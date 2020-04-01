SCO: The Short Crude Trade Is Almost Over

Given that supply growth is dramatically slowing, investors should shift the bias from bearish to neutral to avoid getting caught on the bullish switch of fundamentals.

The bearish traders of crude oil this year have earned a strong 300% return in the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (SCO) as crude oil has collapsed in price. While this return has certainly been strong, I would encourage traders to take profits in preparation for the crude markets to roll back over. Specifically, as we’ll discuss in the next section, I believe that crude oil is undergoing a significant fundamental transition which will ultimately lead to the next upwards rise in the price of oil.

Crude Fundamentals

As you can see in the following chart, crude oil has taken a beating this year.

This decline in crude oil is one for the history books in both its magnitude as well as its drivers. We started the year off on a slightly worried note as the world watched the coronavirus expand from China and into the rest of the globe. As this virus expanded, the price slide of crude oil continued and accelerated as it became more and more obvious that substantial demand destruction would be seen.

This decline in crude oil accelerated dramatically in early March when OPEC and Russia essentially had a breakup due to Russia’s unwillingness to continue production cuts. This breakup was dramatized when Saudi Arabia and the UAE ramped up production in what is essentially a price war with Russia.

This is where oil markets currently stand. We have seen the virus expand around the globe and some forecasts are calling for unthinkable losses of demand for petroleum. In the midst of this, we have some of the largest oil producers in the world seeking to flood the markets and recapture market share.

For oil historians, this is likely reminiscent of the 2014 OPEC meeting in which Saudi Arabia decided to block a production cut in what seemed to be a bid to crush the shale oil industry. Whether or not that is the explicit case is to be determined, but at present, it does seem like a strong driver of Saudi’s actions.

The reason for why now is a perfect time for Saudi Arabia to push the envelope in terms of production is that the shale industry is already vulnerable. That is, we have already seen shale producers declaring bankruptcy at prices which were over 50% higher than the levels of today. Now, we are seeing operators slash capital expenditures which essentially means that we are going to see declines in production.

And this is why I suggest that oil bears take profits on their short positions in SCO. SCO is a strong instrument for capturing the decline, and I believe that most of that decline has already been met. We are currently sitting in a situation in which the market is already flooded with crude oil and operators are either declaring bankruptcy or greatly reducing spending.

The reason why oil bears should tread cautiously here is that we have already witnessed a slowdown in production growth.

As you can see in the chart above, we have seen about a year straight of slowing production growth. The EIA’s data is lagged, so we don’t have the current readings for today, but given that oil price has fallen over 60% from when this trend of declines started, we can almost certainly say that the chart above is going to fall like a knife.

This trend is not tied to any specific region. We have seen declines in production growth as well as drilling in every major shale play.

And, if you look at the latest Baker Hughes rig count, a dramatic adjustment is already underway in short-term fundamentals with the rigs in the field strongly contracting.

The basic math of a supply and demand balance is just that – supply and demand. We have seen demand collapse and supply from Saudi Arabia surge. But Saudi Arabia is near to achieving its implicit goal of destroying competitors with the shale industry in freefall at this point and bankruptcies continuing to rise.

For this reason, we are poised to see a dramatic reversal in supply which sets the stage for a very bullish recovery when the coronavirus demand destruction subsides. What this means for oil traders is that the downwards move has likely run its course, and over the next few weeks or months, we are likely setting the stage for further upside.

For traders of SCO, this means that profits on short trades should be taken very soon to avoid taking a hit as the market bottoms out and moves towards bullishness. Ultimately, I believe that oil will become very bullish in a few months, but until we see the price war stop (which is likely dependent on when the shale industry substantially declines (already underway)), we should be neutral crude oil.

About SCO

SCO is a fairly straightforward ETF which follows the BCOM family of indices. Simply put, it targets a two-times leveraged inverse return of the BCOM Crude index.

I’ve covered this before when discussing SCO, so I’ll be brief. But a big issue to watch out for when it comes to trading SCO is roll yield. Roll yield is what happens when you hold exposure along a futures curve while futures contracts converge towards spot.

The basic concept here is that through time, futures contracts tend to move towards the spot price which means that whatever the relation of the difference in pricing between front prices and prices along the curve will result in gains or losses for shareholders.

SCO is a short ETF which is good for shareholders in that WTI tends to be in contango in the front of the curve. Numerically, WTI has been in contango in 80% of all months for the last decade. What this means is that in a typical month, SCO will be holding short exposure in futures contracts which are generally above the spot price of oil. As the month progresses, these futures contracts will move towards the spot price by declining in relation to the front.

The underlying movements of crude oil can mask the effects of roll yield, but through time, these effects are material. For example, the current front month contract in WTI is pricing in around 10% of contango, which means that roll yield is strongly positive for short traders (since you’ll be holding short exposure in futures which are around 10% above spot and this difference narrows during a typical month).

So if crude goes nowhere, SCO is poised to gain return from roll yield. However, it is important to note that these gains can be dwarfed by movements in the underlying commodity – especially during volatile times like this.

All this said, I ultimately believe that traders should take profits on SCO due to the conflicting fundamentals which will likely result in bullishness for crude oil. However, if traders are currently in positions, roll yield is very beneficial for holders. If you decide to remain in SCO, I would suggest a stop-loss for when the fundamental thesis changes.

Conclusion

SCO has rewarded traders with a return of over 300% this year as crude oil has witnessed a historic crash. The underlying catalyst for the collapse has been both unprecedented demand destruction combined with an OPEC-Russia price war. Given that supply growth is dramatically slowing, investors should shift the bias from bearish to neutral to avoid getting caught on the bullish switch of fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.