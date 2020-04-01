COVID-19 May Increase Apple's Asia Focus Even As India Faces Potential Meltdown

COVID-19 may increase Apple's increasing focus on Asia as China and others appear to recover more quickly than Western countries.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has had a series of false dawns in India. My article in November gave details of promising developments for the company there at that time.

It appeared that the pieces of the jigsaw were finally falling into place for the ever-patient Tim Cook. COVID-19 looks like putting everything on hold in India, perhaps for a very long time. This will have a limited impact on Apple's revenue targets but more on its manufacturing operations.

I first wrote about how important China would become to Apple revenues in January 2015. Then, many subscribers made critical comments saying Apple sales would never take off in such a poor country. They were, of course, wrong. Greater China produces huge revenues for the company, as does the "Rest of Asia" category. The company would like India to play a similar driving role in the future. The COVID-19 pandemic will delay that aim.

It is ironic that recently Apple had been criticised for being too dependent upon China. Now, China is looking a better bet than most other countries in a post COVID-19 world. It is no coincidence that China is the only country where Apple's retail stores are operating. Apple may refocus its manufacturing attention on China and other countries in Asia such as Vietnam and Taiwan.

India

The government has slashed interest rates and taken measures to boost liquidity following the lockdown of its 1.3 billion people. The economy has not contracted for two decades. It had, though, slowed somewhat in Q4 2019, falling to a 4.7% growth rate. Collapsing oil prices will help the economy somewhat. The nationwide shutdown will ensure a contraction in the economy, which could be very severe.

A logistics executive based in Asia told me that his company's approximate 250 logistics centres around the country were currently shut down, and food and medicines could not move. Huge numbers of poor people, often working far away from home, are stranded. All State borders are closed.

India is still basically a poor country where masses of people live in very close proximity to each other. Migrant and daily wage workers now have nowhere to go and no income. Scenes last week at the Delhi bus station show workers massing together to get somewhere to avoid the virus but probably just catching it:

The terrible effects such scenes will have on workers and the economy are clear for all to see. One religious preacher who refused to self-isolate despite having the disease has single-handedly led to the quarantining of 40,000 people. The government has thankfully since banned religious gatherings, though it is uncertain if such a ban can be enforced.

It is hard to imagine that contact tracing, testing and hospital treatment for COVID 19 patients are viable except for a very few rich people. India averages 8 doctors and 7 hospital beds per 10,000 people. The country has a maximum of 40,000 ventilators for their population of over 1.3 billion people.

Social and economic catastrophe is likely to result. Apple's expansion plans will be on lockdown along with the population.

Apple Sales in India

My article in February gave details of how Apple's sales were finally looking promising in India. It was estimated that iPhone sales had increased 200% in Q4 2019 year on year. A survey by Counterpoint concluded that the iPhone was the fastest growing premium smartphone in the country in 2019. Comments by Apple executives at the analyst call had been unusually bullish. Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF), OnePlus, and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) remain the best-selling premium brands in the country.

As my article explained, for an international company setting up retail stores in India is a very complex business. The company seemed to have finally cracked it at the time Tim Cook reported in the shareholder letter in late February. He made it clear the company preferred to handle its own retail operations. It expected to open its first retail store, in Mumbai, in 2021. This would be followed by a second in Delhi. The company's main distribution centre is in Mumbai, run by a 3rd party partner.

They also expected to start online sales this year, although the timeline had been brought back to later in the year. Currently, it is estimated that 30% of Apple sales in the country are online through portals such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Flipkart. The right to open bricks and mortar stores is tied up with the requirement that 30% of the product must be local content. Thus, the manufacturing and retail operations are inextricably bound. Now, both sides of the operation look to be in trouble in the short to medium term.

The short-term effect on Apple's sales revenues will be tiny compared to total sales revenue. It is, however, the current cessation of any short-term revenue growth.

Apple Manufacturing in India

As my article here detailed, Apple has been manufacturing in India through its contract partners. Wistron (OTC:WICOF) has been making the iPhone SE and 6S for the local market at its Bengaluru factory. Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) has been making the XR at its factory in Chennai. Foxconn has reportedly been investing huge sums in its Indian facilities.

Apple had been reported as planning to build its new lower cost phone, variously known as the "SE2" or "iPhone 9" in India. They had earmarked US$1 billion for future manufacturing in the country. Recent reports, however, indicate that the SE2 is in fact being built at a purpose-built facility in Zhengfu for the international market. It may still be that the SE2 will in time be produced in India for the Indian market.

At best, Apple's proposed US$1 billion will now be substantially delayed. The initial lockdown period for the Wistron and Foxconn factories is from 25th March to 14th April. It seems certain that will be prolonged substantially.

Perhaps, India needs Apple more than Apple needs India. The authorities in India would do well to replicate the kind of support China gave Apple in the past. For one Apple/Foxconn factory (paywalled) in Henan province, the local authorities invested US$1.5 billion to assist in building factories and housing, plus US$10 billion for a new airport.

Tim Cook first met with PM Modi in 2016, but it seems some issues remain unresolved. As my February article detailed, it seems quite large quantities of iPhones manufactured in India are being exported. Presumably, that volume will now be on hold for some time. However, the two sides are still trying to resolve issues of getting zero import duties for components in phones which are made and exported from India.

India currently has many disadvantages as a manufacturing base compared to China. These might be summarised as:

* Shortage of skilled labour.

* Shortage of efficient manufacturers with engineering expertise.

* Poor internal logistics and transport links.

* Difficulty in getting Indian companies to comply with responsibility policies of the company.

Reports suggest that Apple had considered building the new iPhone 11 in India, but decided against the idea because of the constraints listed above.

Apple Manufacturing in Asia

President Trump's call last year for Apple to relocate its manufacturing to the USA was not taken seriously by anyone who understands modern supply chains. The USA does not have the right skilled labour, the supplier network, the efficient distribution network, the cost base, or the network of companies to produce Apple's products.

The trade war with China last year did, however, lead many companies to consider widening the geographical base of their supply chain around different Asian countries. COVID19 will give this idea renewed momentum.

Apple's component suppliers are already taking steps. Taiwan-based Wistron had stated they are putting more investment into India and Vietnam. Fellow Taiwanese company Pegatron had stated they are putting in more manufacturing capacity in Taiwan itself, in India, in Vietnam, and in Indonesia. Meiloon Industrial is putting in more capacity in Taiwan and Indonesia. Foxconn, Apple's biggest partner in iPhone production, stated last year that they were investing NT$17 billion (US$561 million) in new factories in India and Vietnam. What will happen to all these plans as they relate specifically to India remains to be seen.

Apple itself has been investing in a smartphone screen factory in Japan, although with a few problems. Taiwan may make particular headway in manufacturing share due to that country's successful containment (so far) of COVID-19. As of 30th March, Taiwan had had only 306 cases in the country despite being at its Asian epicentre for the past 3 months.

The worldwide recession will, of course, cut demand for iPhones this year. Analysts in Taiwan have reckoned that iPhone shipments in 2020 will fall from an anticipated 204 million to 198 million. That seems quite optimistic to me.

Whether or not a 5G iPhone will now be launched in the autumn is open to doubt. That is both for demand reasons and also because of doubts whether supply chains around Asia will hold up. Further problems are caused by the inability of top Apple engineering and design executives to travel. Any delay would, though, be a substantial sales revenue hit for Apple in China, where Huawei will be a towering competitor on 5G.

Apple's sales in China had already been hit by Trump's protectionist measures last year and now COVID-19 this year. The illustration from "The Economist" below shows how China is a choppy market:

The "Rest of Asia" category has been growing revenues strongly. Japan remains the country with the greatest concentration of Apple products of any country in the world. Asia, with its 5 billion people, will continue to grow in importance for the company's revenues in the short term and the long term. China will once again be at the centre of this.

Conclusion

My article in November 2018 can be referenced for the macroeconomic opportunities Asia represents for Apple. These can be summarised as:

* A growing youthful population.

* Stronger economic growth than any other part of the world.

* Sheer numbers as the most populous continent in the world.

Despite the problems Apple faces from COVID-19, long term, the pandemic will probably benefit the company. With its strong balance sheet and cash hoard, it will not fall by the wayside. Many of its competitors may get culled. The company is likely to continue refocusing its supply chain to become less dependent upon single countries. The statutory and health problems from India will lead to India temporarily going down the scale in importance. Long term, though, the second largest country in the world cannot be kept on the back burner.

Companies like Apple will also probably face less regulatory scrutiny for a while as governments look to them to drag economies out of recession or depression.

Asia represents 30% of the company's revenues and almost all of its manufacturing capacity. COVID-19 will probably speed up this process as certain Asian countries get back online more rapidly than their Western counterparts.

China will probably become more welcoming again to Apple as a tool to get their economy back up and running. It should increase in importance again for the company. The COVID-19 crisis makes it unlikely India will be in a position to do likewise.

