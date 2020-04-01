Paylocity: Best Internet Cloud-Based App Stock To Buy Now

Compounding shorter-term, higher-rate of return achievements demonstrated by prior forecasts similar to today's can usually build investment results far beyond market-average performance.

That approach rejects the risks of irreparable loss of time investment embedded in long-term Passive Investment strategies like buy&hold which assessments reach beyond possible forecast periods.

We look at Actions of Market-Makers Filling Big-$ Trades

Experienced investment professionals who may be better informed than you now believe Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to be the industry's best near-term (3-month) capital gain choice.

Readers familiar with our work may want to skip to the Comparing Details heading below.

This article rewards investors who choose to direct their investments of TIME and capital to those alternatives with the highest likelihood of successful rates of return among ones compared under identical important measures.

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards expected be compounded?

What alternative choices are available?

These are questions not often either asked nor answered by many investment analysis reports. The commonplace approach is to present those aspects of one investment which may set it apart from others, but fail to make the essential decision-supporting step of comparing alternatives on an equal-measure basis.

If your thoughts about comparative values lead to P/E ratios, do you really believe in "generally acceptable accounting practices"? Are multi-year, competitive share-of-market forecasts realistically made in today's rapidly advancing technology environment without error provisions - provisions carried forward into the G of P/EG value assertions?

Instead, look to demonstrated human-nature behavior of self-protection. "When the oxygen masks come down, be sure to put yours in place before attempting to help others".

That is the perpetual work environment of investing Market-Makers [MMs] whose role is to aid buyers and sellers find a point of price balance right now in multi-million-dollar block trades. A balance which usually requires them to put a part of their own firm's capital temporarily at the risk of changing market attitudes and prices.

They won't do it without the oxygen of price-change protection. That insurance comes from separate hedging deals in derivative securities where the operating leverage of the limited-life legal contracts involved makes deals practical.

What must be paid for the protection, and the way it is provided tells just how far those (sufficiently) in the know realistically expect prices may go. They all have real-money bets being made. Price range forecasts over time periods defined by the derivatives contract lives are involved.

Such forecasts are constantly being refined every moment investment markets are operating, and are made part of every market-day's closing records. They provide an historical record (in subsequent market price actions) of how well the "smart money" can make useful forecasts - for specific stocks, ETFs, and indexes.

Here are current MM forecasts for key Internet Cloud-based App stocks

Figure 1.

source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of best advantage runs from NICE at location [3] to TYL at [13] to ALRM at [5] to EGHT and SHOP at [23]. SPDR S&P 500 Index Trust (SPY) at [26] involves a statistically unreliable sample of prior forecasts. Paylocity Holding Corporation at [18] is of particular interest to us because of its large upside price reward prospect and accomplishments. Figure 2 provides this and other details for the more attractive capital-gain investment candidates in Figure 1.

Figure 2

source: Author

The actual price range forecasts implied by MM hedging are in columns [B] and [C], with the upside price potential of [B] rising from [D] in [E]. Column [F] contains the worst price drawdowns for these stocks of the last 5 years in any of the 3 months following the forecasts having upside-to-downside prospects like those seen here. The proportions of [E] and [F] are what was seen in Figure 1.

The remaining data in Figure 2 is the after-the-fact outcomes history of long positions in these stocks following those forecasts, counted in [L] from [M]. [H] tells what percentage of the [L] positions created profits, of size [I], net of losses. Those prior [I] gain accomplishments are compared to today's prospects in [N] as a credibility measure.

With the Win Odds of [H] we have an additional way to condition our expectations for the future's profit potential. By weighting the rewards of [ I ] with [H] and the risks of [F] with 100-H, and combining the two, [O] + [P] into [Q] we have a measure which takes prior results into consideration.

That [Q] measure can (and should) be converted further into a RATE of risk-adjusted return by recognizing how long [J] the capital earning the results was committed. The measure of basis points (1/100th of 1%) per day will directly convert by compounding into the equivalent of CAGR, shown without risk adjustment in [K]. For reference, 19 bps/day when sustained for a year doubles the capital involved, a 100% CAGR.

So much for the Figure 2 table column content construction. Let's look at the best row entry PCTY, and compare it with the alternatives. Here is how the company is described by Yahoo Finance:

Subject Description

"Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois."

Comparing alternative investment candidates

All information from Market-Maker sources has near-term price change focus, and is derived from self-protection actions in facilitating large-value transactions. The securities used for protection are derivative issues based on legal contracts with explicit time limits on their effectiveness.

Most such contracts that are used expire within a few months, mainly because uncertainty expands the further out in time the attempt is to control it. So does the cost of control. Three months from date of forecasts are a practical time limit to be considered operational in obtaining useful price change expectations.

When a security's price reaches a forecast upper limit, it should be regarded as having fulfilled its forecast. Gains should be taken at that point. Anything further of interest on that equity security needs to be supported by a forecast or forecasts having expectations beyond the present accompanied by capital commitments limited to specific expiration dates.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what is useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

Comparing Details

PCTY and SHOP in Figure 2 have similar MM forecast upside price change prospects, but PCTY has larger average realized net price gains of +17.6% than SHOP's +14.2%. Slightly better Win Odds, plus longer holding periods put PCTY ahead. Weighting % Payoffs and losses by the odds in columns [O] and [P] gives PAYC a more attractive combined prospect in [Q]. Other contenders are left behind.

In comparison with the market index ETF SPDR S&P 500 Trust, there is no contest because of the general market retreat, which is also reflected in the nearly 2500 current issues in the MM forecast population. The best 20 selections from that population place PCTY's odds-weighted net returns at a very competitive standing.

The recent encouraging trend of PCTY's price range forecasts from MM hedging is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3

source: Author

The vertical lines in this picture are not actual past market prices like those seen in "technical analysis charts". Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects. The recovery potential is only a small portion of recent earlier prices.

Conclusion

Paylocity Holding Corporation is an attractive near-term capital-gain buy with a realistic +17% upside target attainable in as little time as two-plus months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PCTY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.