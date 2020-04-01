GBP/CHF: Bullish Stance Should Continue

We should expect GBP to continue to retrace much of its recent steep decline, although the market must remain confident in the UK government's ability to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Going forward, however, we should see GBP finding continued support against CHF, as a gradual reduction in global market volatility should help risk-on FX pairs to consolidate.

The GBP/CHF currency pair, which expresses the value of the British pound sterling in terms of the Swiss franc, is in effect a risk-on currency pair. That is to say, the British pound sterling (or GBP) is correlated positively with global risk sentiment, whereas the Swiss franc tends to correlate with risk-off moves.

If we look to the monthly candlestick chart, the pair has evidently dropped significantly in recent times. However, the pair does appear to be staging an early comeback.

These new lows are not just contemporary lows, but all-time lows. When a currency pair makes all-time lows or highs, it typically (although not necessarily) indicates that extremes are being registered on both sides of the cross. In effect, practically all GBP crosses have exhibited GBP weakness, whereas almost all CHF crosses have shown CHF strength.

The reasons for GBP weakness include almost all the important reasons for why currencies should fall.

Firstly, a global economic crisis has surfaced, in this case driven by the COVID-19 pandemic of 2019/2020. This has meant that riskier countries such as the United Kingdom have been shunned in favor of currencies and economies viewed as being safer, such as the United States (the U.S. dollar is the world's reserve currency, which has remained fairly buoyant).

The United Kingdom has been viewed as riskier due to its newfound independence from the European Union; despite Brexit, it has not yet come to an agreement with the EU regarding a trade deal. The U.K. could be out of the European Single Market and EU Customs Union by as early as January 1, 2021. Trade between the U.K. and EU represents about half of international U.K. trade, so trade deal negotiations will continue to matter heavily until a trade deal has been secured.

Therefore, the United Kingdom's currency has had to bear the brunt of both economic and political uncertainty. This has meant that international investment flows into the U.K. have begun to slow, as revealed in the weaker price of GBP, while U.K. equities have also fallen (albeit in line with global equities). Still, while global equities have fallen, per the chart below, it would appear that U.K. equities have fallen further (indicative of international investment outflows).

The chart above shows the ratio between Xtrackers FTSE 250 (a publicly-traded U.K. equity fund which tracks the performance of the FTSE 250) and SPY (a U.S. equity fund which tracks the performance of the S&P 500). The sharp drop which occurred into March 2020 is rather telling and would suggest capitulation among international investors.

The Swiss franc has in fact found support versus the U.S. dollar, which in contrast to the U.K. has likely been supported by investment inflows. The Swiss Market Index (or SMI, a popular measure of Swiss equity performance) has fallen into 2020 alongside global equities, yet it has recently outperformed U.S. equities (i.e., the SMI has fallen by less than the S&P 500). The chart reveals this, per the ratio between SMI and SPY. Once again, we also mark February 27, 2020 (as in the chart above) for reference.

Indeed, while the ratio has been volatile, the SMI/SPY ratio has clearly shot up. In effect, we have seen global investors prefer the conventional safe-haven characteristics of the Swiss franc (helped by the country's current account surpluses and political stability). That is, in spite of the economy's relatively sluggish economic growth and negative interest rates. Yet the latter point is perhaps less relevant today, given that central banks have been aggressively cutting rates (even to zero) and introducing quantitative easing measures.

Against this fairly dire backdrop for the GBP/CHF cross, on the daily chart, we see the pair potentially staging an early comeback.

Since Swiss equities have declined while the SMI/SPY index has held up, this author would suggest that the percentage of Swiss equities held by foreigners has likely increased. In other words, domestic equity investors in Switzerland (and some foreign investors) may have sold their holdings and cashed out. Yet international inflows (in search of a safe haven) have likely maintained their holdings, which has enabled the slight outperformance in Swiss equities overall. In the U.K., the case has likely been the opposite: the U.K. equity market has been shunned in favor of cash and alternative geographies.

The recent rise in GBP/CHF has likely been due to a modest unwind of the risk premium priced into GBP following significant risk aversion. For the pair to witness a significant comeback, we are going to need to see further improvement in global risk sentiment.

Since the entire world is subject to the risks of the coronavirus, local COVID-19 statistics are perhaps unlikely to move currency values too much. What is perhaps going to be more important is the level of confidence which markets are willing to have in particular geographies, and this will continue to depend on the perceived effectiveness of ongoing governmental interventions. These interventions, and (albeit lagging) evidence to support these interventions will continue to remain important.

It is worth considering that a country like the United Kingdom has many tourists, which seasonally tend to sell significant amounts of GBP (in aggregate) in order to purchase other currencies such as the euro (or EUR) prior to journeying abroad. Further, the U.K. is a net importer of goods and services, operating with a consistent trade deficit.

As COVID-19 has strained global supply chains, this could have the interesting effect of reducing the level of international imports (of net importers including the U.K.) and supporting increased domestic purchases of goods in lieu of those otherwise cheaper imports (again, including the U.K.). Meanwhile, fewer tourists journeying abroad means the GBP will be retained by many consumers rather than sold. These albeit short-term "anti-globalization" effects could support GBP, as they will inhibit these outflows that which would otherwise be expected.

These outflows are only likely to return in full force once global trade improves, which will also likely correlate with improved risk sentiment. That means that, in the interim, we should see GBP finding some continued support (including the GBP/CHF cross), while the return of risk sentiment could see CHF outflows (due to its current perceived status as a global safe haven).

No matter what happens next, it does not seem logical for GBP/CHF to drop further; certainly not below recent lows. As we move into the second quarter of 2020, while volatility is likely to remain elevated in the near term, gradually improving risk sentiment is likely to enable CHF to consolidate and/or weaken, and enable GBP to consolidate and/or strengthen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.