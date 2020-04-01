Expect The Markets To Retest The March 23 Bottom (Technically Speaking For 4/1)

Oddly enough, there was a large influx of new money into the stock market last month.

The latest Markit Manufacturing reports are out. And, they're not that bad, all things considered (emphasis added):

The J.P.Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI – a composite index produced by J.P.Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM – rose slightly to 47.6 in March, up from 47.1 in February. This was almost entirely due to a stabilisation of the China PMI (50.1, from 40.3 in February). The Global Excluding Mainland China PMI reading was 46.6 in March, its lowest level since May 2009.

Here is a table of the main sub-indexes:

Remember that 50 is the line the separates contraction from expansion. Also remember that not all manufacturing is slow right now; there are some sectors of the economy that are a record output. Again, all things considered, this could be a lot worse.

The ISM released the latest US data. As with the global data, it's actually not that bad. The PMI went from 50.1 to 49.1 -- only a 1-point drop. Like the Markit data, the ISM index is gauged so that 50 is the line that separates expansion and contraction, making the 49.1 reading fairly good. Production (47.7), new orders (42.2), and employment (43.8) were all below 50. COVID-19 dominated the anecdotal comments (emphasis added):

“COVID-19 is impacting China’s raw material supply chain. We are now seeing revenue impact in that region. Our operations team is reviewing plans for spread of the virus.” (Computer & Electronic Products)

“The two main issues affecting our business [are] COVID-19 and the oil-price war. We are in daily discussions and meeting constantly, updating tracking logs to document high risk concerns.” (Chemical Products)

“COVID-19 impact has extended to Europe and North America. The virus escalation is affecting our purchasing and logistics operations. We have incurred air-shipment and production interruptions due to shortages of raw materials and components.” (Transportation Equipment)

“COVID-19’s spread in the U.S. may start impacting our domestic business. As for Asian suppliers, they are starting to get back up to speed.” (Fabricated Metal Products)

“COVID-19 has caused a 30-percent reduction in productivity in our factory.” (Machinery)

“A big part of our business is hospitality, and we are seeing demand drop and an increase in cancellations.” (Nonmetallic Mineral Products)

“All North American manufacturing plants have ceased operations or drastically scaled back as a result of customer plant closings and other responses to COVID-19.” (Plastics & Rubber Products)

“Volumes are down 4.3 percent, and some areas of the supply chain are being affected by the coronavirus.” (Furniture & Related Products)

Still, these numbers could have been a whole lot worse.

Last month net equity inflows were positive:

Let's turn to today's performance table:

The first day of a new month and quarter ended poorly for the markets. There was a modest bid for Treasuries, with the long end of the curve gaining 1.45%. All the equity indexes were off. Notice the very large losses in small and micro-caps, which were down 6.81% and 7.32%, respectively. But larger-cap indexes weren't spared the pain, either.

All sectors were off as well. Staples and health care were the best performers. Perhaps oddly, consumer discretionary was the fourth-best performer. Considering that the second quarter will be a truly terrible economic quarter, you'd think there might be a bigger sell-off in that sector. Real estate is taking it in the teeth for a few reasons. Retail, Office, and industrial REITs are going to have a terrible quarter as tenants are unable to pay rent. Mortgage-backed investment REITs are dealing with a great deal of market volatility.

Let's start today's analysis with a look at the inter-market charts: The markets are still predicting a recession. Commodities (left) are near two-month lows; Treasuries (second from left) are higher; equities (third from left) are near two-month lows. The dollar (right) is down a bit. The entire Treasury complex is still moving higher, indicating there is still a great deal of concern about future growth.

The 30-day SPY chart provides the most illumination on what's happening in the market: There's a lot of information above. Key is the gap lower on March 12, which has created a gap outlined in light green. Between March 12 and 26, prices formed a rounding bottom, hitting resistance around the 200-minute EMA, which also corresponded with the gap lower. For the current price action, I've drawn two sets of Fibonacci lines: lines from the low of March 23 and the high of March 31 along with Fibonacci fans for the same points.

It looks like prices hit resistance at the gap area and will now retest recent lows to either re-establish that bottom or move lower. However, remember that small-cap indexes are already at low levels, implying for the SPY that the possibility of another leg lower is higher than we'd like to admit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.