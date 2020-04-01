Weyco: Could Come Out Of The Pandemic Stronger Than Ever

The balance sheet is a fortress, but an offensive is also being waged on the share buyback front.

The demand shock will be more detrimental than the supply shock for Weyco. However, higher margin online sales will help alleviate sales shocks from store shutdowns brought on by coronavirus.

Thesis

Weyco (WEYS) is undervalued as it hovers around a book value of 1 and occasionally dips below, it also supports a healthy and large dividend over 4%.

As I read through the most recent earnings call, it was difficult to focus. I'm not saying this because there was too much outside noise from the markets, but rather hearing the CEO talk about a shoe company is boring.

I only joke of course... at least partially. But then I thought to myself how can I make an investment article about a shoe company more interesting? Maybe I could talk about the juicy dividend or that it's dropping below book value. While those are definitely good theses for investment, they don't add much to the qualitative side of things.

As I continued to read through the earnings call, I became more interested in the transformation of retail and international supply chain side of things. Weyco is more than just a battered and profitable company that is at the forefront of a transformation in the retail industry.

Tariffs and Coronavirus Fire Volleys At WEYS

Like a trebuchet firing volleys at a castle, the tariffs and coronavirus are crumbling parts of Weyco's business. The trade war between the United States and China caused worry and fear over tariff increases, tariffs got as high as 15%. Currently, they settled down to 7.5% but damage has been done for at least 2 quarters. The tariff fears is likely the reason for Weyco's increase in inventories according to the most recent earnings call.

While the tariffs materially impacted operations for half a year, they actually insulated Weyco from much of the supply side shock that they would have experienced from the coronavirus. Tom Florshiem explains:

While we will see an impact from the 15% tariff in the first two quarters of 2020, we believe that with the reduction of the tariff to 7.5%, along with working together with our suppliers and customers, margins will not be materially affected over the long term. And as it turned out, with production delays that are being caused by the coronavirus, we believe that we are well positioned to sustain any short-term interruptions in our supply chain. It is unknown how long the impact of this virus will last, which makes it impossible to make predictions regarding the full year.

Weyco will surely need to decrease its reliance on Chinese manufacturing but current demand and supply shocks give Weyco some time to implement change. The goal is for Weyco to get as low as 50% from China, but contrary to popular belief China produces the highest quality products that Weyco sells.

A transition from Chinese manufacturing would lead to quality issues and brand deterioration. So slow diversification away from China is beneficial while at the same time necessary.

Demand Shock and a Fruitful Online Business

Weyco is well insulated from its supply shock from increases in inventory prior to the tariffs but the demand shock is a bit of a different story. Weyco still sells its shoes in mid-tier department stores and its very own brick and mortar stores that number 8. These will be hit hard by forced closures amid the pandemic.

While shoe sales will most undoubtedly decrease, online sales through Weyco's strong online advertising and website promotion are keeping sales from coming to a complete standstill. In fact a shift from store sales to online sales may actually increase profit margins and make up for a loss of revenue from non-existent store sales.

Weyco sells its products on its own websites as well as competitors' websites. For example Kohl's has Nunn Bush among other brands on their website for sale. Unfortunately I can't find any information about sales margins on distributors' websites vs. brick and mortar stores. While I would hope Weyco would net a higher margin from partners through their website sales, I have a feeling the margin is the same.

According to Weyco's most recent 10-K sales have increased in North America and can be attributed to higher e-commerce sales.

The increase in sales on the Company's websites can be attributed to the Company's investments in e-commerce marketing software.

What this means for investors is any purchase from Weyco's very own websites is more valuable than a partner's website. Weyco has taken this seriously and has invested heavily in online advertising to move traffic direct to their sites instead of partners.

The Future of Demand A Theory

As for what will happen to demand once government mandates are lifted, I have two theories.

The massive shift the labor force will likely undergo. Many people will undoubtedly be seeking new employment when the quarantine is lifted leading to higher sales of comfortable and classy shoes, for interviews of course. We no longer need as many workers to travel to a workplace and many will choose to work from home and may lead to a decrease of sales. Whether it be of lack of wear and tear or a trend towards more comfortable footwear.

If both of these theories were to come true, it would probably cancel out or at the very least lead to a short term boom then bust in shoe sales. This is likely not material to a long term investor but could prove beneficial for the company in shifting manufacturing and shoe styles available.

Undervaluation by the numbers

Return on equity TTM (trailing 12 months) is barely above its 5 year average. Within that 5 year time frame, Weyco Group has been nearly double its current share price at ~39.34 at its highest price point. Today it trades at ~20.18. The value of the entire company has essentially increased with no change in the rate of return, this constitutes an obvious value play in my book.

Especially since the dividend is over 4% and the payout ratio is sitting at ~44.28%. This makes a 50% drop in profits still a sustainable dividend. Another factor to take into account is the dividend growth rate. WEYS dividend has been growing every year for 16 years and it has a dividend growth rate of ~4.66% over 5 years. That doubles the inflation rate and is a comfort to any retiree.

Weyco has an incredibly low level of debt for such a low share price valuation. While cash flows have been negative, the company has been implementing positive policies such as stock buybacks at some of the lowest valuations in the company's history.

Share Buybacks Just Got Better

Whether you currently own Weyco or are looking to buy Weyco stock, one thing is for sure, better times are ahead. Weyco is extremely friendly to shareholders with a good dividend and committed share repurchases.

Inventory levels are good, cash is sitting on the balance sheet, sales through online methods are still viable, and debt levels are low. Not only can Weyco still commit to its share buybacks during the current pandemic, but it can do so at very attractive share prices.

On the most recent call it was stated that only about one-third of its share buyback authorization has been met. This leaves two-thirds to be bought back at even more attractive prices. John and Tom explain on the call:

Yes. It will have a summary of -- well again 223,000 shares have been repurchased. So that's -- it's kind of giving you the number. You'll see that and it will show that there are -- what the additional total number of buyback shares are authorized. I had that number. Through -- I mean, as of March 5, we're authorized to buyback 412,520 shares still under our buyback program, which is -- which gives us plenty of room.

Whether you are buying Weyco for the dividend or not, you should be staying for the buybacks.

Conclusion

With tariffs and pandemic fears already priced into the stock, Weyco is a compelling buy. If by chance this company drops in share value when it reveals its potentially terrible Q1 numbers, it will be a once in a lifetime purchase. This would be on the heels of its yearly dividend increase bringing its dividend yield even higher!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WEYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.