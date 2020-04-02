Snap: The Fight To Remain Relevant

Snapchat's network effects are weak compared to Twitter and Facebook, increasing the probability of being displaced by a competing app like TikTok.

Snap’s finances will continue improving, but it must continue to innovate to ensure Snapchat remains the platform of choice amongst the younger demographic.

Snap has begun to find its feet as a public company and is achieving rapid revenue growth and profit margin improvement.

After a difficult first few years after listing, driven by large losses and stagnating user growth, Snap’s (NYSE:SNAP) stock has begun to find its feet as the performance of the underlying business has improved. Snap has created a unique platform for advertisers to reach users with engaging and interactive brand advertising but must ensure the Snapchat platform remains relevant in the face of strong competition. This will require continuous feature innovation as Snap’s network effects are relatively weak.

Snapchat

Snap is often referred to as a social media company, so it is telling that it identifies as a camera company. Snap believes that reinventing the camera represents an opportunity to enable communication and capture user attention which can then be monetized through advertising. Compared to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Instagram, and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Snap has a real focus on creating a platform users enjoy and are engaged with rather than facilitating communication and sharing.

Snap is pursuing a number of initiatives to support the growth of its platform, including:

Camera: Photos, videos, filters, geofilters, lenses, spectacles

Photos, videos, filters, geofilters, lenses, spectacles Social: Chat (text, video, group, voice calling)

Chat (text, video, group, voice calling) Media: Discover (3rd party, user and original content)

The camera applications are Snap’s differentiator and could allow significantly higher ARPU than competitors by enabling unique and highly engaging brand advertising. Social applications are what drives Snap’s extremely high user engagement as Snap is focused on one-to-one communication compared to other platforms which are focused on one-to-many communication. Personal communication demands a response leading to high engagement with the platform. For example, Snapchat users visit the platform more than 18 times each day on average. Snap’s content hosting initiatives offer an additional monetization avenue and drive engagement outside of the social applications.

User Demographics

Snapchat has unparalleled reach amongst the younger demographic, particularly teens, and this may be the most compelling reason to invest in Snap. These users are the consumers of tomorrow, have significant lifetime values, and are yet to form brand loyalties, making them extremely attractive to advertisers.

Figure 1: U.S. Teens' Favorite Social Platform

(Source: businessofapps)

The question is whether Snapchat is a phase that users go through, moving on to other platforms as they get older, or does it remain the preferred platform as they get older.

Advertising

Other social media platforms are focused on targeted advertising, as is most of digital advertising, and these platforms have the data to do this extremely well. Snap lacks the data to effectively target users and, as a result, drives less product discovery and e-commerce traffic than comparable platforms, although this may change somewhat as Snap’s platform matures and they further develop their advertising offerings.

Figure 2: Percentage of Poll Responders Who Have Discovered Products on a Social Media Platform (U.S. 18-34 years old)

(Source: Created by author using data from kleinerperkins)

Despite Snapchat’s limitations for targeted advertising, Snap can potentially still offer advertisers a very unique and compelling value proposition. Snapchat can provide brand advertising which is interactive and immersive in the form of Augmented Reality (AR). Snapchat’s capabilities are ahead of marketers in many ways, but they will catch up to the potential of the platform. For most digital advertising companies can create display ads or videos and distribute them across an array of websites and apps. To gain the most from Snapchat’s potential, companies need to create Snapchat-specific content which is interactive and engaging. For example, McDonald’s (MCD) and Coca-Cola (KO) recently utilized Snap’s scan technology, which combines visual search and AR to recognize the company’s logo and then provide related AR experiences.

Advertising in a chat-based application is difficult because advertising intrudes into users’ private conversations. Through filters and lenses, Snap has found a way to advertise in a way that adds to the user experience and creates a positive impression for brands. Facebook appears well aware of this problem as it is yet to monetize WhatsApp in any meaningful fashion.

Snap offers advertisers a number of ways to reach their audience, including ads, sponsored content, sponsored filters and sponsored lenses. Snap first began to monetize its platform in 2015 by introducing Discover, which allows users to browse media content from partners such as CNN and Cosmopolitan. The pricing for this sponsored content initially started at $750,000 per day but is now as little as $50,000. Snap continues to build out its Discover offerings with original shows, licensed content and more material from publishers. Discover is clearly gaining traction with a 35% year-over-year increase in users watching Discover content and over 50 Discover shows reaching a monthly audience of over 10 million viewers.

Advertisers are also able to buy short video ads that appear in-between content called Snap Ads. Revenue from Snap Ads doubled year over year in Q4 2019. The click-through rate for these ads is around five times as high as those for equivalent platforms, and the CPM is approximately $2.95 compared to $4.20 on Instagram and $5.12 on the Facebook mobile app. An example of a Snap Ad which leveraged the potential of the platform is Gatorade’s ad celebrating Serena Williams' 23rd Grand Slam victory. The ad took the form of an 8-bit tennis game which was played almost 30 million times with users spending an average of 3 minutes engaging with the ad.

Sponsored lenses allow brands to create a lens for the Snapchat community to use and cost between $450,000 and $700,000. Sponsored lenses can generate significant engagement if they appeal to users. For example, Taco Bell’s sponsored lens was viewed 224 million times. On average, users play with sponsored lenses for an average of 20 seconds.

In addition to monetizing the platform through advertising, Snap also has the option to generate revenue through in-app purchases. Snap has experimented with a Snap Store, which lives in the Snapchat app’s Discover section and allows users to buy Snapchat merchandise, like toys and clothing. At this stage, the Snap Store is more of a method to drive brand loyalty than generate revenue, but it provides Snap with an option to diversify its revenue stream. There is also significant potential for in-app purchases of filters, lenses, games and Bitmojis.

Augmented Reality

Snap appears to be counting on AR to be a central part of the future of the Snapchat platform. At this stage, Snap is focused on using the technology to drive user engagement, and it is not clear if they plan to monetize the technology for other applications, such as developing tools for businesses or licensing the technology. AR is a clear differentiator for users with over 75% of Snapchat’s community engaging with augmented reality every day on average. It is also an important tool for advertisers as they can use it to create engaging product promotions. For example, HBO created a lens that allowed users to see one of the dragons from “Game of Thrones” land on the Flatiron Building in New York.

Financial Analysis

Snap initially achieved extremely rapid revenue growth after first beginning to monetize the platform in 2015. Revenue growth declined rapidly in 2017, and this, along with weak user growth, led to concerns over the prospects of the company. These concerns were overblown as Snap has been able to continue achieving strong revenue growth.

Figure 3: Snap Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from Snap)

Figure 4: Snap Revenue Growth

(Source: Created by author using data from Snap)

Snap’s revenue is driven by Daily Active Users (DAU) and ARPU which both continue to increase. Snap’s DAUs continue to be dominated by the North American market though and one of the key uncertainties for Snap’s stock is the extent to which they can penetrate international markets.

Figure 5: Snap Users Segmented by Geography

(Source: Created by author using data from Snap)

It is probably unrealistic to expect Snap to achieve a similar user geographic mix as Facebook in the near term, if at all, so Twitter may be a more realistic benchmark. If Snap were to achieve the same user geographic mix as Twitter, that would imply a total user base of approximately 500 million. In the most recent quarter, Snap’s total users grew 17% year over year, and other international users grew 36%.

Table 1: Platform User Numbers

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Snap continues to achieve rapid ARPU growth as advertisers become more comfortable with the platform and Snap expands their advertising offerings.

Figure 6: Snap ARPU Segmented by Geography

(Source: Created by author using data from Snap)

It is likely that Snap will achieve significantly higher ARPU than Twitter in coming years, and I believe it is possible Snap’s ARPU will approach that of Facebook. This is in part due to Snapchat’s high user engagement and in part due to the uniqueness of the platform for advertisers.

Figure 7: Average Revenue per User for Social Media Companies

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Figure 8: U.S. Adults Usage of Social Media

(Source: businessofapps)

Relative to other media, Snapchat’s advertising revenue per user hour is quite low, and I believe this will increase in coming years to a similar level to TV and Instagram and will be the primary factor leading to similar ARPU as Facebook.

Figure 9: North America Advertising Revenue per User Hour

(Source: ARK Investment Management)

Snap can easily be criticized for its lack of profitability, but this is to be expected given the company’s strategy.

Our strategy is to invest in product innovation and take risks to improve our camera platform. We do this in an effort to drive user engagement, which we can then monetize through advertising. We use the revenue we generate to fund future product innovation to grow our business. (Source: Snap)

Snap seems to indicate that there is no competitive advantage in the market, and as a result, their strategy is to constantly innovate to remain ahead of their competitors. This helps to explain their high costs in the past and lack of operating profitability. This is a concern as there is no reason to believe these high costs will not continue in the future. Losses are acceptable for a company with a large amount of operating leverage that is competing in a global market, which is winner take all or winner take most. If a company is not focused on costs, though they can create a business with structurally high costs and a culture of unaccountability, it can be difficult to correct. As Snap’s platform matures, investors should look for better expense management.

Figure 10: Snap Profitability

(Source: Created by author using data from Snap)

Snap appears to be moving in the right direction though, as ARPU continues to increase while cost of revenue per user has now stabilized. This should lead to higher gross profit margins, in line with comparable companies.

Figure 11: Snap ARPU and Cost of Revenue per User

(Source: Created by author using data from Snap)

Snap’s operating expenses continue to decline relative to revenue as the company grows, which is leading to rapid improvement in operating profit margins. Operating expenses are still high though, particularly general and administrative expenses, which may indicate poor cost controls. High R&D and sales and marketing expenses are not particularly concerning, provided they are driving future revenue growth, which has proven to be the case so far.

Figure 12: Snap Operating Expenses

(Source: Created by author using data from Snap)

Figure 13: Operating Profit Margins for Social Media Companies

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Figure 14: Revenue Growth and Profitability for Social Media Companies

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Table 2: Social Media Companies Financial Performance

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Competition

The Snapchat platform is differentiated from competitors as it is primarily focused on one-to-one communication and features that users enjoy playing with. Other platforms have a larger focus on one-to-many communication and sharing information. The most similar platform in terms of use cases and core audience is Instagram, although the platforms are still quite different.

Figure 15: Social Media Use Cases

(Source: Created by author using data from businessofapps)

Figure 16: Social Media Competitive Landscape

(Source: Created by author)

Much has been made of Facebook’s ability to adopt successful features from other platforms and neuter their growth. While Instagram adopting stories likely had an impact on Snapchat, the importance is likely overestimated. Instagram and Snapchat have different value propositions, and stories is a small part of what Snapchat offers. I believe Snap is vulnerable to competing platforms introducing similar features, but I believe Snap’s greatest vulnerability is to new apps which can entertain in innovative ways, like TikTok.

Figure 17: Instagram Stories Users Compared to Snapchat Total Users

(Source: businessofapps)

While there are many potential advantages to Snap’s platform, I think they are at a competitive disadvantage to other platforms as they are entertainment focused. Facebook has historically been social first and has strong network effects. Twitter is communication and information first, and there are strong network effects when engaged users build up a community based on shared interests. Snap is entertainment first with most users likely engaging in communication across multiple platforms. They choose to use Snap because they enjoy its functionality more than other platforms but in turn will abandon the platform if they find an alternative platform which is more engaging. Vine and TikTok are just two examples of apps which have been to achieve rapid user growth through innovative features which are entertaining.

Snap’s forays into wearables and AR put it in direct competition with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook, although it is possible each company will focus on different use cases. Apple’s core competency is human-centric design, and Snap will find it difficult to succeed in this area. Snap's focus will need to be on low cost and fun applications compared to Apple’s positioning as a luxury brand.

Valuation

Relative to comparable companies, Snap’s current EV/S ratio is modest for their current growth rate. Given that Snap still has significant opportunity to expand user numbers and ARPU, it appears undervalued, although I would be reluctant to pay a high multiple for Snap, given their relatively small competitive moat and current high cost structure.

Figure 18: Social Media Companies Growth and EV/S Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports and Yahoo Finance)

Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, I estimate Snap’s intrinsic value to be approximately $18 per share. The main uncertainties when trying to value Snap include:

Profitability: Will Snap be able to achieve similar margins to Facebook? I believe it is likely their margins will end up higher than Twitter’s but a lot closer to Twitter’s than Facebook’s.

Will Snap be able to achieve similar margins to Facebook? I believe it is likely their margins will end up higher than Twitter’s but a lot closer to Twitter’s than Facebook’s. Penetration of international markets: I believe it is likely that Snap will struggle to achieve significantly more penetration of international markets than Twitter. If they were to be as successful as Facebook this would significantly increase the intrinsic value of the company.

I believe it is likely that Snap will struggle to achieve significantly more penetration of international markets than Twitter. If they were to be as successful as Facebook this would significantly increase the intrinsic value of the company. Competitive advantage: Unlike Facebook or to a lesser extent Twitter, it would not surprise me to see users abandon Snapchat in large numbers.

Conclusion

I believe it is likely Snap will achieve strong financial results in the coming years as revenue expands, driven primarily by rising ARPU, and margins improve. Snap is likely to face headwinds over the next 12 months due to the COVID-19 situation, but I believe now is a reasonable entry point for investors who have faith in Snap’s ability to innovate and remain the social media platform of choice for younger demographics. It should be noted that Snap’s CEO Evan Spiegel and CTO Robert Murphy hold the vast majority of the company’s stock voting power due to the entitlements of different share classes. Investors are, therefore, buying into the vision of these two co-founders and have little recourse if they are unsatisfied with the direction of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.