PagerDuty: A Lower Expansion Rate Demands A New Strategy

Reading through the details of the last earnings report and conference call of PagerDuty (PD), I came to the idea that the company needs to make a change in its growth strategy. It is facing increased competition from the likes of Atlassian (TEAM) and Splunk (SPLK), and it is getting harder to expand among existing customers, while the cost to acquire new ones is increasing. Although the stock has a low valuation, the company does not seem like an attractive acquisition target, therefore I would not buy the stock until I see a lower valuation or a change in strategy.

PagerDuty provides cloud-based software for analyzing digital signals from a variety of software-enabled systems and devices. For example, social media, IoT sensors, applications, servers and the like, all of them generate signals such as webpage view, likes and views for a social media feed, or the load of a web server. PagerDuty makes sense of these signals and turns them into incidents and opportunities that users, such as a software development team, can leverage to improve user experience for its applications or reduce downtime. The company’s platform has use cases among business teams, such as developers, IT, security, customer service, and other business lines.

This kind of software is generally referred as incident management, but PagerDuty has a broader definition for its addressable market: Digital Operations Management.

If I were to describe PagerDuty’s growth strategy, given the information in its SEC filings, I would say that it has a land-and-expand model with an emphasis on the “expand” phase rather than the “land” one. Prior to fiscal 2020, the company had been generating net retention rates (expand phase) in excess of 130% for three years, which is a staggering figure. The net retention rate measures the ability of a SaaS vendor to expand revenue from existing customers. In turn, during the last two years, the annual growth in the number of customers has been a mild 14%. When I see these numbers, I think of ServiceNow (NOW), for example, which is 20 times the size of PagerDuty (on a revenue basis) and has a solid customer base, including roughly 80% of the Fortune 500 companies. See the problem? PagerDuty is one of the smallest public SaaS companies, with trailing revenues of $166.4 million per its latest earnings report, but it has the competitive mindset of a larger and more established company. That needs to change.

My understanding of the land-and-expand model is that a company builds a large customer base until the competitive forces of the market make it difficult to efficiently attract customers. At that point, the company starts to focus on retaining existing customers and expanding revenue from them. Of course, during the land phase, a company can still expand revenue from customers, as well as it can attract new customers during the expand phase. But, a company needs to know where it stands in its life cycle, and act accordingly. The bottom line, if you are a small player, you need to attract customers, and fast.

For PagerDuty, this conservative and perhaps comfortable strategy played out well in a market full of small players and where it seemed to be the leader by far. But, the entrance of Splunk and Atlassian (through the acquisitions of VictorOps and Opsgenie, respectively) in the second half of calendar 2018 has changed the status quo for PagerDuty. The first evidence of this is the deterioration of the net retention rate (NRR) of PagerDuty during fiscal 2020 (from February 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020). That ratio is no longer above the desired 130% benchmark, and per the management on the latest earnings call, it will probably stay below that level in fiscal 2021.

Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 EQ1-21 140% 137% 132% 129% 122% 120-123%

Besides the NRR issue, the cost to acquire a new customer (commonly known as CAC) is rising. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020, the amount of customers increased by 14%, while sales and marketing expenses increased by 52%. An increasing CAC suggests that landing new customers is getting harder, and mostly, this is associated with increased competition.

It is easy to understand why PagerDuty is suffering. Given the large customer base of Atlassian, it is reasonable that a significant portion of PagerDuty’s customers would also be Atlassian’s. With the latter pushing its Opsgenie solution to its own customers at a quarter of the price of the former, the possibilities of expansion in mutual customers are limited, and attracting new customers gets harder. On the latest earnings calls, PagerDuty’s management has cited customers decreasing their use of the platform in favor of the competition, and some of them leaving the company altogether (read an excerpt a few lines below).

This new reality means that PagerDuty is no longer the leader of a market full of small players, and has to handle two big bullies that are ten times its size on a revenue basis. Under these circumstances, the company has to change its growth strategy, or in other words, forget about profitability for a few years, and make use of the $350 million in fresh cash, partially from its recent IPO.

As I said before, CAC is rising. But this is not much of an issue as long as customer life time value (LTV) or even average revenue per customer are rising accordingly. This relation is commonly measured by the LTV/CAC ratio, which, in this case, is nearly 3.4x. Anything above 3x is good for this ratio.

Well, a healthy LTV/CAC means that the company can still reasonably attract new customers. And this is the time to be aggressive on customer acquisition, because once either Atlassian or Splunk have gained a significant share of the greenfield opportunity that PagerDuty says it is targeting, there will be no greenfield. At that instance, the company will have to try replacing a competition that will be stronger than it is today.

The worst part of this situation is that the management is mostly addressing it as an internal issue. Although, it recognizes the pressure from the competition. When NRR fell below 130% for the first time (Q3 2020), the management mentioned that it was mainly because of new sales reps not being as efficient as existing ones, or in other words, a sales execution issue. It also mentioned the competition issue, but with less emphasis. Here is the CEO Jennifer Tejada on the Q3 2020 earnings call, answering an analyst’s question about NRR:

"And historically our reps have ramped very efficiently and very quickly. But as we've added more reps I think we've just had to systematize that enablement process more effectively. And so that's been put some of the pressure on net dollar retention where the expansion opportunity is there. We're just not executing on it as quickly as we could and having to provide management oversight to help bring those reps up to speed faster. Our existing tenured reps who have been here one year, two years, three years and our existing reps, they're still performing at the same high productivity levels we saw in the past. So, we feel really good about our ability to get them there. We just needed to improve the process around it. And then the last thing that I mentioned that has some pressure on net dollar retention is just the flow-through of some of those large competitors that we mentioned last quarter that left the platform."

So, the CEO is telling us that the company is having sales execution issues and higher competitive pressure, but it will “fix” its sales enablement process and continue to focus on expanding existing customers rather than increasing its efforts to attract new ones.

Valuation and Takeaway

The aforementioned deterioration in NRR has induced revenue growth to decrease along with it, from north of 40% to the mid-30%. In turn, this deceleration has driven valuation multiples down to very reasonable levels. The stock began trading at a trailing EV/S of nearly 25x, but now, the multiple is at ~5.5x. The latter is a very nice multiple for a company growing in the 30% range, with ~85% gross margins, FCF near breakeven, and a net retention rate above 120% that appears to be stabilizing, according to the management on the company’s Q4 2020 earnings call.

But, should the company fail in its war with Atlassian and the like, the stock will go down, and it will not matter whether you bought it at 5x or 10x revenues. Also, the valuation is not low enough to make the company an attractive acquisition target, which would be a way to bring in the strategic change that the company needs. So, my recommendation is to wait until either the valuation makes sense for an acquisition target (at least below 3x trailing revenues) or the management changes course and the company starts to spend more on customer acquisition.

