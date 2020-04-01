Mastercard: Short-Term Headwinds Followed By Long-Term Tailwinds

The long term still looks positive for the company as trends shift away from cash to more cashless payments.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is likely to take a negative hit to revenue and earnings as a result of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdowns. With most non-essential businesses closing temporarily, consumers will probably be spending much less than normal, especially when some consumers are not able to earn money. However, the United States is a nation of spenders. The U.S. is the largest consumer market on the planet.

I don't know exactly when business activity will get back to normal. When it does, the pent-up demand for spending on vacations, dining, concerts, sporting events, appliances, electronic devices, and other consumer goods/services have a good chance of leading to economic growth again. Since digital payment transactions are expected to grow at an annual rate of 12% through 2023, Mastercard is poised to grow as we head into an economic recovery.

Short-Term Uncertainty

Consumers might be using their credit/debit cards during the COVID-19 quarantine to purchase groceries, home improvement products, online purchases, and takeout orders during this time. They are also probably still paying for their subscriptions such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS), cable/internet services, newspapers/other publications, smartphone service, etc. that are billed by credit card.

However, uncertainty remains since we don't know how many people will lose their jobs as a result of most non-essential workers ordered to stay home. Not everyone has the luxury of working from home, so there is likely to be a negative impact from the lack of economic activity and from many consumers with less ability to spend. So, Mastercard is likely to experience lower revenue than was originally expected before the Coronavirus crisis occurred.

Tailwinds for the Long Term

Despite the economic uncertainty for Mastercard in the short term, it is better to have a long-term perspective looking at least five years ahead. We are likely to adapt and eventually develop a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19. It may take a while before that happens, but everyone can't stay home forever. We will have to find a way to get back to our normal business routines with some extra precautionary measures in place.

If anything, COVID-19 will probably accelerate the use of cashless payments over the long term.

Consumers might be more inclined to use debit/credit cards in the face of virus threats. You can wipe down your phones and cards with disinfecting wipes, but you never know who handled cash and what germs on are stuck to it. Therefore, Mastercard may benefit from a long-term boost in card transactions on top of the already expected increases in cashless payments.

When employment situations get back to normal, the pent-up demand from consumers has a chance of flooding the market with economic activity. Sure, there will be many who will have to get back on their feet as a result of business/job losses. However, there are also likely to be many consumers who will be ready to vacation again and make other large purchases which can be easier and more convenient to pay for with credit cards as opposed to handing over a wad of cash.

Overall, Mastercard should do well over the long term even if it has to face the current uncertainty and economic slowdown from the coronavirus.

Valuation Improvement

The recent market plunge improved Mastercard's valuation. The forward PE dropped from the 40s down to the lower 30s. Keep in mind that this is based on analyst estimates that haven't been downgraded yet as a result of the COVID-19 business shutdowns. So, the valuation metrics could tick higher if earnings estimates are lowered.

Mastercard is the type of company that tends to maintain an above-average valuation level. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) now has a forward PE ratio of about 16.8. So, the stock is still trading above the market's average. Investors tend to award Mastercard a higher valuation as a result of the company's double-digit earnings growth.

Mastercard's expected earnings growth of 4% for 2020 has been recently lowered from 14% as a result of the shutdowns. However, when economic activity returns to normal, Mastercard is likely to thrive again to return to strong double-digit earnings growth rates. The reason for that is because the company earns fees on the transaction volume when its branded cards are used. Pent-up consumer demand is likely to lead to increased spending. So, the decline in the stock price has a good chance of creating a good buying opportunity for the long term.

High Profitability and Strong Cash Flow

What makes Mastercard such a strong long-term investment are the company's high margins, returns, and strong cash flow. The company achieved an EBIDTA margin of 60% and a net income margin of 48% over the past twelve months. Mastercard had an ROIC of 44.6% and ROE of 144% over the same time period.

These high margins and returns lead to strong profitability and cash flow. Mastercard had $8 billion in operating cash flow in 2019. This was a 31% increase over 2018's operating cash flow. The strong cash flow gives the company the flexibility to pay dividends, repurchase shares, pay down debt, expand existing businesses and to acquire new businesses. Combine that with above-average growth and that is what a shareholder-friendly company looks like.

Mastercard has a good long-term credit rating of A+ from the S&P. The balance sheet has 1.26x more total assets than total liabilities and 1.42x more current assets than current liabilities. Although total debt is high at $9.3 billion, the company has total cash of $7.7 billion. Overall, Mastercard looks able to withstand the shock of a recession. The stock could still decline, but the company should easily remain solvent.

Mastercard's stock recently bounced higher off of an oversold condition with the RSI from the low to upper 30s on the weekly chart. This may not be the bottom for the stock or the market, but the current condition looks like a relief rally. Any positive news regarding the COVID-19 situation could prolong the rally.

Long-Term Investment Outlook for Mastercard

There still might be more downside for Mastercard's stock in the face of the COVID-19 uncertainty. However, when the crisis is over, consumers are likely to return to normal spending patterns as pent-up demand is unleashed.

The shift away from cash payments to more digital payments should help Mastercard to grow over the long term. The company made a large $3.2 billion acquisition in 2019 for Nets, an account-to-account payments company. The deal is expected to close in 2020. This large acquisition demonstrates Mastercard's commitment to stay on top of new technology and trends.

Nets provides Mastercard with a presence in Europe. Mastercard has plans to expand Nets into additional regions. This could help the company grow while diversifying Mastercard's sources of revenue.

Once we get past the current economic slowdown, Mastercard is poised to thrive for the foreseeable future. The company has a good chance of achieving above-average growth for multiple years.

