Consumer Sentiment Craters

It amazes me how people are often more willing to act based on little or no data than to use data that is a challenge to assemble. - Robert Shiller

The recent consumer sentiment number wasn't just bad. It was a historically lousy drop. In February, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed a healthy 101. It always amazes me how much things can change in a month, and in March, that same survey dropped significantly to 89.1. That is the fourth-largest drop in nearly 50 years and came at a time when the coronavirus scare is only getting worse in the economic numbers. The reality on the ground is that the backbone of the U.S. economy, the consumer, is shaking in its boots right now. Remember that the consumer itself makes up about two-thirds of the GDP for the U.S. economy, so a consumer-led slowdown like the one we are going to have in the next quarter or two is disastrous for the economy. The outbreak itself has led several businesses to close, massive layoffs and furloughs, and an enormous surge in unemployment claims, as I mentioned on the Lead-Lag Report last week. Yes, massive things are happening on the fiscal and monetary side to stop the bleeding. Stopping the bleeding doesn't suddenly make people more confident in the economy, especially for sentiment surveys like this one. This one was bad, but the next survey result will be telling.

Just how bad was the decline? The steepest one at -12.7 points happened in the depths of the Financial Crisis in October 2008, which compares to the -11.9 drop in March. In the 1980s recession, there was a drop of 12.2, which matches the drop from hurricane Katrina in 2005. What is worrying is that this doesn't even include a full month of scared consumers. Most of the decline took place towards the end of the survey period, which means that April is about to have the bottom drop out of it. "If the Consumer Sentiment Index were to stabilize at its most recent seven-day average, it would imply an additional decline of nearly 18.2 Index-points in April, which would amount to a record-setting two-month decline of 30.1 points," Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist, said in a statement. It is hard to be positive about the economy when you're facing far less income, and the rent is still due on the first of the month. The picture is bleak, and confidence is crushed. This is the inevitable result when you essentially stop the economy and make everybody hole up at home to keep them safe.

Another reading on the consumer released on March 31 also came in at a three-year low, with the Conference Board's reading of 120. That's another massive drop from upwardly revised levels of 132.6 in February, although it did beat expectations of 110 from economists polled by Reuters. This is just the beginning of these numbers, and if you look at history as an indication, we should start seeing the levels like back in the financial crash of 2008 in due course. With social distancing measures extended to April 30, we are likely to witness historically bad numbers this month, especially coming off historically strong ones for the prior year.

With the consumer-led recession we are in, monetary and fiscal stimulus are nowhere close to stopping. I recently published an article talking about why the COVID-19 bubble is coming. The main reason I think we're setting up for a bubble is that all of this stimulus is unprecedented in history, and it is nowhere near switched turned off. That is going to push asset prices higher despite the economic fallout we are experiencing. With unemployment claims skyrocketing and a March employment report on deck this week, you're going to see panic out of the Trump administration trying to fight the headlines. April is only going to get worse on the economic side. How far will the U.S. government go when they see 20%, 30% unemployment? Hopefully, far enough, but that means we could be in for asset price inflation like we have never seen before. Regardless, I continue to closely monitor and address the risk signals in The Lead-Lag Report as the ultimate arbiter of risk taking or risk aversion - independent of how bad headlines end up continue to be.

Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!

Subscribers were warned to go risk-off Jan. 27. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.