Soft Commodities First Quarter 2020 Review

Soft commodities can be the most volatile sector of the commodities market as prices routinely double, triple, or halve in value during their pricing cycles. The path of least resistance for the prices of luxury commodities is a function of the weather and crop diseases in the critical growing areas around the world. However, the demand side of the fundamental equation reflects an ever-increasing addressable market for these products as the population of the world is growing by 15-20 million people each quarter. Since 2000, the number of people inhabiting our planet has increased by approximately 27.3%, which amounts to over 1.640 billion people, according to the US Census Bureau. More people with more money consuming more coffee, cocoa, sugar, cotton, and orange juice each day underpins the prices of these commodities. However, the outbreak of Coronavirus in Q1 weighed on all markets, and soft commodities were no exception.

The composite of five soft commodities, sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton, and frozen concentrated orange juice, posted two straight years of gains in 2015 and 2016. At the end of 2017, soft commodities were down just 2.25% on the year. In 2018, they finished with a loss of 5.68%. In 2019 the soft commodities sector moved 3.47% to the upside. In Q1 2020, soft commodities posted an 8.79% loss for the three months.

The dollar index moved 3.16% higher in Q1, which weighed on the prices of all commodities. The dollar moved considerably higher against the Brazilian real in 2018, and the real remained weak throughout 2019 with other emerging market currencies. In Q1, the real fell to a new and lower low below the $0.20 level. Brazil is the world’s leading producer of three of the five commodities in the sector, including sugar, coffee, and oranges. The weak real was not supportive of the prices of the three products in Q1 as it fell below the bottom end of its trading range. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, including those of the soft or tropical variety. However, the weather is always the most critical issue when it comes to annual crop sizes and the direction of prices.

Like all agricultural commodities, demographics continue to provide an ever-increasing base of support for these food products. With wealth rising in the world’s most populous county, China, competition for food continues to increase, which puts a strain on supplies. As we head into Q2, it will be the weather and crop issues that determine the path of least resistance of prices as demand will continue to favor higher lows. However, the impact of demand can be slow and steady while supply gluts or deficits tend to shock markets and cause the most significant price moves on both the up and the downside. The outbreak of a global pandemic that caused a deflationary spiral in Q1 will continue to impact the demand for soft commodities in Q2. At the same time, the potential for export problems from producing countries, particularly in South America and Asia, could create shortages that would increase price volatility. Bullish and bearish factors face most of the commodities in the sector, going into the second quarter of 2020.

While there are ETF/ETN products for four of the five soft commodities, the Invesco DB Agriculture product (DBA) includes just under a 19% exposure to the three of the most active in the sector as it holds positions in sugar, coffee, and cocoa futures contracts. The soft commodity sector rose in Q4 and 2019. However, Q1 presented a unique set of challenges for the sector. The prospects for Q2 depend on the weather, the overall state of supplies, currency markets, and, most significantly, the global pandemic.

Sugar Review

Sugar was 28.02% higher in 2016 and gained 4.96% in 2015. In 2017, the price of sugar lost a total of 22.3% of its value. Sugar was 20.65% lower in 2018 compared to the closing price at the end of 2017. In 2019, sugar was 11.55% higher. Ample supplies of sugar had caused the commodity to make a series of lower highs and lower lows from 2011 through August 2015 when the sweet commodity traded down to 10.13 cents per pound. Sugar then proceeded to rally, making a series of higher lows and higher highs culminating with the highs in late September 2016 at 23.90 cents per pound. From late 2016 through the end of September 2018, the sweet commodity moved lower, making a series of lower lows reaching a bottom at 9.83 cents per pound on the nearby ICE world sugar futures contract in late September 2018, as the nearby ICE futures contract was expiring. Sugar rebounded to 14.24 in October 2018. In 2019, the price dropped to a higher low of 10.68 in September before moving steadily higher to a higher high of 15.90 cents in mid-February. Risk-off conditions in all markets pushed the price to a low of 10.40 at the end of March. Sugar traded in a range of 10.40 to 15.90 cents in Q1 2020. Nearby sugar futures that trade on the ICE settled on March 31, 2020, at 10.42 cents per pound as it moved 22.35% lower in Q1 and settled near the low for the period.

In Brazil, the weakness of their currency, the real, contributed to a depressed sugar price. The Brazilian real declined from $0.25050 against the US dollar at the end of Q4 2019 to $0.19185 at the end of Q1 2020. At the same time, crude oil plunged from $61.06 per barrel at the end of Q4 to the $20.48 level at the end of Q1, which was an extremely bearish factor for the price of sugar since it is the primary ingredient in the production of alternative fuel in Brazil. Gasoline fell to the lowest price of this century on demand destruction during a deflationary spiral.

Meanwhile, this year, sugar rose to a high of 15.90 per pound in early February as drought conditions in Thailand stoked fears of supply shortages. The sweet commodity rose to its highest level since May 2017 before risk-off conditions caused the sharp correction to 10.44 cents per pound in March. A toxic bearish cocktail of a decline in the Brazilian real, plunging gasoline prices, and risk-off conditions pushed the price of sugar back towards the multiyear low. However, the sweet commodity held above the 10 cents per pound level.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, price momentum was heading into oversold territory at the end of Q1. In Q1, drought conditions in Thailand lifted the price to 15.90 cents before risk-off conditions created by the Coronavirus sent the price lower.

At a time when demand destruction gripped the crude oil market, OPEC and Russia decided to flood the market with the energy commodity. Crude oil dropped to below $20 per barrel, and gasoline below 40 cents per gallon on the nearby futures contract. The combination of factors weighed on the price of sugar and sent the price from 15.90 to 10.40 cents per pound on the nearby futures contract. Sugar ended the first quarter at the low as Coronavirus continues to be the worst pandemic to grip the world since the 1918 Spanish flu and price of crude oil remained near the low.

Sugar can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade; in past years, daily historical volatility had exceeded 100%. At the end of Q1, daily historical volatility stood at 32.28%, which was 20.94% higher than it was on the final day of trading in Q4 2019. As we move forward into Q2, technical support for sugar stands at 9.83 cents per pound, with resistance at 15.90 cents per pound, the Q1 peak.

Coffee Review

Coffee was the number one, the best-performing commodity of 2014, registering a gain of 43.19%. In 2015 it was the worst-performing soft commodity. Coffee futures fell 23.95% in 2015 but recovered by 8.17% in 2016. In 2017, the price of coffee moved 7.92% lower. The price of coffee moved 19.29% lower in 2018. In 2019, coffee futures moved 27.34% higher. In Q1, the price of coffee declined by 7.83%. Nearby ICE coffee futures closed on March 31, 2020, at $1.1955 per pound. The price range in Q1 was from $0.9740 on the lows to $1.3310 on the highs. Coffee declined from January through early February and recovered in February and March and closed the quarter above the midpoint of the trading range for the period.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that coffee futures had been in a bear market since November 2016. In Q4 2018, coffee violated the pattern of lower highs, and lower lows as the price rose to $1.2550 and above a level of technical resistance at the early June 2018 high at $1.2495 before turning lower once again. In Q4 2019, the price rose significantly above the October 2018 high. At the end of Q1 2020, coffee futures were working their way back towards the late 2019 peak. Meanwhile, price momentum and relative strength on the weekly chart were just above neutral readings at the end of Q1.

Cocoa Review

Cocoa was the best performer in the soft commodity sector in 2015. Cocoa was the only commodity that posted a double-digit gain in 2015 and won the gold medal for performance across all of the raw material markets that I cover. Cocoa was the worst-performing soft commodity and the worst-performing commodity of all in 2016, posting a loss of 33.79%, and the losing continued in 2017 with a decline of 11.01%. Cocoa moved 27.7% higher in 2018, making it the best-performing soft commodity of the year. Cocoa gained 5.13% higher in 2019. In Q1, cocoa traded in a wide range but fell 11.46%. As of the close of business on March 31, 2020, nearby ICE cocoa futures were trading at $2249 per ton. Cocoa futures traded in a range of $2183-$2998 per ton in Q1 and closed not far off the low.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of ICE cocoa futures illustrates that cocoa has made higher lows and higher highs with the most recent peak coming in mid-February during Q1. The Ivory Coast and Ghana have been working with the world’s leading chocolate manufacturers on a $400 per ton surcharge on cocoa beans from the West African nations. Cocoa fell as risk-off conditions on the back of the Coronavirus sent the prices of most commodities lower.

At the same time, since cocoa is the primary revenue-producing commodity in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, child labor in those countries poses a moral dilemma for chocolate manufacturing companies and western governments in the US and Europe. A move to stop the number of children involved in the production process could increase the price of the soft commodity via the surcharge. Meanwhile, as Coronavirus impacts Africa, it could cause production and logistical problems and curtail global supplies.

Cotton Review

Cotton was the worst-performing soft commodity in 2014; it moved 27.33% lower for the year. In 2015, the price of cotton appreciated by 4.99%, and in 2016, cotton gained 11.65%. Cotton moved 11.3% higher in 2017. Nearby ICE cotton futures moved 8.18% lower in 2018. In 2019, the price of cotton moved 4.36% lower. Cotton was the worst-performing soft commodity in Q1 as the price fell 25.95%.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, in Q1, cotton futures fell to a new low of 48.40 cents per pound, the lowest price since 2009. Nearby ICE cotton futures settled on March 31, 2020, at 51.13 cents per pound, not far off the low.

Cotton is a highly volatile commodity, and in March 2011, cotton traded up to an all-time high of $2.27 per pound on supply shortages. Following the all-time high, the price moved progressively lower until finding a low at 55.66 cents in March 2016. In Q1 2020, the risk-off conditions on the back of Coronavirus took the price below the 2016 low and to a level not seen in eleven years.

China and India are significant factors for the cotton market due to their domination when it comes to supply and demand for the fiber. Meanwhile, economic contraction could weigh on the demand for garments. Coronavirus sent the price lower but could also set the stage for a future supply shortage if producers cut back on production.

The state of the global economy and the weather conditions in growing regions in the second quarter will be the critical factors when it comes to the price direction of cotton futures on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the stop in business activity in Q1 is likely to cause inventories to rise and the price of the fiber to continue to drift lower until it finds the bottom end of its pricing cycle.

Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice Review

Trading FCOJ futures is a frantic business; I would not recommend it to anyone because of the lack of liquidity. The orange juice futures market edged lower in Q4 2019. FCOJ was virtually unchanged in 2015, falling by only 0.04%. In 2016, FCOJ gained 41.50%, making it the best performing soft commodity. FCOJ moved 31.35% lower in 2017. FCOJ futures fell 7.98% in 2018. The soft commodity was 22.33% lower in 2019, making it the worst-performing soft commodity for the quarter and year. As often occurs, the worst performance during one period becomes the best the next. In Q1 2020, FCOJ futures posted a 23.66% gain making it the leader of the soft commodity sector and when compared to all of the other futures markets in the asset class. Orange juice traded in a range of $0.9120 to a high of $1.2255 per pound in Q1. FCOJ settled on March 31, 2020, at $1.2020 per pound.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, FCOJ futures had made lower highs and lower lows since June 2018. Brazil is the world’s leading orange producing nation. The lower level of the Brazilian currency, the real, weighed on the price of FCOJ in 2018 and 2019. At the end of Q1 2020, FCOJ broke out to the upside after trading in a consolidation pattern since May 2019. Over the past 40-plus years, FCOJ futures had traded as low as 37.4 cents and as high as $2.35 per pound. In Q4 of 2016, OJ rose to the highest level in history. Most recently, the FCOJ price rose to over the $1.70 level because of a shortage of oranges from Brazil, the world’s leading producer of the citrus fruit in May 2018, but the price traded around the $1 per pound level May 2019 through March 2020 when it broke out to the upside at the end of Q1.

OJ is a thin and illiquid market that is dangerous as it is susceptible to price gaps when the price is moving. The price below the $1 per pound level became unsustainable.

The bottom line and a quick look at lumber

Four of the five soft commodity prices moved lower in Q1. FCOJ was the star performer, but it rallied without the help of the Brazilian currency. However, supply chain issues in Brazil could have prompted the price appreciation. Cotton was the worst-performing soft commodity as the price dropped to the lowest level since 2009 on the back of the outbreak of Coronavirus. Sugar and cocoa also posted double-digit percentage losses, while coffee also fell. The weak Brazilian real was not a supportive factor for coffee and sugar prices.

The potential for supply issues is always a danger when it comes to these agricultural commodities markets. The global economic meltdown in Q1 could cause supply chain problems as well as production issues when it comes to labor in producing nations. We are likely to see continued price volatility in all markets in Q2, and soft commodities are no exception.

The lumber market posted a significant double-digit percentage loss in Q1, as the price put in a bearish reversal on the quarterly chart on the back of the global pandemic. In mid-May 2018, lumber futures traded to a new all-time high when the price reached $659.00 per 1,000 board feet surpassing the February peak at $536.20 and the 1993 previous record high at $493.50.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart shows that lumber had been moving higher since September 2015 when the price found a bottom at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet. Lumber had been making higher lows since 2009 when the price trade to $137.90. The wood market gained 28.72% in 2016 and did even better in 2017, rising by 36%. After reaching a record high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018, the lumber market plunged and finished 2018 with a 25.78% year-on-year loss. In 2019 lumber moved 21.89%. In Q1 2020, the price fell 31.29%. The price of nearby lumber futures closed on March 31, 2020, at $278.50 per 1,000 board feet. In Q1, lumber traded in a wide range from $278.50 to $477.70 per 1,000 board feet and closed at the end of March at the low of its trading band for the year, which points to further declines.

Lower interest rates in the US typically increase the demand for new home construction, which translates into more demand for wood, which is a critical industrial commodity. However, rates have dropped to historic lows, and the deflationary spiral has weighed on the need for and price of lumber.

Lumber is not a liquid market, and I would discourage anyone from trading in this market. However, lumber is a vital benchmark commodity, and it behooves all investors to monitor the price action as it provides clues about economic conditions and demand for industrial raw materials.

Soft commodities prices are some of the most volatile in all of the sectors of the raw materials asset class. These commodities tend to move to the top and bottom ends of their pricing cycles often, and the weather conditions around the world, along with crop diseases and acts of nature can wipe out annual crops in the blink of an eye at times. The virus presents another set of challenges for the agricultural products from production to the supply chain.

The Invesco DB Agriculture product (DBA) includes an almost 19% exposure to the three most active soft commodities as it holds positions in sugar, coffee, and cocoa futures contracts. The fund summary for DBA states:

“The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the “index”) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund’s Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities (“index commodities”), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of exchange-traded futures.”

The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

The soft commodities sector posted an 8.78% loss in Q1 2020.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of DBA illustrates, it moved from $16.56 at the end of Q4 to $14.07 at the end of Q1 2020, a decline of $2.49 or 15.04%. Declines in some of the other agricultural commodities weighed on the performance of DBA in Q1. Moreover, the cost of rolling futures contracts in contango markets is a cost that the ETF product passes on to holders.

The one constant in all of these agricultural commodities is that the growing world population continues to underpin prices. As demand rises each year, the world depends on growing supplies. In years where production is abundant, prices do not feel the impact of the rising demand. However, when shortages develop, price action can become explosive. The global pandemic will present new challenges for many members of the sector.

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

