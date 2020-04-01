Use of natural log returns is imperative to develop simple and effective algorithms.

Bull and bear markets can be studied by peak and trough analysis.

James A. Kostorhryz recently published an article discussing peak to trough analysis. His view of the current situation might be a bit pessimistic and/or controversial, but he did produce a superb graphic:

"I define a bear market as a decline in the value of the S&P 500 index lasting at least two months and involving a drawdown of 20.0% or more from peak to trough. Correspondingly, a bull market is defined as an increase in the value of the S&P 500 index lasting at least two months and involving a gain of 25% or more from trough to peak."

With the recent decline, many technicians are doing deep dives. Recently, I was looking at building a listing like this to control the dive, and debating whether it was worth the time investment to figure out how to do it. By "looking" that means many hours of considering if and how to do it, so it was nice to see this work already done.

In this article, I will discuss my interpretation of the data.

Peak and Trough Dates

I entered James' dates in a spreadsheet and sorted them in ascending order. I dropped the first item on his list because the symbol universe I have access to starts on January 2, 1930. I also added a line for the current decline and somewhat optimistically assumed that the trough was on March 23, 2020. This may be a violation of James' two-month rule, but who cares?

Trough to Peak

In addition to Peak to Trough, I also wanted to analyze Trough to Peak Performance. That can be built programmatically from the peak to trough dates.

The Peak - From Date becomes the Peak - To Date and the Trough - To Date becomes the Trough - From Date on the next line. This divides the 90-year and 2-month time period into 36 periods. For simplicity, I will refer to Peak to Trough as Bear Markets and Trough to Peak as Bull Markets. Half of the 36 periods are bull markets (which I define as not bears) and 18 are bears.

Indexes Analyzed

I use Norgate for historical prices. The 3 indexes that will be analyzed are:

DJI - Dow Jones Industrials

DJT - Dow Jones Transportation

DJU - Dow Jones Utilities

Strategies

I've never seen strategies calculated for deep dives. It is pretty cool to see those numbers even if they might not point the way to a Holy Grail. I discussed design philosophy and strategies in my previous articles on Finite State Accounting and Specter.

This article will look at a price above EMA (Exponential Moving Average) strategies. The strategy goes long when the weighted price (Open + High + Low + Close + Close) * .2 is above an EMA. If the weighted price falls below the EMA, the position is closed. All trades are done at the close price. The EMA performed a bit better than the SMA (Simple Moving Average) over the period, which is why it was selected.

Index Performance January 02, 1930 - March 23, 2020

The start and end dates for the study are on the top line. The start price is the closing price of the start date and the end price is the closing price of the end date. The length of the study in trade days, 22664, is in the top right corner.

All the numbers in the columns starting from Return are multiplied by 100 because the decimal point takes too much room.

Return = (EndPrice / StartPrice) - 1

LogRet = Natural log of EndPrice / StartPrice. The VBA for that looks like this - WorksheetFunction.Ln(Arg1:= EndPrice/StartPrice )

The natural log return corrects serious issues with the vanilla return. A gain of 100% and a loss of 50% should produce the same return number. That problem is solved with Euler's number which is the basis for the natural log.

Some major practical reasons for using the natural log instead of the vanilla return are discussed in my Specter article. I hope this article will illustrate some of the critical technical benefits of doing this.

Strategy Columns:

Strategy columns also show the natural log return.

E = Exponential Moving Average

Number = Length of average

A = Above Strategy - Go long (at current day's close) when the previous day's close is above the average. Go flat (at current day's close) when the previous day's close is not above the average.

Only one VBA statement is required to determine a simple strategy return:

If Worksheets(Symbol).Cells(x4 - 1, ColX(xw)) > 0 ThenLogRet = _ LogRet + DailyLogRet

ColX(xw) is the column of the worksheet that has the indicator value.

This statement is inside a For Loop where the program looks at every day in the From To range:

For x4 = StartRow + 1 To EndRow

x4 = the row of the spreadsheet the program is analyzing. x4 - 1 is the previous row or day. Therefore, if the value of the number in the indicator column for the previous day is above zero, the strategy was long at the close yesterday, and therefore, long at least until the close of the current day.

By finite-state definition, knowing the Above Return and the Buy and Hold Return allows us to arithmetically derive the Below Return:

LogRet - M3A = M3B.

For example, for DJI: 433 -719 = -286. The 90-year return of M3B was -286.

The average yearly compound return is LogRet / Years.

For DJI 433 / 90 = 4.81

DJI with M3A 719 / 90 = 7.99

Of the 8 strategy results presented for each symbol, all show a performance that beats buy and hold. The shorter-term averages outperform the longer term. Over the last 90+ years, the average annual compound return for playing E3A with DJT was 13.5% (1218/90).

It should be noted that the strategy over performance is largely based on results from the first 57 years of the sample. I think the 1987 Crash coincides with the end of simple killer strategies. Everybody figured out the formula for ice cubes at the same time I guess.

DJI Bear Market Performance

Created by the author with data from Norgate

These definitely look like unfavorable environments. Note that using the above strategies did substantially less worse than buy and hold. Strategy performance deteriorated markedly in bear markets after the 1987 crash.

The log return for the period ending 3/23/20 is -46. Had we ended the study at the peak of 2/19/2020, the 90-year log return of DJI would be 433 + 46 = 479. That would increase the average annual compound return for DJI from 4.81 to 5.32.

We can calculate the Bull market returns by subtracting the LogRet on the Bear market list above from the Index Performance. For DJI 433 (Buy and Hold Log Return) - -842 = 1275. The strategy columns for the Bull market can also be derived the same way.

Bull Market Performance

Created by the author with data from Norgate

Total days on the overview listing was 22,664, which is 5,663 + 17,001 on the bull and bear performance reports.

Note that Buy and Hold does better than all the strategies in a bull environment. The strategies will outperform buy and hold in bear markets, in that they won't lose as much money.

DJT Bear Performance

Created by the author with data from Norgate

DJT Bull Performance

Created by the author with data from Norgate

Note the Log Returns 1472 - 1088 = 384 from the summary. Also, the short-term averages do better than long term. Buy and Hold is better during Bull markets. A lot of the positive strategy performance is not losing as much during Bear markets.

DJU Bear Market Performance

Created by the author with data from Norgate

DJU, like DJT, shows relatively favorable above results during bear markets, even making a profit sometimes.

DJU Bull Market Performance

Created by the author with data from Norgate

Note, DJU strategies can outperform buy and hold during bull markets.

Final Remarks

The peak trough concept is very interesting for dividing data into from/to periods. This is a promising area for further research.

Even severe bear markets can be navigated intelligently by paying attention to technical levels. Note how bottom fishing on the current weakness was nasty, but waiting for an above condition (E3A) was quite profitable, E3A happened on March 24.

Data science is the most important discipline for objective market analysis. Mathematics is more important than statistics in market analysis, but data science is more relevant than either.

The studies suggest that it is possible to play Below strategies during bear periods, where the index is shorted instead of going flat. The market has been in a peak to trough state almost exactly 25% of the time since 1930 (5663/22664). For DJI, E3B has been the best strategy for this. We know the exact return for doing this. DJI has a Bear log return of -842. E3A returned -221. -842 - -221 = 615.

The current environment is quite difficult. The recent bounce touched the 38.2% retracement Fib level. SPX 290 is about where the 61.2% is at. I'm neutral but hopeful the recent bottom will hold.

