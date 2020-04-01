Fed's Coronavirus Response Is Good For Gold

In the wake of the broad equity market correction, gold prices have been extremely volatile and the metal’s short-term trend is still uncertain. But as I’ll explain in this report, there is little doubt that its intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook will benefit from growing demand among investors looking for insurance against a weak global economic outlook, as well as from the Fed’s aggressive response to the coronavirus.

While gold has mostly benefited from safety-related demand over the past four months, it was briefly caught up in the panic selling surrounding the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in early March. Many retail and institutional investors were forced to liquidate gold positions in order to raise cash to cover losing equity and corporate bond positions and to meet margin calls. This resulted in the gold futures price dropping 13% over a 6-day period last month.

Source: BigCharts

Just as quickly as gold fell, however, it bounced back and recovered almost all of its losses in just a 3-day period between March 22 and 25. The speed and intensity of this upside reversal highlighted investors’ recognition that, once margin calls and forced liquidations were over with, gold is one of the safest places for their remaining assets to be parked once the financial market storm finally ends.

Nevertheless, gold investors got a jolting reminder that this is still an extremely choppy market environment as bullion prices slid 3% on Tuesday in response to Asian financial market weakness, as well as Russia’s announcement that its central bank would suspend gold purchases beginning April 1. As Kitco News pointed out, World Gold Council data showed that Russia purchased 158 tons in 2019, as well as purchasing an additional 8 tons in January of this year. The oil-dependent economy is severely contracting thanks largely to collapsing energy prices; its ruble currency has also been collapsing in the last several weeks (see chart below) as its domestic economy weakens.

Source: BigCharts

While gold has suffered some near-term residual weakness in the wake of Russia’s woes, the yellow metal still managed to close out Q1 2020 in the black – its sixth consecutive quarterly gain. Even without Russian central bank demand, there’s still plenty of demand from investors around the world who are desperately seeking portfolio protection as coronavirus and recession fears continue to mount.

More importantly, the U.S. central bank’s all-out attempt to provide as much liquidity as the financial system needs in this time of crisis will ultimately bolster gold prices. The Federal Reserve recently stated that it would buy Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities “in the amounts needed” to ensure that credit markets remain stable, including $1.5 trillion worth of short-term loan offerings to banks to “address highly unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak.”

Commenting on the Fed’s hyper-aggressive response to the crisis, Jason Mayer of Sprott Asset Management observed:

"This is very good news for gold bullion and gold equities. There is an 80% correlation between the Fed's balance sheet and the price of gold bullion. Similar to what occurred during the GFC, gold bullion should move first followed by gold equities."

Source: Sprott Insights

As Mayer noted, gold has historically performed well in the wake of plunging interest rates and abundant U.S. central bank liquidity efforts. Indeed, the gold price nearly doubled from the start of Q1 in November 2008 until the start of QE2 in the second half of 2011. Mayer believes that, based on the Fed’s unprecedented response to the latest crisis, “gold bullion… could dwarf the second half of 2008” which saw the metal dramatically outperform global equity markets.

Turning our attention to the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), when we last examined this popular gold tracking vehicle last week, it had rallied 5% on March 24 in one of its best 1-day performances ever. I noted, however, that its explosive rally could also be viewed as a “case of too much, too soon in the immediate term” and that IAU may need to spend several days consolidating its latest gains before it tries to overcome the previous high from March 9 at $16.04. This observation still stands as we enter the month of April, as it’s clear that some additional consolidation is needed before the gold ETF is ready to commence a sustained rally.

Source: BigCharts

Moreover, IAU remains vulnerable in the near term to news-related volatility. In view of this, I don’t recommend plunging in and buying with both hands yet. However, some nibbling on weakness can be done by investors with strong stomachs. Otherwise, I recommend that conservative investors wait for the market to firm up and for the extreme volatility to diminish before backing up the proverbial wagon and making large-scale purchases.

In conclusion, investors should be prepared for choppy behavior from gold prices in the very near term as the market remains vulnerable to coronavirus-related developments. Yet a bullish intermediate-to-longer-term outlook for the metal is reasonably certain based on the historical connection between past financial crises – and subsequent Fed QE efforts – and higher bullion prices. Investors are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term posture toward gold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.