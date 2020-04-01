Cronos Group And Thinking Big Picture

We continue to prefer Altria for exposure to the upside of Cronos Group. The pure stock leaves investors exposed to risk should things not go as planned.

Global cannabinoid company Cronos Group (CRON) finally released its fourth-quarter earnings this week, after a delay related to the company's inability to prepare its financial statements in time because of auditing. When the numbers finally came out, we got an updated glimpse of where Cronos currently stands, as well as some revised history due to restating of revenues. In short, the quarter wasn't great. However, we feel that there is some "big picture" thinking needed when looking at Cronos Group as a potential investment. We will break down our levels of insight on Cronos Group below, and outline the risks involved, as well as how we prefer to approach Cronos Group at this time.

A Disappointing Quarter

When the company finally released its 2019 fourth quarter and annual reports, the cumulative results were definitely a let down for most investors. I will touch on things at a higher level here, fellow contributor Jonathan Cooper dives into the quarter numbers in great detail here.

There were some key events that took place that really took the hot air out of Cronos. The main reason for the company's late release of its earnings was an audit of certain bulk resin purchases and product sales through its B2B wholesale channel. The results of the audit compelled Cronos to restate its previous financials from the previous three quarters of 2019. The adjustments retracted a total of 7.6M CAD worth of revenues.

Like many of its peers, the decline in cannabis prices caused by oversupply and a slower than anticipated roll-out in Canada resulted in an inventory writedown for Cronos. The company wrote down approximately $29.4 million worth of dried cannabis and cannabis oil.

The quarter also gave investors their first look at the US segment that Cronos has established. As of now, this is essentially the Lord Jones brand until the US market opens up at the federal level. The Lord Jones brand contributed $3.36M in net revenues for 2019, a pretty small figure considering the brand came at a cost of $300M (even though this wasn't a full year's worth of sales, we are looking at more than 20X earnings paid for the brand). It's obvious that Cronos expects to grow this brand to a larger entity than it currently is, so the onus is now on Cronos to do just that.

With the cannabis industry still in its infancy, investors are looking for companies to provide operating stability. The retraction of revenues, the inventory writedown, and lack of short-term performance (Lord Jones revenues drove growth for the quarter) all combined to send the stock markedly lower.

source: Ycharts

The stock's market cap is now just under $2 billion, meaning that 75% of the stock's value is made of the company's remaining $1.5B cash hoard from Altria's (NYSE:MO) investment.

Thinking Big Picture

At the risk of sounding like a cheerleader, we want to point out that a long-term vantage point is recommended when looking at Cronos Group. Was this quarter a disappointment? Absolutely. However, the long thesis on Cronos is built upon a foundation that hasn't yet been implemented. In other words, Cronos Group is playing the long game. We want to focus on a few key items to illustrate this thesis.

First, the company's core brand portfolio is really just now getting off of the ground. The company's Peace+ brand hasn't even launched yet, and Lord Jones just recently came under the control of Cronos Group. Even Cove and Spinach both feature vapor devices (a big focus for Cronos), but they just recently became legal for sale in Canada in October (with actual roll-out taking months to get product in stores).

source: Cronos Group

The 2020 fiscal year is really the time that investors should be eyeing up Cronos to begin growing these brands.

Secondly, the US market remains the true prize that Cronos is working towards. This has been signaled in a number of ways. The company's partnership with Altria gives Cronos more than 200,000 distribution points throughout the US as Altria dominates shelf space in gas stations, convenience stores, and pharmacies throughout the country. Cronos also just flipped its financial reporting to US standards, reporting in US dollars and via GAAP regulations moving forward. Third, the company has spent resources to begin building its US footprint via Lord Jones and Peace+. The real opportunity will come when the US eventually works up the momentum to remove THC from the schedule I listing that currently associates it with heroin (just a ridiculous notion). So while you want to see revenues grow and margins improve, the long-term business model of Cronos has not yet taken full form. Because of that, it's important to keep perspective on the long-term opportunity, versus quarterly fluctuations.

Third, Cronos Group is heavily invested in the innovation of cannabinoids. The company is focused on developing the intellectual property and production assets to artificially produce cannabinoids. The premise of this is to scientifically produce THC and other cannabinoids by modifying yeast to produce these compounds. The cannabinoids produced would otherwise be natural had they been extracted from plants. This is being done through a joint venture with Ginkgo Bioworks. The advantages of this technology would be a more selective manufacturing process - THC, CBD, and any emerging cannabinoids could be developed with strains of cultures that are developed. This gives the company control over purities, etc. The other major advantage of this, is that this production is more cost effective than traditional extraction from plants. Management reaffirmed September of this year as a rough ETA of the first strains to be ready for production. Cronos acquired an 84,000 square foot fermentation facility in July in efforts to prepare for scaling of this technology.

So what does the "master plan" Cronos business look like? What Cronos hopes to be, is a business with premium brands and a light capital footprint. The company hopes to capitalize on the US market, while also selling globally in Canada, Australia, and other markets. The problem for most investors is that we appear to be a few years away from this vision.

Key Risks To Consider

Cronos Group's ambitions are certainly bold, and the long-term upside is a key driver behind Altria's decision to partner up with them. At the same time, it's also fair to identify the long time frame ahead, and the risks associated with that. The cannabis industry is still in its infancy, and while Cronos has focused on a long-term strategy, it needs to continue building equity in the brands that it is launching (what good is all of this innovation if consumers don't desire the brands). There is certainly execution risk present - both in the efforts to establish these brands against competitors, but also the progress of Ginkgo Bioworks to successfully develop these cultures. Finally, the company's massive $1.5B cash hoard is a safety net, but the company needs to wisely utilize these resources. About 3/4 of the stock's current worth is pure cash, so to waste that capital without building significant value in return would be devastating for investors.

Wrapping Up

After the stock took a 10% hit following its release of full-year earnings, as well as its newly structured US reporting format, we felt that it was important to identify what Cronos is actually working towards, because the short-term numbers that you see from the existing business assets fail to properly illustrate the collective investment thesis.

It's unfortunate that we are still likely 2-3 years away from truly realizing the vision of Cronos, but there is upside there. It may begin to sound old at some point, but the Altria partnership does mean a lot moving forward. If Cronos is able to successfully scale a brand portfolio across the globe while bringing advanced and low cost production online via Grinkgo Bioworks, the product lines combined with Altria's distribution and brand expertise would offer immense upside from current levels. If you strip out the cash, the entire business is currently valued at just $500 million.

However, the risk/reward of Cronos' stock isn't necessarily appealing because of the numerous execution risks combined with a likely 2-3 year waiting period to truly find out if the business vision will be successfully realized. Altria currently owns 45% of Cronos Group, and is a good hedge to capture the long-term upside of the business. We prefer Altria as a backdoor for exposure.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.