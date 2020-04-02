Apartment Investment And Management Company Is Well Positioned To Rebound From The Health Crisis

We see Apartment Investment and Management Company as being somewhat more resilient than peers.

The Buy Thesis

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), also known as aimco, is a long tenured and quality apartment REIT that has recently become a value REIT. We believe the recent 40% price drop is overblown as AIV is well positioned for the challenges of the current environment. Over time, we anticipate it will regain most of the market price that was lost. As we have not covered aimco before, let us start with a business overview.

Business overview

Unlike the big apartment REITs which focus on a specific asset caliber, aimco owns a mix of class A, B and C assets. Ordinarily, the mix is closer to even, but presently, class A is about 50% of the portfolio with B and C making up the other half. Aimco intends to rebalance this by focusing acquisitions on the lower end and dispositions on the higher end.

Geographically, AIV's properties are spread over 12 of the largest MSAs in the country with the highest concentrations in California.

Source: SNL Financial

Over its long history as a public REIT, it has a nice track record of operational strength. Occupancy is consistently high relative to other apartment REITs and aimco boasts the highest NOI margin in the high 70s. The operational strength has led to consistent and healthy same-store NOI growth.

Source: SNL Financial

Due to a combination of a strong track record and being in a fundamentally strong sector, aimco has often traded at a premium multiple. The discounted multiple at which it currently trades is a bit anomalous. In fact, it has never dipped this low in the past 5 years.

Source: SNL Financial

This brings us to valuation.

Valuation

While AIV has rebounded slightly from the drop, it is still down 34% on the year and about 40% from the peak. Source: SNL Financial

It has fallen more than the REIT index by a significant margin which has made it relatively cheaper. Does this new price translate into an opportunistic valuation?

We believe it does, from both a NAV and P/FFO perspective. AIV has a NAV of $54.87

Source: SNL Financial

Thus, it is trading at a 36.2% discount to NAV. Given the sharp drop in the market, most REITs are trading at a discount, but AIV's discount is larger.

Source: SNL Financial

REITs are 19% discounted as are apartment REITs. 36% is a substantially larger discount. NAV is inherently a leverage neutral metric as debt and preferred are subtracted from asset value to calculate value per share.

P/FFO is not leverage neutral, so it will require some further analysis. AIV's raw P/FFO is 13.9X on 2019 FFO which is lower than a majority of the apartment REIT sector. We have graphed the FFO multiple of each apartment REIT (Y axis) against debt to EV (X axis). This establishes a trendline and would make sense, the lower leverage REITs trade at higher multiples.

Data from SNL Financial - graphed in Excel

The vertical deviation from the trendline represents how cheap or expensive a REIT is relative to its peers on a leverage neutral basis. A significant deviation below the trendline indicates a stock is cheap.

AIV trades at a multiple similar to the very high leverage REITs, but its leverage is closer to middle of the road. 35% debt to EV is quite typical for REITs. We view this valuation as quite favorable.

Growth outlook

We normally look at forward multiples rather than trailing, but for now, we are looking at trailing because 2020 FFO is so uncertain. AIV, like many other REITs, has withdrawn its guidance.

The sell side consensus estimate called for growth to $2.65 in 2020.

Source: SNL Financial

However, this has not been updated for the temporary shutdown of the economy. We believe it will instead come in flat or slightly negative before resuming growth in 2021.

There will be offsetting forces with some new FFO coming from developments coming online. Deliveries are slated for March, June, and September.

Source: SNL Financial

As the Prism has not yet been invested in, we will not include it in the growth figure, but the rest of the projects have mostly been funded already.

If we assume the 537 units in Colorado and Illinois get an average rent per month of $2000 (AIV's portfolio average is $2272) that is $12.8mm of incremental revenue. Applying AIV's 73.7% NOI margin, this translates to about $9.4mm of FFO or just over 6 cents a share.

AIV also has a significant redevelopment pipeline.

Source: SNL Financial

At the Citi Bank conference in early March, Terry Considine, CEO of AIV, estimated the redevelopments adding $0.04 per share in 2020 and $0.18 per share over the period in which they are scheduled to complete.

As discussed above, AIV's external growth has often been supplemented by organic growth from same-store NOI growth. In 2020, this is likely to go the other way. Let us begin with discussing it conceptually and then move on to some numbers.

Positioning in current environment

Unfortunately, it looks like a large portion of the job losses are in the lower-paying jobs of the hardest hit industries (hotels, travel, casinos cruises, retail). Aimco is somewhat exposed to this segment as their portfolio contains A, B and C apartments. Higher end tenants of the A class properties could also be affected, although likely to a smaller extent.

Therefore, it seems likely that occupancy will drop a fair amount although we see 2 mitigating factors.

Unemployment provision in relief bill Rent takes priority in spending

The recently signed roughly $2 trillion relief package includes months of unemployment compensation that is beefed up compared to existing unemployment compensation. This should allow those displaced by the disaster to cover rent with some to spare for other living expenses.

Rent is usually a priority for people's dollars, but given the shelter in place orders, it is even more essential. Nobody wants to be couch surfing during quarantine.

In combination, these factors should hold occupancy higher than some might expect. There is no way to estimate precisely the magnitude of occupancy loss, but our base case is that it would be similar to the 2008-2009 crash in which the economy took a big hit.

For AIV this meant a 4% drop in same-store NOI. 2019 NOI was $509mm, so we are projecting a decline of about $20mm or about 13.7 cents. So, in sum, that's a decline of 13.7 cents offset by development and redevelopment gains of 6 and 4 cents respectively. A portion of the development and redevelopment gains will likely be delayed due to slower lease-up in current environment so overall I am estimating a decline of 10 cents in 2020 which translates to 2020 FFO of $2.40.

Beyond 2020 we anticipate a recapture of the lost occupancy which could cause the FFO to snap back up to its former trajectory.

Upside to fair value

Over the past 5 years, aimco has spent a good amount of time trading at an 18X multiple and fundamentally we think this is about right. 18X correctly captures the consistent growth and average leverage. On stabilized FFO of $2.50, this represents a market price of $45 or about 30% upside from current pricing.

Getting to that price is a matter of overcoming the current challenging environment. Widespread quarantine is somewhat unprecedented in the U.S. and the market has no idea what will happen to various parts of the economy, including apartments. We believe the essential nature of having a secure dwelling will help apartments fall less and recover faster than other areas of the economy. Additionally, aimco has an advantage over other apartments that could help it outperform in this environment

Aimco's edge

In economics there are two key levels in pricing strategy:

The revenue maximizing price

The profit maximizing price

The profit maximizing price will generally be equal to or higher than the revenue maximizing price because the variable cost associated with selling an additional unit is rarely less than 0. For apartments, the depreciation and maintenance are incurred whether or not a tenant is present, so the variable cost is somewhat small. In other words, total expenses for the apartment will be approximately the same whether the property is 97% occupied or 98% occupied.

According to economic theory, it is not correct to price below the revenue maximizing point as increasing prices up to that point will increase revenues while decreasing or keeping expenses the same. Most apartment REITs recognize this and push prices aggressively to maximize revenue. Many believe that occupancy approaching 100% means prices are far too low and some aim for mid to low 90s occupancy. In general, this is a strategy that I agree with.

Aimco is different. They prioritize occupancy and customer satisfaction over revenue maximization. I generally disagree with this strategy as it is suboptimal in most environments. Evidence of this strategy can be seen in aimco's unusually high occupancy above 97% and their industry-leading customer satisfaction. While this may have hurt revenues over the past few years, this strategy will serve as an excellent buffer in tough times like the present. With rents generally below the pain point, we believe aimco will suffer fewer incremental vacancies and will have to do less rent cutting than peers who price more aggressively.

We believe a shallower fundamental dip could help AIV recover more quickly and thereby catalyze its return to fair value.

Risks to thesis

Our base case is that higher affluence tenants will mostly keep their jobs, allowing the Class A properties to have a stable tenant base. We also believe that a combination of new job openings in logistics and food service along with recent unemployment provisions in the Care Act will help preserve the tenant base for Class B and C properties.

Either of these protections could fall through if the recession is deep enough or lasts long enough. This could cause same-store NOI to fall significantly more than the 4% we are projecting. A big enough fall across the industry could broadly reset rental rates at a lower level on a semi-permanent basis. This would result in an impairment to fair value.

Aimco's balance sheet is presently investment grade, but it is close to the edge. If EBITDA drops enough, it could spur a downgrade. These downgrades usually get punished fairly heavily by the market.

The bottom line

We see about 30% upside in AIV as it recovers to fair value. High-quality properties and solid operations warrant a higher multiple than the 13.9X at which it is currently trading. It is rare to see discounts of this magnitude in the apartment REIT space which has consistently been one of the pricier REIT sectors due to healthy fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer