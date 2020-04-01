Baidu's Value Will Be Unlocked

"The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word 'crisis.' One brush stroke stands for danger; the other for opportunity. In a crisis, be aware of the danger -- but recognize the opportunity." - John F. Kennedy

Although Chinese linguists would argue that Kennedy's statement is not technically correct, the message resonates during economic downturns. As we watch China's economic activity slowly ramp up after tight social restrictions, we may look for hidden gems in the emerging Chinese tech sector. While many internet companies still have lofty valuations, value investors might appreciate Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). The company has a strong balance sheet, plenty of cash flow generated each quarter, and a variety of future growth drivers. Why has the market forsaken this search giant?

Data by YCharts

The table above demonstrates that revenues have grown moderately, but quarterly net income dropped throughout 2019. This was attributed to a myriad of issues, including increased government control on advertising, an expensive advertising campaign for the Chinese New Year Gala, as well as a one-time impairment charge on its third quarter sale of Ctrip (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares. The economic slowdown with COVID-19 has further added to Baidu's troubles.

This lack of growth has not lent itself to a valuation worthy of most tech stocks. With a P/E ratio of 14.8 and a P/B of 1.4, this company is priced for long-term growth in the 2.5%-5.0% range.

Data by YCharts

But its valuation by the market is actually even lower than indicated by the basic metrics in the chart above.

If we refer to the last quarterly report, in terms of assets, they have:

$4.8B in cash and $16.2B in short-term assets.

$9.9B in long-term investments, which is understated (given current market conditions) as it includes their remaining 12% stake in Ctrip/Trip.com. They are also the majority owner of iQiyi at 48%, a video platform similar to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) but less dominant in the Chinese market.

If we take the total short-term/current assets of $23.4B against total liabilities of $18.4B, we find they have about $5B in net liquid assets. Add in the $9.9B from long-term investments and Baidu is being valued around $18.4B as of March 25th. If they achieved zero growth for the next decade and continued to make $911 million a quarter, you are giving them around a 5x earnings multiple (essentially pricing in negative growth). If we use non-GAAP figures for earnings, the valuations are even lower. The company generates most of its earnings through Baidu Core despite losing money operating iQiyi, where heavy content investments lead to negative earnings.

Baidu Core is being priced for long-term failure, yet it has held the dominant position in Chinese search (desktop/mobile) for years despite attempts by domestic companies to increase market share. Foreign competitors such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) would have trouble ever gaining lost ground here and even more trouble obtaining the Chinese government seal of approval. Control of a country's search data is a matter of national strategic importance. Data is increasingly being viewed as an important resource akin to oil or gold. Valuations may increase to reflect these strengths once Baidu obtains a second listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, something that has been pursued by companies such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). Listing in Hong Kong eventually allows mainland Chinese investors to buy these listings through the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Connection, increasing the investor base.

Apart from Baidu Core, iQiyi will experience an increase in viewership as people stay at home due to COVID-19. However, it will continue to be a money-losing venture for the foreseeable future. So, where does the company find further earnings growth?

Future Growth Drivers

The recent earnings report has highlighted a variety of initiatives the company has been pursuing:

Apollo Self-Driving Cars: 3 million test kilometers logged. They are likely to dominate the self-driving landscape in China.

AI Cloud: It appears to be gaining ground, but still behind Alibaba and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). The last time they reported its growth was Q3 2019 (70% yoy). They will be adding in their own high-performance AI chips called Baidu Kunlun for enhanced processing.

DuerOS: Leading voice assistant for the Chinese language.

Xiaodu smart speaker: Ranked #1 in shipments in China. Baidu has leading speech recognition technologies.

Baidu Maps: Selected last quarter by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to provide location and traffic data in China.

Advanced facial recognition technology.

Baidu's Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) platform: Partnered with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, to launch a blockchain alliance with major Chinese commercial banks for inter-bank information verification.

While these initiatives may not add to the bottom line in the next year, the potential for monetization with this type of technology is vast. Ask yourself, what price would you pay to own the leading self-driving car company in a country of 1.38 billion people? The Chinese government will also favor domestic businesses in this sector for strategic reasons. Investors may find it difficult to find an entry point in the future, when the path to profitability from these initiatives becomes more obvious. I doubt Baidu will be selling at current valuations at that time.

Risks

The most important current risk for Baidu is a long-scale economic downturn in China following the coronavirus outbreak. Although the isolation measures may have caused people to spend more time searching online, advertising revenue will decrease in the near term. The company has guided for a 10% decrease in yoy revenues next quarter because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Content costs from iQiyi may also continue to rise and negatively affect earnings, although further divestment of this business is always an option.

Overall, I feel that much of the negativity is priced in, and what is left is a severely undervalued company with future growth drivers, including AI cloud, self-driving cars, and speech/facial recognition technology. The company has been planning a secondary listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange in the future, which should improve current valuations. I am a long-term buyer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.