Halliburton: A Gamble Here

Halliburton is no exception despite currently profitable operations as there is no easy way for the oil glut to resolve, while debt is high.

Halliburton (HAL) has been hit very hard just like all of its peers and eventually its end clients. Shares peaked in their $70s in 2014 amidst the boom of the US shale sector, they fell to their twenties in the aftermath of that bust, actually recovered to $60 and now trade at $6 and change. These levels are a true testament of the challenges faced by management and reveal how low expectations of investors are.

Quite frankly, shares now represent more or less a call option on the survival of the company while investors can only hope this is a realistic path. Without a recovery (and without incurring too much dilution) the situation is simply very bleak.

The Current Stance

To understand where the company and its shares now are, we have to have a look at the operations and the current financial performance. In January, Halliburton reported its 2019 results, as the GAAP numbers were impacted by another set of multi-billion impairment charges.

For the year, Halliburton reported a more than 6% fall in sales to $22.4 billion. These revenues are split across activities and geographical coverage. Completion and production is the largest segment with $14 billion in sales and saw the big decline in revenue last year, while drilling and evaluation reported a modest increase in sales to $8.4 billion.

The company is largely reliable on North America, yet that reliance has been coming down a bit with sales down amidst capital spending cuts across the shale industry. Sales in North America fell 18% last year to $11.9 billion, while sales in Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa all were up year-over-year.

More important is the margin base of these activities. Halliburton reported an operating loss of $448 million, yet that includes $2.51 billion in impairment charges, suggesting that EBIT otherwise came in at $2.06 billion. If not for these charges, the company would have reported earnings of $1.08 billion, or $1.24 per share with 876 million shares outstanding.

The issue is of course that of the net debt load. Fortunately, the company ended 2019 with nearly $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents, providing quite some liquidity. The issue is that of $10.3 billion in debt, for an $8.0 billion net debt load, which kindly excludes a billion in operating lease liabilities as well.

Note that with EBIT of $2.1 billion (on an adjusted basis) and regular depreciation and amortization charges totaling about $1.6 billion, I end up with a $3.7 billion EBITDA number for 2019, for a reasonable 2.2 times leverage situation, at least that was the situation back in 2019.

What Are The Expectations?

Remember that shares of Halliburton started 2020 at just $25 per share as expectations were already low at the time. Given the share count of 878 million shares, this still represented a $22 billion equity valuation, or about $30 billion enterprise value. Equity is now valued at just around $5 billion, yet given the steep debt load, the company is still valued at $13 billion.

Excluding impairments, the company was still solidly profitable as it posted margins around 10% last year and this is encouraging, although capital spending essentially already equaled depreciation charges in 2019, thereby not allowing for additional cash flows from net divestments, even with topline sales already under pressure. The company already guided for 2020 capital spending to fall to $1.2 billion when it announced the fourth quarter results, yet it is looking to cut this number further, as well as furloughed 3,500 workers for about 2 months to come.

This is much-needed as the company is far smaller than it has been in the past. Remember that this was a +$30 billion business with EBIT of $5 billion during better times amidst the US shale boom, yet the current situation is much more dire than that previous downturn as the degree of oversupply is much greater now, while demand has fallen away as well.

It will just be a guess what oil at $20 and the current conditions will do on the performance of Halliburton, but one should not be surprised to see the business losing a third or perhaps half of sales if conditions last for a while. Amidst these conditions, the company should of course freeze hiring, cut on spending as well as halt the dividend and suspend share repurchases.

So basically in 2019 the company was demonstrating on about $2 billion in EBIT on $22 billion in sales. Assuming an $8 billion net debt load and about $400 million in interest expenses, as well as a 20% tax rate, the company could earn about $1.50 per share as this should easily support a $25 valuation. This was similar as levels we have seen in the shares at the start of the year, as those levels were far from peak times for the oil industry of course. Note that 2019 was a soft year already as the question is if the bright times for the sector return, with secular headwinds from renewable energy really starting to have an impact. Ironically, the long-term payback periods of renewable energy periods make that current low global interest rates favor long-term renewable investments over short-term energy investments.

The question is what the downturn could look like, if the company will survive, and if the survival has implications in terms of dilution for equity investors. While net debt is high in absolute and relative terms, with EBITDA pressured in 2020 to a yet unknown degree, the good news is that there is liquidity and that the underlying business was profitable in 2019. It is further very ironic that half of the current net debt load stems from the steep break-up fee paid to Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during that merger attempt, which actually might have better odds to make it through this period of turmoil without serious implications.

The improved oil pricing simply has to come from an end to the coronavirus crisis across the globe, and more production constraints not just by OPEC yet shale players as well. The issue with shale players is that this is not a cartel and while depletion is not going quick enough to curb supply, this makes that absence of a quick solution to the coronavirus crisis, a deal with OPEC most likely is required.

What Now?

Basically we have established that a return to "normal" as seen in 2019 would justify a $25 per share valuation, with shares now trading at $6 and change. This means that the market is currently attaching a low estimate to return to normal without going bankrupt, or the market assumes that shareholders have to incur a lot of dilution along the way. This could severely impact the $25 per share valuation in my base case, in case of a recovery.

The bad news is that leverage will increase a lot yet given the unprecedented times and importance attached to the energy sector, as larger players such as Halliburton with liquidity might be able to last longer and be eligible for some sort of support. Indirect support could come from purchases for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves, and perhaps direct through other measures as well.

Hence, equity at this point almost represents a call option on a quick turnaround of the coronavirus, a brokered deal with OPEC, or perhaps receive support or be part of M&A activity (although the latter does not solve the entire situation either).

With call options to the upside still being very richly priced, I notice that the $10 call for January 2021 trades around $1.50. Hence, one with an opportunistic view perhaps is better off simply holding the shares, recognizing that the situation is very speculative, with no silver linings to drive immediate appeal here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.