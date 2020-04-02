Supply Chains Are Keeping Economies Alive - J. B. Hunt And Landstar Are Moving Goods

Health care professionals are risking their lives caring for the sick, and scientists are working in labs scrambling to find treatments and a vaccine for Coronavirus. Meanwhile, a large percentage of the world is sitting at home as governments have locked down, shut-in, or paused the economy. At the same time, another set of unsung heroes are working in supermarkets and warehouses risking infection to feed people and supply essential products. The truckers that are bringing the goods to market are keeping the supply chain operating, and they too are taking risks these days.

Most people do not think all that much about what it takes to bring that roll of toilet paper, a loaf of bread, or any of the other products to supermarket shelves. The crisis has caused a run on many products. Truckers are working around the clock to meet the skyrocketing demand. J. B. Hunt (JBHT) and Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) are two companies that bring products to the market.

The supply chain for essentials is operating

The supply chain is the sequence of processes involved in the production and distribution of a commodity. Goods start as raw materials, go through processing, manufacturing, packaging, and transportation. While many businesses in the US and around the globe have closed and are not earning any revenues, the supply chain continues to function. The virus could cause temporary issues depending upon how long it continues to spread and how many people get sick. As of the end of March, the supply chain has been the only lifeline for very sickly economic conditions.

Low fuel prices are a boost for truckers

Trucks are hauling goods all over the US and around the world. At the same time, the most significant cost, fuel, has moved appreciably lower. The NYMEX heating oil futures contract serves as a proxy for other distillates like diesel and jet fuels. On March 6, OPEC and Russia decided to address demand destruction in the oil and oil product markets by flooding the world with the energy commodity. The price of crude oil and gasoline tanked.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the price of crude oil dropped from a peak of $65.65 per barrel in early January to its most recent low of $19.27, a decline of 70.65%. At the $20.50 level on April 1, it was still 68.8% lower.

Source: CQG

Nearby gasoline futures on NYMEX declined from $1.8011 per gallon wholesale in early January to the lowest price since 1999 when they reached 37.6 cents, a drop of 79.1%. At 55 cents per gallon on April 1, gasoline was 69.5% lower.

Source: CQG

Heating oil, the proxy for diesel fuel dropped from $2.1195 per gallon to a low of 93.43 cents or 55.9%. At 95.75 cents on April 1, the distillate fuel was 54.8% lower. If you can call anything a bright spot in the oil complex, it is heating oil futures, and the reason is the functioning supply chain. Low gasoline prices may not mean much these days, with most people sheltered in their homes. For truckers, the decline in fuel prices is a bonus.

High demand for bringing certain goods to market

The roads are empty these days, which is a big bonus for the truckers that travel from city to city, bringing essentials from warehouses and manufacturing areas to supermarkets and wholesale outlets. In many cities, only gas stations, supermarkets, pharmacies, and those stores providing staples to those locked down at home. With panicked people hoarding goods for fear of scarce supplies, demand is robust.

We have witnessed periods of high demand for staples in local areas during hurricanes and natural disasters. The global pandemic has brought it to a new level. People and ordering through online businesses and supermarkets shelves have continued to empty as soon as a new truckload arrives. Many stores are limiting purchases of toilet paper, meat, paper towels, and other goods. The supply chain in the US and around the world is struggling with unprecedented levels of demand.

Spiraling deflationary pressures are causing prices to decline a halt to business activity

The global pandemic is causing the worst deflationary spiral since the 1930s in the United States and around the globe. The prices of most assets have fallen off the edge of a bearish cliff. The decision by OPEC to increase output only exacerbated the problems facing businesses and individuals. Typically, a sharp drop in energy prices operates like a tax cut and provides a boost for businesses. However, these are anything but ordinary times. Airlines have seen passenger traffic evaporate. Debt-laden oil-related companies are on the brink of bankruptcy with is putting pressure on lenders and the entire financial system. Like a game of dominos, the interrelated financial system is now on life support with central bank liquidity and government stimulus programs in the trillion keeping things afloat until scientists can develop treatments and a vaccine. The mounting number of cases and fatalities extended social distancing guidelines until April 30; another extension could be on the horizon in the US and all over the world. Science works slowly while the virus spreads as a wildfire and markets react to each new event in the blink of an eye. Scientists and health professionals are heroes in the current environment, but so are those struggling to keep the supply chain going. People require nutrition and essentials, and the manufacturers, truckers, and markets are a lifeline for the world as we move into April and beyond.

Two trucking stocks to watch- JBHT and LSTR are vital for supply chain logistics

Trucking companies are an integral part of the supply chain. They are experiencing an unprecedented demand for their services at a time when the most significant cost, fuel, is at its lowest level of this century. The last time distillate futures on NYMEX traded below the $1 level was in early 2016. The price of heating oil futures moved to a lower level than during the 2008 global financial crisis in March.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) provides surface transportation services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the latest peak in JBHT shares was in November 2019 at $122.29 per share. At $90.99 on April 1, the shares were 25.6% lower. However, the company with a market cap of $9.7 billion is doing something many other companies are not these days; it is making money.

Landstar System, Inc (LSTR) provides integrates transportation solutions in the US, Canada, Mexico, and around the world.

Source: Barchart

LSTR shares traded to a high of $119.93 in late October 2019. At $95.04 on April 1, the stock was 20.8% lower.

Both JBHT and LSTR are likely experiencing an unprecedented demand for their services at a time where fuel prices are the lowest in years.

Looking for investment opportunities in the current environment is a challenge. JBHT and LSTR are companies that contribute to a vital part of the supply chain. However, the companies could still experience the domino effect of payment and financing issues in the current environment. The supply chain is now a matter of national security as they are keeping at least some part of the economy going by meeting essential needs. Truckers are also heroes these days, and JBHT and LSTR are two companies that should survive the unprecedented crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.