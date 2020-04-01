Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF: COVID-19 Brings Uncertainty

ETF Overview

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) focuses on emerging markets stocks. The ETF tracks the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index which includes over 4000 stocks in the emerging markets. The fund has a high exposure to China and is exposed to foreign exchange risk. VWO also has exposure to many emerging markets that are ill-equipped to fight against COVID-19. Although the fund is not expensive right now, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Fund Analysis

High exposure to China is a two side sword

VWO's portfolio of stocks are mostly located in the Asia Pacific with a high exposure to China. In fact, Chinese stocks represent about 39.1% of its total portfolio. China currently has the largest population in the world with about 1.4 billion of people. The country also has a growing middle-class population which could reach 550 million by 2022. This number is more than one and a half times the entire U.S. population today. This middle-class population is the country's economic engine and we expect many Chinese stocks in VWO's portfolio such as Alibaba, Tencent, and Ping An Insurance Group to benefit from this trend. However, there are downsides to having such a high exposure to China. The outbreak of COVID-19 is such an example. China was the first country to experience this impact and it caused a major disruption to the global supply chain. Besides COVID-19, the country's population is aging quickly and will soon follow Japan's step with a structural decline in its population. In addition, more global manufacturers are moving their production away from China in order to reduce the risk of having only one primary manufacturing base. Therefore, we think China's GDP growth rate will inevitably decelerate in the next decade and unemployment rate will rise. Therefore, it will become increasingly challenging for it to maintain the fast GDP growth rate that it once enjoyed.

The outbreak of COVID-19 increases the risk in many emerging markets

VWO also have exposure to many emerging markets where healthcare systems are only suboptimal. Even Western nations that has better healthcare system are struggling to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, it may be even more challenging for many emerging markets to handle this healthcare crisis as many of these countries do not have adequate resources nor have enough testing equipment. Therefore, many countries may be forced to lockdown their entire nations for a lengthy period of time. This will cause substantial damage to their economies. Stocks in many emerging markets may continue to struggle in this environment especially if they do not have a strong balance sheet. For reader's information, VWO does not take into consideration the balance sheet of any stock when constructing its portfolio.

Trading at a low valuation

The price to earnings ratio of VWO's portfolio is about 12.02x. This is significantly below the S&P 500 Index's 17.67x. Similarly, its P/B and P/S ratios are also significantly below the S&P 500 Index's ratios. Therefore, we do not think VWO is expensive. Investors should keep in mind that VWO has slightly inferior sales growth and cash flow growth profile than the S&P 500 Index.

VWO S&P 500 Index Price to Earnings Ratio 12.02 17.67 Price to Book Ratio 1.43 2.95 Price to Sales Ratio 1.16 2.08 Price to Cash Flow Ratio 4.91 11.39 Sales Growth (%) 6.35% 6.91% Cash Flow Growth (%) 6.43% 7.63%

Source: Morningstar

Risks and Challenges

Currency risk

Since VWO invests in emerging markets, its fund value can be impacted by the swing of foreign exchanges. Certain currencies such as South African rand can be much more volatile than currencies in the developed countries. China's Renminbi can also be impacted by government regulation and trade tensions between China and the U.S.

Investor Takeaway

We think VWO is not expensive right now. However, the fund's exposure to China makes us uncomfortable as concentration risk is high. VWO's exposure to many emerging markets that may not have enough resources to fight the COVID-19 also makes us nervous to add a position at this moment. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.