a lot of fear and gloom in the financial media today, with suggestions to hide out in gold or bitcoin till the end of days. That's not for me, and I don't want to, and I can't afford to be in cash.

With over 20 years to go till retirement, I want to continue to build up my capital, and I still believe the only way to do that is with high quality businesses. I'm psychologically steeling myself for a rough few months and prepared to dig in and ride it out. If capitalism doesn't come to a crashing end of the next 12 months, we may collectively look back on these times as amongst the best times in a generation to deploy capital and build wealth. Certainly, that’s what I'll be opportunistically looking to do.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, V, MA, NOW, ADBE, MELI, FB, BABA, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.