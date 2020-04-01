The 17.0% Distribution Yield Of Suburban Propane Partners Is Attractive

Coronavirus will affect the U.S. economy in the most benign period for SPH, as heating demand is depressed in the spring and summer quarters.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) has plunged 39% in the last two months due to the broad market selloff that has been triggered by the outbreak of coronavirus. Consequently, the stock is now trading near a 10-year low and is offering an exceptional distribution yield of 17.0%. As the effect of coronavirus on Suburban is likely to be limited, the yield of Suburban is remarkably attractive.

Coronavirus

The longest bull market in history recently ended due to the outbreak of coronavirus. This downturn has forced millions of people to stay at home, and thus, it will cause a deep recession in the U.S. in the second quarter.

However, while the demand for gasoline and diesel has already slumped and will remain suppressed in the near future, the demand for propane is not likely to collapse. People will stay more at home, and thus, they will consume more propane. As a result, they will partly offset the decrease that is expected in the commercial demand for propane.

Moreover, it is unreasonable to expect coronavirus to condemn humanity to a permanent recession. Many pharmaceutical giants are in the process of developing an effective treatment for coronavirus, and they will succeed sooner or later. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) have already exhibited promising results and may offer an effective drug next month. In addition, a vaccine may be developed early next year. To cut a long story short, pharmaceutical companies are doing their best in the ongoing battle against coronavirus, and they are likely to defeat the virus the latest early next year.

It is thus evident that the worst period for the economy will be the next few months, which will be characterized by a recession due to depressed economic activity. However, it is critical to realize that this recession will have a limited effect on Suburban, as the company always has minimal activity in the spring and summer quarters. In fact, Suburban posts losses every year in its second and third fiscal quarter due to the lack of heating demand between April and September. Overall, coronavirus will hit the economy at the most benign period for Suburban.

Dividend

Due to the slump of its stock price, Suburban is currently offering a nearly all-time high distribution yield of 17.0%.

Data by YCharts

Such an abnormally-high yield usually indicates the risk of an upcoming distribution cut, but this is hardly the case for Suburban. Thanks to its lean business model, the MLP spends minimal amounts on capital expenses, and hence, it enjoys ample free cash flows. In the last 12 months, Suburban has generated free cash flows of $3.13 per unit, and hence, it currently has a distribution coverage ratio of 1.30 (=3.13/2.40). This strong coverage ratio indicates a significant margin of safety for the distribution.

Some investors may fear that the dividend is vulnerable due to the recent collapse of the price of propane, which has followed the collapse of the price of oil. However, the company has always managed to pass the changes in the price of propane to its end customers. Due to the recent slump of the price of propane, Suburban now purchases its propane at a depressed price and sells its propane to its customers at a low price, with a material profit margin. Overall, Suburban is hardly affected by the fluctuation of the price of propane.

On the other hand, Suburban is always sensitive to the weather conditions during the winter, which determine the heating demand. As weather is unpredictable, the heating demand and, hence, the cash flows of Suburban are hard to predict as well.

However, it is important to realize that the aforementioned strong distribution coverage has been achieved with adverse (warm) weather. In the first fiscal quarter of Suburban, which ended on December 31st, the average temperature in the service areas of the company was 4% warmer than normal. Even worse, in December, which is much more critical for Suburban than September and October, the average temperature was 10% warmer than normal. It is thus evident that Suburban covers its current distribution with a meaningful margin of safety even under adverse weather conditions.

Even in the worst-case scenario, in which Suburban decides to cut its annual distribution by 50%, to a 10-year low level of $1.20 per unit, the stock will still be offering an 8.5% distribution yield. Such a yield will certainly be attractive. It is also worth noting that such a scenario is highly unlikely, as Suburban has not offered an annual distribution below $2.40 in more than a decade.

Debt

Suburban has net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $1.6 billion, which is much higher than its market cap of $919 million. Moreover, its interest expense consumes 47% of its operating income. It is thus evident that Suburban has a significant amount of debt.

However, the company can easily service its debt, thanks to its excessive free cash flows. Suburban has reduced its leverage (net debt to EBITDA) from 5.28 in 2016 to 4.3. As all the companies prioritize a healthy balance sheet during recessions, Suburban is likely to continue reducing its leverage for the foreseeable future, thanks to its ample free cash flows.

Final thoughts

Suburban has plunged near its 10-year lows due to the indiscriminate selloff of the broad market that has resulted from coronavirus. However, the company will hardly be affected by the virus, thanks to its insulated business model. Therefore, as it covers its 17.0% distribution with a wide margin of safety, investors should consider locking in this exceptional yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.