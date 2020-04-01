Near 50% Drop Is Providing A Low-Risk Entry Point On Cintas

Sentiment toward the stock is far less bullish than it should be.

The company just reported earnings a few weeks ago and it beat on both the top and bottom line.

Very few stocks have been spared in the market's decline thus far. Many stocks have seen share prices fall 50% or more since the market peaked in February. In some instances, the sharp declines are providing investors with low-risk entry points, just in case the market makes another major move to the downside. One such company that I think could start to rebound is Cintas (CTAS), the uniform and cleaning company.

Cintas peaked at just over $300 on February 19 and it hit a low of $154.33 on March 23. If you calculate that out, it is a decline of 49.37%. What caught my eye about the drop was where the low happened. If we look back at the low from December 2018, the stock hit a low of $154.48 for two straight weeks. From that low, the stock rallied sharply and nearly doubled in the next 14 months.

Something else that jumped out at me from that low in '18 was that the 104-week (two years) moving average seemed to act as support. We also see that the stock danced around the $155 area for several weeks in the fourth quarter of 2017. The overbought/oversold indicators were in or near oversold territory back in '18 and both the 10-week RSI and the stochastic indicators are in the oversold territory now.

Given the technical parameters, the oversold readings on the RSI and the stochastic indicators, and the support in the $154 to $155 range, this looks like a low-risk entry point for Cintas. This tells us why we would want to buy the stock now, but the fundamentals tell us why we should want to own Cintas at all.

Consistent Earnings and Revenue Growth Helped Push the Stock Higher

Cintas released its fiscal third quarter earnings on March 19, just before the stock hit its low. The company beat the EPS and revenue estimates and both saw solid growth over Q3 2019. Earnings were up 17% and revenue increased by 8% over the previous year. Over the last three years, earnings have increased by an average rate of 26%. Revenue has grown by a rate of 12% per year over this same period.

In addition to the earnings and revenue growth, Cintas has strong management efficiency measurements. The return on equity is at 27.6% and the profit margin is at 15.2%. The ROE is well above average and the profit margin is slightly above average.

After the big drop, the stock's trailing P/E ratio is just below 19 and the forward P/E is at 21. The company does pay a small dividend and the current yield is around 1.5%. One thing that stood out to me with regard to the most recent quarterly report was a pretty sizable jump in cash on hand. From May 31, 2019, through February 29, 2020, the cash on the balance sheet jumped from $96.6 million to $234.4 million. During uncertain times like we are facing now, it's always good to have extra cash on hand.

Another factor regarding Cintas that could help the stock is the services that the company provides. With all of the concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus and cleaning thoroughly, it's possible that Cintas will see an increase in business. The last thing a business wants at this time is to face a lawsuit because its facilities were insufficiently cleaned. They would not want to be held accountable for someone getting sick from the virus.

The Sentiment toward Cintas Was Skewed to the Pessimistic Side, Even Before the Drop

Looking at the sentiment toward Cintas, we see that there is a certain degree of pessimism being displayed toward the stock. There are 14 analysts covering the stock at this time and seven have it rated as a "buy". There are five "hold" ratings and two "sell" ratings. This gives us a buy percentage of 50% and that is below average. Analysts have become slightly more skeptical in the last three months.

The short interest ratio is currently at 2.76 and that is in the average range, maybe a little on the low side. This is the lowest the ratio has been in the past six months, but the reason the ratio has fallen is two-fold. The average daily trading volume has jumped to its highest level in the last six months while the number of shares sold short has declined.

With analysts skewed to the bearish side and with the short interest ratio in the normal range, I would say the odds of seeing an increase in optimism in the coming months is more likely. We could see upgrades from a few analysts and that could help boost the stock price.

My Overall Take on Cintas

I am bullish on Cintas due to the fundamental indicators - the earnings growth, the revenue growth, and the management efficiency measurements. The technical factors and the sentiment indicators tell me that now is the time to buy the stock.

I look for the stock to move back up to the $210 to $215 range within the next six to nine months and that would mean a gain of approximately 30%. The long-term moving averages will start to fall in the coming weeks and they could be in the vicinity of the $210 price range in the next few months. It would be wise to keep an eye on the moving averages and how the stock responds to possible resistance.

The stock never fell below the 104-week back in 2018 and the stock didn't have much trouble moving back above the 52-week. In the bear markets of 2000-2002 and 2007-2009, the stock did find some resistance at each of the moving averages when it attempted to recover.

My suggestion is going long the stock with a target of $210 and a stop-loss at $143. This gives the stock some leeway should it drop below the December '18 low and the potential gain is more than twice as high as the stop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.