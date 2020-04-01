HSBC's Dividend Cut Should Have Surprised No One

The big news in Hong Kong today was the announcement by HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC) that it would be cancelling the dividend announced on February 18th with ex-date of February 27th that was expected to be paid on April 14th. HSBC shares opened down 7% in Hong Kong today on the news, and are currently down almost 9% as I write this, and we should probably expect the shares traded in London and the ADRs traded in New York to trade in a similar range today if there is no other major news.

Cuts or cancellations of dividends rank high on the list of things that hurt dividend investors' incomes in the short term, but of course what really matters over the long term is how well these dividends recover and grow over time. Later in this article, I will highlight some of the indicators of dividend quality I look for in a bank, and why I don't believe anyone should have been surprised by this dividend cut.

First, here is a screenshot of the announcement of the cancellation printed at the end of the "Details" section on the first line of the "Entitlements" (mostly records of dividends) on HSBC's page on the Hong Kong exchange's website:

Source: HKEX

US-based ADR investors should note that one ADR equals 5 ordinary shares traded in London or Hong Kong, so please multiply these numbers by 5 if you are looking at the ADR. ADR multiples can be found on this BNY Mellon site.

The HSBC story was likely a "headline" surprise to dividend investors in Hong Kong because the name is often considered the bluest of blue chips here. Even 27 years after moving its headquarters from Hong Kong to London, HSBC is still known locally as "Hong Kong Bank", and is a top 3 component making up 9.6% of this financial center's flagship Hang Seng Index. Over half the counterparties I have done business with in Hong Kong have an HSBC account, and almost all other banks in this city feel like they're in a different category, partly reinforced most other banks all being part of a completely separate non-HSBC ATM network called Jetco. In 2017, I wrote about how buying HSBC shares could be described as "a bet on continued complacency of the Hong Kong bank customer" given my own experience with their services. At the time, I pointed out how HSBC should still be considered a primarily Hong Kong local bank, rather than "the world's local bank", because at the time, Hong Kong provided 1/3 of HSBC's deposit base and over 100% of its 2016 pre-tax profits.

HSBC's Dividend History

Taking a step back, I find it useful to take a look at HSBC's longer-term dividend history, and how it compares with those of other banks. This week in Long Run Income, I performed "dividend checks" on several different bank stocks that are often held for their dividends. We found a similar pattern of strong dividend increases from 2000-2008, followed by deep dividend cuts during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, and a dividend that has since been increased to roughly half of pre-2008 levels over the past decade.

Data by YCharts

These deep dividend cuts in recessions shouldn't surprise anyone who understands the basics of most bank's business models:

Raise $10 of equity, then borrow another $40-60 from short-term depositors plus another $30-50 from long-term bondholders. Aim to keep your interest costs on those deposits and bonds as low as possible. Invest that $100 you raised in assets (mostly loans) that earn you a net interest rate (after losses) significantly above the interest you pay on your deposits and bonds.

The trade-off between relying on deposits versus relying on long-term bond funding is usually a tradeoff between short-term liquidity versus higher overall borrowing costs, and that's a key balance on the liability side. On the asset side, the key of course is to earn high returns and minimize losses, since losing just $5 of the $100 in the above example would destroy half of the equity holders' value. The below chart is very rough, but is meant to give a longer-term idea of how leveraged HSBC is, and how sensitive even small errors on the asset side could translate to significant write-downs of the bottom line book value.

Data by YCharts

HSBC's Low Profitability Ratio

One metric I often use to measure how well a bank manage this is the return on assets (ROA) ratio. As a general rule of thumb, I prefer to only hold on to shares of banks when they maintain an ROA above 1%/year. That 1%/year is about the best "margin of safety" I have seen in most banks, and translates to a 10% ROE on a bank that has levered up its equity 10:1, and I could earn that 10%/year when I can buy such shares at book value, and can avoid losses in book value. As the below chart shows, however, HSBC's ROA has remained below half that wishful 1% level for most of the past decade, despite its leading position in Asia's financial hub. For comparison, the ROA of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) has remained above 1% for most of the decade since the financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

While a more specialized bank analyst might have a deeper look at HSBC's balance sheet and portfolio of business lines, the above snapshots of HSBC's leverage and low profitability ratios were enough for me to have avoided buying any shares of this bank for the past several years. Although I see HSBC as having a very clear "moat" in Hong Kong retail banking, which is a very significant business line for them, this moat has not translated into robust profitability that would have given me confidence in its dividend. Any "moat" HSBC might have looks even narrower the farther away I get from Hong Kong, where it has clearly lost the image of being "the world's local bank" in many places I now travel to on business. Without more of a margin of safety around its dividend, it should have surprised no one that the dividend was cut as the coronavirus panic deepened. Rather, one should ask why they still announced the full $0.21 on February 18th, even when they should have known more about the virus's impact on their China loan portfolio than almost any other non-mainland Chinese bank. It is easy to say in hindsight "they should have known better", but a bank with HSBC's size and level of China penetration should have had the risk management framework in place to question whether the outbreak peaking in China at the time would have put the dividend at risk. Until we see clearer improvements in some of these metrics of financial quality and risk management, I will continue to avoid owning HSBC shares, and by extension, largely avoiding the Hang Seng index.

Members of Long Run Income get more regular short form analysis, screens, model portfolio updates, and ideas like these that can significantly increase your retirement income over time. Although my focus tends to be on high quality, dividend paying companies, I also look at "dividend alternatives", bonds, MLPs, closed end funds, and many other investments income investors ask about. See more of my latest ideas with your free trial to Long Run Income.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.