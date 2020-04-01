PepsiCo Should Not Be Trading 20% Below February Peak

Prior to the virus outbreak, PepsiCo had been on a top-line winning streak, while gross margins expanded through the course of last year.

As a tumultuous first quarter of 2020 comes to a close, I take a look at my Storm-Resistant Growth portfolios and assess their performance so far this year. The All-Equities SRG (a portfolio fully invested in stocks, as the name suggests) did not avoid the drama in the markets, but it did substantially better than the S&P 500 (SPY): five extra percentage points of returns, slightly lower volatility and peak-to-trough drop of "only" 26.4%.

However, not all 20 stocks in the portfolio managed to sidestep a painful correction. A couple of days ago, I presented American Express (AXP) as a stock that looks priced to own for the long term at rock-bottom valuations (even more so after two brutal days of trading on Tuesday and Wednesday). Today, I identify another high-quality, buy-on-dip opportunity: PepsiCo (PEP).

Good in the short term, better in the long run

When I decided to write this article, over the March 21 weekend, PEP traded at roughly $105/share -- levels not seen since mid-2018. Forward P/E had dropped below 20x, something that most shareholders had not witnessed in a long time. A yield of 3.7% also presented a rare, compelling opportunity for income-seeking investors, in my opinion.

Because the current market environment is highly unpredictable and prices have moved fast, PEP gained 20% of its market value back in a matter of ten days. Still, I find it unjustifiable that shares of such a stable, market-dominant company in a defensive sector should be down nearly 20% from their mid-February highs. See underwater graph below, which also includes SPY and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) as benchmarks.

Sure, a bullish argument based on PepsiCo's short-term prospects could be made. For example, Credit Suisse has recently upgraded the stock based on the "snack-pantry loading" phenomenon driven by the COVID-19 quarantines worldwide. With President Donald Trump recently ditching its usual optimism and warning of a "painful two weeks ahead", a second round of packaged food hoarding about 15 days after US consumers began to shelter in place could translate into higher demand for PepsiCo products, just as 2Q20 rolls in.

But I prefer to stick with my long-term view on the company and its stock. Prior to the virus outbreak, PepsiCo had been on a top-line winning streak. All of the company's key product categories had been posting revenue growth, with the mature and previously struggling North American beverage business slowly catching up with Frito Lay, sparkling water and other low-to-no calorie offerings. Impressively for a packaged foods giant, PepsiCo seemed on track to reach its longer-term goal of 4% to 6% growth in revenues.

In part as a result of pricing strength, gross margin expanded through last year by 60 bps on an adjusted basis, and the profitability trend looked promising in 2020. To be fair, overhead was rich and ate into a good chunk of PepsiCo's bottom-line growth potential. However, the higher operating expenses had been well justified by costs associated with brand marketing, production capacity, sales technology, and consumer data insight capabilities that appeared to be leading to increased demand for PepsiCo's product portfolio.

Priced to own

Business fundamentals aside, PEP has historically been a good stock to own for diversification purposes. As I pointed out in my October 2019 article, "the daily returns of the shares and those of the broad market had been only loosely correlated over the previous 10 years, at a factor of 0.5". As a result, over-weighting a stock portfolio towards PEP has produced, and may arguably continue to do so, better risk-adjusted returns than merely buying and holding the S&P 500.

It may help the bullish argument that PEP's valuation continues to look compelling, despite the recent share price run (see chart above). Given the current scenario of uncertainty and almost guaranteed recession to come, I would probably feel comfortable owning the defensive shares at a P/E of 25x, let alone 20x.

As PEP continues to trade about 20% off peak levels, unjustifiably so in my view, adding the stock to a diversified stock portfolio now makes sense to me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP, AXP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.