V.F. Corp.: Investors Should Take Advantage Of This High Double-Digit Upside Potential

Given the uncertainties, the right mindset/strategy is decisive. My approach here is simple: sometimes it is better to cross the valley than to miss the summit.

The fundamental valuation, the excellent management, the operating performance and the sharp decline in the share price result in a set-up with an excellent risk/reward ratio.

In the long term, I believe that the company will return to its highs. Midterm, an upside potential of more than 40 percent is possible by the end of the year.

Introduction

In 2017, I took advantage of V.F. Corp.'s (VFC) price weakness and made my first investment in the company. At this point, the shares of the company were finally being sold again at reasonable prices, after having climbed one peak after another without any noteworthy interruption since the financial crisis. Although I don't master market timing at all, I was lucky this time and the shares almost doubled in between. Investors who hit exactly the bottom were able to make gains of more than 100 percent. But the stock markets are not a one-way street and so now the black swan called COVID-19 came across the markets and caused a rarely experienced volatility. In this respect, the COVID-19 also left a mark on V.F. Corp. as it has lost almost 50 percent of its value:

Although I believe that many investors underestimate the implications of the COVID-19 for global markets and consumers, I have taken the opportunity to increase my stake in V.F. Corp. Because after a long time (since 2017, to be exact) the stock prices have reached reasonable regions again. Why did I do this despite rather pessimistic expectations? I believe that the resulting upside potential of now almost 100 percent will be realized again in the medium term. As so often, the mindset was decisive.

Good business/exceptional management

First of all, V.F. Corp. is a great company with a proven business model and exceptional management. For this, it is important to know what makes the company and its management stand out. After an overview of the company and its performance in recent years, I would like to focus on the ongoing transformation.

An overview

This is how V.F. Corp. describes itself in its own words:

"Founded in 1899, V.F. Corporation is one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies."

V.F. Corp. thus combines a large number of well-known brands under one roof. Following the spin-off of the jeans business, the company essentially consists of three segments: Outdoor with brands like "The North Face" and "Timberlands"; Active with brands like "Vans", "Eastpak" and "JanSport"; Work with brands like "Dickies", "Kodiak" and "Walls".

(Source: Annual reports 2019)

If you ask people all over the world, only a few know the company. On the other hand, the brands have a high recognition value and some are even cult brands such as Dickies or Timberland. Investors have enjoyed the company very much. Anyone who invested in the company in the middle of the Great Depression of 2009/2010 was pleased to see extremely high book profits until the beginning of the year.

Furthermore and to spoil a little bit: V.F. Corp. is not only an iconic apparel company with an excellent track record, but it is also a genuine dividend aristocrat that has increased its dividends every year for 46 years. The share price performance and the ability to pay and increase juicy quarterly dividends were supported by a good operative performance. Within the last 8 years, revenue grew from USD 9,459 million in 2011 to USD 13,848 million in 2019. The operating income grew from USD 1,244 million to USD 1,675 million during the same time. Only the operating margin has deteriorated somewhat, as can be seen from the chart below.

(Source: Annual reports 2011-2019/table by the author; Please note: With fiscal year 2018/2019, V.F. Corp. changed its earnings period. The fiscal year now ends in March and no longer in December. I have therefore not taken into account the transitional quarter until March 31, 2018. If you are interested, you will find the relevant information in the annual report from 2019.)

V.F. Corp. is (successfully) evolving - a growth catalyst not to be underestimated

One can characterize the company as a partner platform for brands that make well-known or already successful brands even more successful. Accordingly, the company does not consist of one or more brands such as Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY), for example, but rather investors must view the company as a holding company. And as a holding company, V.F. Corp. has a broad portfolio of assets that it buys or sells. This does not mean that the company trades assets like a private equity firm. One can, to stay in the picture, refer to a long-term approach of the company.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The business model can be well illustrated using the example of the brand "Vans". As V.F. Corp. acquired Vans in 2004, the brand was already quite well known and successful. The management was even able to accelerate growth. Now, Vans is one of the fastest-growing and largest brands in the company.

(Source: Investor presentation)

In my opinion, that business model is a growth catalyst that should not be underestimated.

Kontoor Brands

Even though the approach is long term, the company does not hesitate to sell or spin-off lower-performing brands. One example is Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) which was spun off last year. It includes V.F. Corps.'s Jean's business. But that doesn't have to mean anything bad. Such units are often much more flexible and can be takeover targets themselves. As a result, Kontoor's shares increased in value after a short drop directly after the spin-off. However, Kontoor's shares also suffer strongly from COVID-19.

Investors who have had their accounts flushed into the portfolio by the spin-off can still enjoy high dividend yields (the long-term yield target is 5 percent). If you want to do further research here, I recommend the investor presentation (just click here). It contains useful information about the company and the business plan.

Further portfolio shape ahead

That said, investors have to take further portfolio shaping measures into account. In January, V.F. Corp. announced in a press release that:

"...it is commencing a review of strategic alternatives for the occupational portion of its Work segment. According to the company, this strategic review is a reflection of its focus on transforming V.F. into a more consumer-minded and retail-centric enterprise, with a portfolio of growth-oriented active, outdoor and work brands."

According to an investor presentation, linked above, the work business consists of 9 brands, which contributed around USD 865 million and USD 130 million of revenue and adjusted operating income in fiscal 2019. The following brands are affected:

Red Kap

V.F. Solutions

Bulwark

Workrite

Walls

Terra

Kodiak

Work Authority

Horace Small.

The Work Segment is not growing as fast and is also less profitable than the company's remaining portfolio. It is growing only low-to-mid-single digit while the company is aiming for mid to high single-digit growth in its core portfolio. In terms of the distribution profile, the segment is also less suited to V.F. Corp. since a large part of its sales is B2B and not B2C.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Digital evolution and further growth potential

Furthermore, V.F. Corp. is pursuing ambitious goals for the year 2024 in terms of digital penetration. By then, digital penetration is expected to account for a large share of the total business.

(Source: Investor presentation)

By 2024, the online direct-to-consumer sales share is expected to increase from 12 percent to 19 percent. This may not sound like much, but it is accompanied by a CAGR of 19 percent to 20 percent and therefore not that bad.

So here you can see that the company still has extreme growth potential, which is above the normal average global growth target of 8 percent to 9 percent. This global growth potential is mainly because V.F. Corp. generates more than half of its revenue in the USA (58 percent):

(Source: Revenue by region)

Accordingly, the company still has plenty of scope to increase its market share in Europe and Asia. Conversely, V.F. Corp. is also less vulnerable if individual markets temporarily perform poorly, as in Hong Kong at the end of last year. V.F. Corp. is making great progress here, especially in China. Last year, it entered into a partnership agreement with Tmall, a subsidiary of Alibaba (BABA). According to a press release, provided by Alibaba, the partnership agreement provides the following:

"Under the agreement, Tmall Innovation Center (“TMIC”), the dedicated retail innovation arm of Tmall, will provide V.F. data-driven consumer analytics from the 654 million annual active consumers across Alibaba’s marketplaces, enabling it to tailor products for Chinese consumers. V.F. is the parent company of apparel brands Vans, The North Face and Timberland and is the first TMIC high-level partner in the apparel category."

This fits into the effort of V.F. Corp.'s effort to digitize the entire value chain. This includes, in particular, the analysis of data. This is particularly important to be able to record values such as customer satisfaction and brand loyalty in real-time and sustainably. This, together with its highly developed distribution networks, makes the company a perfect platform for these brands to continue growing.

Realistic targets indicate upside potential

The growth catalysts (concentration on high-growth brands; geographical growth; digital distribution) correlate strongly with the company's forecasts. Although the company has ambitious targets for 2024, I believe they are fundamentally realistic:

(Source: Investor presentation)

Indeed, the targets can be distinguished by the catalysts mentioned above.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Of course, this is an investor presentation and it says nothing about whether the company will achieve these goals. But in the past, the company has certainly kept its word.

(Source: Investor presentation)

If you look at the last quarter, the company is quite respectably within the target range. According to the earnings statement, these were highlights of the results of the third quarter of 2020:

Revenue: Revenue from continuing operations increased by 5 percent, active segment revenue increased by 8 percent, international revenue increased 8 percent and direct-to-consumer revenue increased by 7 percent. Revenue from China increased by 30 percent. Digital revenue increased by 16 percent.

Revenue from continuing operations increased by 5 percent, active segment revenue increased by 8 percent, international revenue increased 8 percent and direct-to-consumer revenue increased by 7 percent. Revenue from China increased by 30 percent. Digital revenue increased by 16 percent. Gross margin was 55.7 percent and operating income from continuing operations increased by 11 percent.

was 55.7 percent and operating income from continuing operations increased by 11 percent. EPS from continuing operations was USD 1.13. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased by 14 percent to USD 1.23.

However, the Timberland brand disappointed somewhat with falling sales:

(Source: 3Q 2020 results)

In this respect, V.F. Corp. had also lowered the outlook for Timberland. The development should be looked at closely here, as the company only acquired Timberland in 2011. But even here V.F. Corp. is taking it seriously. The product portfolio is to be expanded and the company intends to invest in growth in digital distribution, Asia, in strengthening women's footwear and customer loyalty.

The fundamentals suggest taking advantage of the current situation

In my opinion, the growth potential and fundamental valuation provide an excellent risk/reward ratio. Several multiples indicate a cheap valuation. The current P/E ratio, the price to book ratio and the price to FCF ratio are significantly below the 5-year median. Even when you consider that V.F. Corp. was overvalued for a long time, this discount indicates that the company is trading below its intrinsic value now:

Data by YCharts

The 5-year median is quite suitable for this purpose. While these figures are taken as a part of the last bull market, this period also includes the year 2017, during which the share price has corrected sharply. V.F. Corp. has now fallen far below these medians. The difference to the 5-Year Median P/E ratio, for example, is over 50 percent:

And like I said, V.F. Corp. is a very reliable dividend payer that has increased dividends every year for 46 years. The dividend yield also indicates that a short window of opportunity may have opened up for investors to lock in historically high dividends. With a payout ratio of around 60 percent, the dividend is also relatively secure, even if investors should not initially expect too high increases.

Data by YCharts

The growth rate has already been getting lower and lower over the years.

Nevertheless, I expect further dividend increases in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range.

Taking the elephant COVID-19 into account

Overall, this results in an excellent risk/reward ratio, which is made up of the historically high dividends and a high possible turnaround potential. Nevertheless, investors have to take the elephant COVID-19 into account. The virus and the measures taken by governments naturally affect the company's business. Last month, the company announced the temporary closure of all owned retail stores across North America, effective March 16 through April 5. According to a press release, all retail employees at these locations will continue to receive full pay and benefits during the temporary closure period.

"In addition to its retail fleet, V.F. has closed its corporate and brand offices in North America until April 5 and is enabling all office employees to work remotely. The temporary closure of both offices and retail locations may be extended depending on the overall state of the COVID-19 situation. In the Asia Pacific region, which was first impacted by the virus, V.F. initially closed the majority of its offices and retail locations. Currently, the company’s offices in Greater China are open and approximately 90 percent of its retail store locations are now open for business. While retail store traffic has steadily improved over the past month, it remains down significantly compared with the prior year. V.F.’s offices and retail locations in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan remain open, but office employees are working remotely, and retail store locations are operating on reduced hours in some cases. V.F.’s supply chain operations have experienced limited disruption to date as a result of the COVID-19 situation. Ongoing diversification efforts, such as re-directing manufacturing and materials sourcing, are underway in an attempt to mitigate potential future disruption. While it is not possible to gauge the full impact to V.F.’s supply chain at this time, V.F. continues to believe its global supply chain represents a key competitive advantage during periods of uncertainty and market volatility."

Furthermore and as a result of COVID-19, V.F. Corp. is withdrawing its adjusted fiscal 2020 outlook. According to a press release, the company is not providing an updated outlook at this time. It plans to provide more information during the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 conference call in May 2020.

Concrete upside potential depends on the possible outcome of COVID-19 crisis

By summarizing the above aspects, certain scenarios can be identified and their implications for the concrete upside potential.

Scenario 1: A return to the old historic highs would correspond to a potential of 100 percent. The best scenario for investors would be if the company rises back towards USD 100 per share in a short time. This would correspond to an upside potential of 85 percent. Catalysts against this scenario are of course that the crisis will last several months and V.F. Corp. will have to keep its US-retail business more or less closed for a long time. Since the company generates about 60 percent of its sales in the USA, this would naturally have a strong impact. Furthermore, the top-selling brands of V.F. Corp. are not discount brands. Therefore, the economic implications in society will also most likely ensure that fewer people will spend money on sometimes expensive products. Investors must, therefore, have a very long investment horizon for this scenario.

Scenario 2: Of course, long term, I believe that V.F. Corp. will return to its all-time highs. Hence, at least in the long term, the outlook for scenario 1 remains intact. The problem here is, however, that nobody can say exactly when this will happen. The second scenario is, therefore, more likely in the short and medium term but has slightly less upside potential. But even this scenario has the potential to generate high double-digit returns for investors who invest now. In April, we are still in a phase in which the wave over the USA collapses. Only in May and in the summer will the more precise effects become visible. However, the stock market often anticipates such developments. It is like the image of the walker (economy) with his dog (stock prices). Sometimes the walker runs ahead, sometimes the dog. I think that in the coming months some normality will return and V.F. Corp. will go back to its average multiples. This results in the following average upside potential:

I think that an upside potential of this magnitude is possible by the end of the year. I mean, you have a company with an anticipated revenue CAGR of 7 percent, and an anticipated EPS CAGR of 12 percent, and an anticipated total shareholder return of 14 percent. With the fall in the share price, the market has already anticipated that V.F. Corp. will not achieve these goals at least this year. But you only have to look to China to see that at some point the normal market conditions will return. So it is very likely that V.F. Corp. will achieve its targets as soon as markets return to normal. Based on the available data and developments in China and Asia, it seems realistic and possible to assume a conservative period of 3-4 months until normalization. So why not use the current fear in the market in advance of this development? That said, I think this set-up underlines an excellent risk/reward ratio.

In case of doubts: You need to know your mindset

As always, the right mindset is decisive. Like I said before, private investors need a mindset or strategy. If you're a long-term investor, you don't care if the stock market crashes. Of course, we can assume that the virus has further effects on V.F. Corp. Market participants must be aware that Europe will be at a standstill for about two months and (here comes the most important point) there is, of course, a great possibility that the same will happen in the USA. And so far, developments in the USA also point to exactly this scenario. And even then, it is very likely that the economy will only slowly start up again. However, we cannot predict how this will affect the share price. But what we do know is that we can acquire a company at prices that have not been possible for years. And so far, markets have gone up again after every crash. So the problem is often not having invested too early, but having waited too long.

Conclusion

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing in. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for V.F. Corp.

The fundamental valuation, the excellent management, the operating performance and the sharp decline in the share price in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis result in a set-up with an outstanding risk/reward ratio. While nobody can say exactly when this will happen, I see high upside potential for the case that markets rebound. As always, the right mindset/strategy is decisive. My approach here is simple: sometimes it is better to cross the valley than to miss the summit. These are the reasons for my rating:

At some point, the markets will return to normality. In China, this is already 90 percent the case again.

Historic low P/E ratio. Price to Book Value and Price to FCF significantly below their 5-year medians.

Historic high dividend yield.

Ambitious but realistic FY 2024 targets: revenue CAGR: 7 percent; EPS CAGR: 12 percent; total shareholder return: 14 percent.

