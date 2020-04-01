Fifth Third Bancorp: Moderately Rate-Sensitive Margin To Drag Earnings

Risks will be high in the next few months; therefore, a neutral rating is appropriate for FITB.

Fifth Third Bancorp's (FITB) earnings will likely fall this year mostly due to the federal funds rate cut and moderate sensitivity of net interest margin to interest rates. Moreover, non-interest expenses will likely rise this year due to a higher minimum wage, an increase in regulatory fees, and technological investment, which will further drag earnings. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to worsen credit quality and drive up provision charges. Consequently, I'm expecting FITB's earnings to decline by 9% year-over-year in 2020 on an adjusted basis. The December 2020 target price implies a substantial price upside, which makes the stock a feasible investment for a holding period of nine months. However, risks are high in the next few months because the COVID-19 pandemic can result in actual results differing materially from my earnings estimates. A new lawsuit by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also adds to the risks. Based on the prospects of earnings decline and the risks, I'm adopting a neutral rating on FITB.

Moderately Rate-Sensitive Margin to Get Squeezed by Interest Rate Cuts

The 150 bps federal funds rate cut will adversely affect FITB's moderately rate-sensitive net interest margin, NIM. Around 56% of total loans were variable-rate based at the end of 2019, which makes the average yield sensitive to interest rate movement. Meanwhile, deposit cost is stickier than yield due to the large proportion of non-interest bearing deposits in total deposits. At the end of 2019, around 28% of total deposits were non-interest bearing. The repricing of saving deposits and some time deposits will likely ease the pressure on NIM. Moreover, the repricing of variable-rate debt, which made up around 27% of total long-term debt at the end of 2019, will help the NIM.

The management has estimated that a 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 2.77% over twelve months. The following table, extracted from the fourth-quarter investor presentation, shows the sensitivity of net interest income to interest rate changes.

I'm expecting FITB's NIM to decline by 15bps in the first quarter and then by 4bps in the second quarter of 2020, on a linked-quarter basis. For the full year, I'm expecting NIM to be 21bps below the average NIM for 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

Loan growth will partially offset the adverse effect of NIM compression on net interest income. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the management gave guidance of around 4% loan growth in 2020. The pandemic is now likely to result in a recession in the United States. The Economist Intelligence Unit expects the country's GDP to contract by 2.8% in 2020, according to its latest report. Due to COVID-19, I'm expecting the loan growth to miss management's target this year, and grow by only 0.8% year-over-year. The following table shows my estimates for net loans and other balance sheet items.

Salaries, Regulatory Fees, and Investments to Drive Non-Interest Expenses

FITB's non-interest expenses will likely rise this year due to the increase in the minimum wage by 20% to $18 per hour, as mentioned in an announcement. Moreover, the regulatory fees will increase this year due to the charter conversion, as mentioned in the last quarter's conference call. Additionally, the management plans on investing in technology, which will further drive up non-interest expenses. The management expected non-interest expenses to increase by 2% to 3% from adjusted 2019 expenses of $4.4 billion. I'm expecting the management to cut down on discretionary costs amid the pandemic; therefore, I'm assuming that FITB will be able to limit the expansion of non-interest expenses to the lower end of the guided range. I'm expecting non-interest expenses to increase by 2.1% on an adjusted basis and to decline by 4.2% on an unadjusted basis.

Income from Service Charges on Deposits to Drive Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income surged last year due to a large gain on an agreement reached with Fidelity National Information Services. The purpose of the agreement was to terminate and settle cash flows from put options. The agreement resulted in a gain of $345 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. FITB will book a gain of only $75 million under the agreement this year, which will reduce non-interest income. However, adjusting for the agreement, non-interest income will likely increase this year compared to last year. An increase in fees from deposit services will likely drive non-interest income in 2020. The management expected non-interest income to increase by 8% year-over-year in 2020, on an adjusted basis. Due to COVID-19 and its adverse impact on income from the wealth management division, I'm expecting non-interest income growth to miss management's target. I'm expecting non-interest income to increase by 6% on an adjusted basis and decrease by 18.6% on an unadjusted basis.

Expecting Earnings to Decline to $2.61 per Share

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to worsen credit quality this year, which will drive provisions charges. I'm expecting provisions charges to increase by 1.9% year-over-year in 2020 to $480 million. My forecasts suggest a provisions-to-gross-loans ratio of 44bps in 2020, as opposed to a ratio of 43bps in 2019.

Due to the NIM compression, the increase in non-interest expenses, and the rise in provisions charges, I'm expecting earnings to decrease by 9% year-over-year in 2020, on an adjusted basis. Further, I'm expecting earnings to decrease by 21% year-over-year in 2020, on an unadjusted basis. My estimates lead to an earnings per share forecast of $2.61 for 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates. (Note: the table shows unadjusted GAAP numbers).

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk of variance between actual results and earnings estimates. Actual results posted by FITB can miss my estimates in the following ways:

I've assumed that the effects of the pandemic will taper-off by the third quarter of 2020. If the pandemic gets prolonged beyond my expectation, then loan growth can miss its estimate.

Provisions charges can exceed estimates if the pandemic gets prolonged beyond the third quarter.

NIM can compress further if the Federal Reserve takes rates into the negative territory.

Additionally, the J-factor risk (meaning judge factor risk) is high for the company because of a new lawsuit filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, CFPB. FITB has rejected the charges in CFPB's civil lawsuit, according to a recent press release.

I'm expecting FITB to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.27 per share throughout 2020. I'm not expecting a cut in dividends because the dividend and earnings estimates for 2020 imply a payout ratio of 41%, which is sustainable. The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 7.3%.

FITB Offering High Price Upside for a Holding Period of at Least Nine Months

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, to value FITB. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.44 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $21.1 gives a target price of $30.4 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 104.9% from FITB's March 31 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/TB multiple.

Due to the high price upside, FITB appears to be a good investment for a holding period of at least nine months. However, due to the high risks, the stock price will likely remain depressed in the near term of four to five months. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on FITB.

