Market Recovery: Sooner Than Most Expect

Co-produced with Trapping Value

In the last few weeks we have had an immense urgency to get market updates out in a timely fashion. Outside the desire to inform investors as to what's happening, we are acutely aware that even the small lag between starting to write an update and finishing it is sometimes making a lot of the data outdated. For example, since Feb. 24, 2020, we have had eight market openings with a gap of more than 3% lower. The total such 3% gap-down openings over the last 20 years is 19. That level of pandemonium has made even the most stoic investors nervous, and we don't blame them one bit. But nervousness aside there are some reasons to be a bit positive even in the giant sea of red. We examine the current situation and give you our take.

The quarter that should be forgotten

In case March felt like an eternity, you are not alone. Even after the furious rally off the bottom, Q1-2020 had a total decline of 20%. First quarter declines of big magnitude are rare as a lot of money historically comes into the market at that point. When we do have a decline of greater than 10%, the rest of the year has actually done quite well with one meager exception.

Source: Ryan Dettrick

Who Is Buying And Who Is Not Buying The Recovery

Even after today's decline the indices are notably off their worst levels seen in the middle of March. It's a good point to gauge as to who thinks this recovery is for real vs. who believes that we have far lower to go. The general public is strongly bearish. In a rather small but unscientific poll, 85% expected lower prices in some shape or form.

Only 15% thought the bottom was in. The small investor is decidedly negative as well, although 2009 saw spikes of even higher levels which finally marked major bottoms.

Source: Bespoke

The managed money crowd could not run away fast enough from equities. Systematic equity positioning dropped to an all time low and was so far below its previous troughs that even a small mean reversal could power the markets much higher.

Investor Intelligence surveys also shows the gloom and pretty much the thinking is that this is a temporary bounce that will be followed by more punishment.

Source: Investor's Newsletter Survey

The fear has gone global and is not just confined to the developed markets. Investors pulled out more than three times the money from emerging markets than they did in any one month during the global financial crisis.

Source: Reuters

On the other hand corporate insiders are just not buying into the gloom and doom and their buying activity remains strong.

High dividend stocks with notable insider buying include Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), Pennant Park (PNNT) and Energy Transfer (ET), Newtek (NEWT), Ares Capital (ARCC), and The GEO Group (GEO), among others.

Below is the insider activity chart of OXLC.

Source: Nasdaq

Below is the insider activity chart of PNNT.

Source: Nasdaq

Insiders can be early, and if we examine the spikes in buying activity, they have often coincided with the initial bottom and not the retest. But they know the impact on their company's activity and clearly they are not seeing cause for alarm that everyone else is. They also have a better gauge on the pulse of the economy and possible changes to lockdown scenarios by the administration. Their unbridled bullishness is possibly one indicator that suggests the bottom might be in or we won't go much lower than the March lows.

The Virus

In an earlier report we had talked about JPMorgan (JPM) predicting a peak in Italian cases in the week of March 18-March 25. That peak came right on schedule on March 21. Equally important, the rate of growth has fallen rather markedly when computed as a percentage of total cases.

Source: Worldometer

On March 14, a few days after the lockdown, total known cases were growing at almost 20% a day. Today that number is close to 4% and continues to fall. Now this is to some extent a law of large numbers at play, but it also portrays the difficulty the virus has of transmitting once the population takes countermeasures.

In the U.S. the peak resource usage is projected to be April 16.

Source: HealthData

Of course, from an investing standpoint people are wondering as to how long the measures will stay in place.

Serology tests might make it easier to end restrictions

One possible glimmer of hope comes from the progress on serology tests. Two different serology tests have been rolled out in the U.S. with plenty more on their way here and around the world.

BD Integrated Diagnostic Solutions president Dave Hickey said: “Serology tests are important because they provide an additional piece of information to aid in characterizing possible prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2, especially since many infections are mild or asymptomatic in severity.

Initial evidence suggests that nearly all patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 will have developed a detectable antibody response within days of symptom onset, at which time a negative serologic test along with molecular diagnostics could be helpful in ruling out Covid-19.” The test can analyze blood, serum or plasma samples for the presence of immunoglobulin M and Immunoglobulin G antibodies related to SARS-CoV-2.

Source: Medical Device Network

These tests could identify who possibly has had a sub-clinical infection and developed immunity to the virus. This would allow a larger percentage of the population to return to some semblance of normalcy.

Why do we believe that the percentage of infections is far higher than the official case numbers? We don't know for sure, but we are seeing the anecdotal evidence piling up. First, we had Iceland's mass testing showing half of those who tested positive showed no symptoms at all. Second, because of the constraints on testing, Italy and Spain are not even testing patients with less than moderate symptoms. Third, NBA players who were likely able to get far ahead in the line to get tested showed a rather remarkable 13% positive rate. Is it possible that the level of infection in that small population is so much higher than the general population? We think that's possible, but the more probable reality is that sub-clinical infections are several times the size of clinical infections.

Market Bottom Based on Insider Buying

When all the experts and forecasts agree — something else is going to happen." Bob Farrell

We certainly have a giant consensus that the virus will take long to resolve and markets are done for the foreseeable future. The insiders appear to be a tiny group that is dissenting and historically they are very close to the bottom price wise but 3-4 months early on a timing basis. . Based on that, we could put in a final bottom sometime in June before rocketing higher. There are quite a few unknowns at present and markets hate uncertainty. A faster resolution than the one we outlined will take either a treatment that prevents moderate symptoms from becoming severe or a serology test that confirms the suspicions of many epidemiologists.

Conclusion: Remain Hopeful, the Pain Will Soon End.

It suffices to have a look at the chart below posted by FT.com on April 1 to have plenty to hope for.

In China, the virus curve shows that the pandemic is most likely coming to an end. In the United States, a peak is projected in two weeks. In few more weeks the charts will look similar to that of China today. We suspect that the markets could move significantly higher once we have a confirmation that we are close to a peak.

In these difficult days, it's easy to lose hope. Keeping an objective perspective of the situation can help overcome fears. Relief is most likely sooner than most expect.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLC, PNNT, ARCC, NEWT, GEO, MRCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.