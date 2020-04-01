Sabre: Not Quite Compelling Enough

There likely are worse plays in the industry, but SABR at $6 goes in the "not quite compelling enough" category.

Structurally, Sabre (SABR) is the kind of stock for which aggressive bottom-timers should be looking right now. At a current price of $5.50, the equity slice is less than 40% of the enterprise value, which implies solid upside with only a modest re-rating higher. The supplier to the travel industry has been brought down by coronavirus fears, with shares down over 70% from a stable base in the mid-20s that had held through February. (Indeed, to look solely at the chart, an investor might guess that SABR had a buyout offer fall through.) But as a back-end provider to the industry, Sabre has more flexibility to manage through the downturn in volumes, while retaining upside to normalized trends whenever they arrive.

As one of those aggressive investors, I'm intrigued by SABR at these levels. The price looks exceptionally attractive relative to trailing fundamentals, and thus somewhat reasonable in a normalized scenario going forward. There are cost savings coming down the line as an intensive transformation of the company's underlying technology comes to an end. The long-term drivers of travel growth — millennial preferences, a fast-expanding global middle class — remain in place.

The problem across the board is that it's difficult to get from "intriguing" to "compelling". The price is good, but maybe not that good in a recessionary scenario, particularly when considering a leveraged balance sheet. Travel industry growth should be solid, but there's still a risk that Sabre lags. Cost savings may be on the way, but past savings have been quickly swallowed by the need to invest in the business. The size of those investments has continued to increase, and there's still the question of when they actually end — and if Sabre may get caught by dealing with a recession in the midst of its transformation.

Long-term, SABR probably is a bit too cheap — but I personally feel that way about most stocks after this sell-off. It takes a bit more to rise to the level of being a buy in this volatile market.

The Turnaround

Like every stock in its sector, SABR is cheap. Based on 2020 guidance given on Feb. 26 that excluded the impact of COVID-19, the stock trades in the range of 6x Adjusted EBITDA and 10x adjusted EPS. Even those multiples understate the case somewhat. Sabre's guidance included an incremental $200 million in technology spend, $50 million of which was non-cash owing to a shift away from capitalized software.

Add that back, and the multiples get to under 5x EV/EBITDA and a little over 5x EPS. But there is a case for underlying growth going forward as well. Sabre is overhauling its entire technology infrastructure (the guided spend is part of that effort). It's an enormous multi-year effort:

source: Sabre 2018 Investor Day presentation

Sabre sees substantial savings on the tail end of the transformation — as much as $100 million come 2024. (That guidance excludes the 2020 spend, which too should reverse.) Again, this is a massive move, from running on IBM (IBM) mainframes to cloud-based alternatives. (Investors likely won't be stunned to learn that Sabre was taken private in 2007 and returned to the public markets in 2014; its P-E owners appear to have skimped on required investments ahead of the IPO.)

The benefits aren't just on the cost side. On the Q4 call, CEO Sean Menke said the effort was part of a plan to expand Sabre's addressable market by some $5 billion from a current $18 billion. The acquisition of Radixx last year adds a PSS (passenger service system) offering targeted to low-cost carriers (LCCs). The pending deal for Farelogix would add offer management and order delivery.

The point of the investments on the whole is to get Sabre beyond its simple GDS (Global Distribution System) business, which has faced challenges over the year. Airlines, in particular, have looked to incentivize NDC (New Distribution Capability) bookings from the likes of Sabre, Amadeus (OTCPK:AMADY), and now-private Travelport. Sabre is trying to move from simply playing defense to protect its GDS oligopoly to playing offense with new capabilities and new revenue streams (like better capture of ancillary fees).

The Financial Case

Certainly, an investor will look at profit guidance from last month — or 2019 reported EBITDA, which neared $950 million — and rightly assume those figures will come down in 2020. She'd probably bake some weakness into the figures in 2021 and beyond as well. In that model, 6x 'normalized' (for lack of a better term) 2020 EBITDA and ~10x earnings isn't on its face all that attractive.

But even assuming multi-year pressure on the industry, Sabre has levers to pull on both the top and bottom line. Addressable market expansion of 25%-plus suggests that the company should garner a larger share of worldwide travel spend, even if that spend comes down. Costs should start to fall away as well.

I don't know how an investor right now begins to model this business (or any business) over the next few years, but from a broad standpoint I can see a bull case here. Within 3-5 years, between the return on current investments, the end of spending in 2024, and some level of recovery in the industry, profits should be able to clear initial 2020 guidance (inclusive of the higher tech spend).

Bear in mind that Sabre said it was targeting EBITDA margins of 26%+ against high-teens in 2020. Even falling short of that target (which obviously includes both benefits from and the end of current tech spending), if revenue falls ~25% Sabre still can get EBITDA back to the original 'core' guidance of ~$750 million or so. (That figure comes from revenue estimates a bit over $4 billion, at margins in the 18% range or slightly higher.)

Revenue should (very roughly) follow miles flown. Sabre does have a business providing software for airlines that drove a little over 20% of 2019 revenue, albeit a lower margins, with Hospitality Solutions providing another 7%+. But if travel demand drops ~30%, and Sabre can take larger share through these efforts, a 20-25% fall from 2020 top-line expectations could be conservative, particularly if the global economy can recover from what presumably will be a recession by 2023-2024.

Can the multiple here return to 8x-9x on an EV/EBITDA basis, or 12-15x looking at P/E? In either model, investors likely are looking at something close to a double from current levels. If the economy and/or the industry recovers more strongly, the upside is greater.

Essentially, this is a play on the recovery of global travel levered two ways: first by the balance sheet and second by the ability to take increased share. Again, Sabre believes it can expand its TAM by over 25%. If the company can get even halfway there and miles flown drop ~20% from 2020 expectations, revenue falls in the range of 10%. Add some margin expansion and Sabre is well past its original 2020 guidance — and the stock has the potential to triple. (8-9x EBITDA of ~$850 million or so gets the stock around $16.)

And Sabre has time. In announcing short-term cost cuts on Mar. 20, Sabre noted that a "Material Travel Event Disruption" would allow it to suspend the financial covenants in its credit agreement. The company has over $800 million in cash after drawing down its revolver — and about $1.1 billion in total commitments due in 2020 and 2021, according to the 10-K.

Considering a somewhat variable-cost operating model, Sabre should be able to muddle through the next two years before significant debt maturities arrive in 2023 ($1.15 billion) and 2024 ($1.78 billion).

The Concerns

The core problem with SABR, however, is highlighted by precisely that bull case. This is a company in the midst of a multi-year transformation that entails overhauling its entire technology platform — just as its industry is collapsing.

That transformation likely is being paused to at least some extent. The Mar. 20 announcement noted the company was offering voluntary unpaid leave, severance, and early retirement worldwide. Some of those cuts have to be coming on the tech side.

The timing of this crisis simply couldn't have been worse for Sabre. And it comes after a stretch where the company has not executed all that well. Targets have been missed for years now; tech spending keeps ballooning. This is precisely the kind of company for which "conservative" targets on paper simply don't seem all that conservative in practice.

There are external risks as well. The U.S. Justice Department has sued to block the Farelogix acquisition. The European Commission launched an antitrust investigation of Sabre and Amadeus. It's possible the plunge in industry traffic may actually help on both fronts — regulators may be loath to pile on, so to speak — but those legal issues still present potential roadblocks to the company's longer-term plans.

There is a price where this story gets intriguing, and SABR is getting closer as it pulls back again. (Back of the envelope, sub-$4 gets quite interesting, if still high-risk.) But ~6x 2020 'normalized' EBITDA is an attractive, but not quite compelling multiple. And in a market where so many stocks have sold off, there are options to own perhaps better businesses in stronger positions. Even within the sector, I still think Hudson (HUD) has an intriguing long-term case despite my disastrous bull call in February.

To be sure, SABR may be a winner here. I believe a lot of stocks will be, for investors willing to ride out the storm. And there's a good case. But for investors taking on significant short- and long-term risk, a 'good' case isn't quite enough. There's enough risk in the Sabre business to have some qualms about the paper case for Sabre stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.