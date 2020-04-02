Lovesac May Have A Liquidity Crisis

Though Lovesac's revenue will take a serious hit during this time, the company still plans to make payroll and meet all other obligations.

Lovesac announced that it would be shutting down all of its showroom locations until early April. Given the acceleration of cases in the U.S., that shutdown may extend even longer.

The impacts of the coronavirus shutdown will have acerbic impacts across the retail industry, especially those companies that are small and not sufficiently capitalized to withstand several months of slow operations. Lovesac (LOVE), the small-cap maker of sectionals and other niche furniture, is among those companies most at risk. Shareholder value has been absolutely demolished in this company, and relatively quickly. After going public in mid-2018 at a whopping $24 per share, Lovesac's shares are now worth less than a third of that, with year-to-date losses of 70% alone:

Though most analysts and researchers predict the the impact of the coronavirus will be "sharp and short," many individual companies, particularly small ones, will be laid to waste by the sudden stoppage in economic activity. Lovesac, in particular, has very little working capital left on its balance sheet to manage more than a few quarters of sustained operations.

Investors should take care to avoid this stock as it continues its eventual descent toward zero.

Shutdown of all showroom locations

On March 17, Lovesac announced that it would be shuttering all of its showroom locations "through April 5." As of Lovesac's most recently reported quarter, the company managed a network of 84 retail showrooms across the United States, most of which are located in premium mall locations. Here's the full text of that announcement below:

Figure 1. Lovesac showroom shutdown announcement Source: Lovesac press room

We already knew, of course, that the coronavirus shutdown would disproportionately affect retail companies. But for a new-age, millennial-focused brand like Lovesac that recently went public, we'd expect Lovesac employed more of an online-first sales strategy.

This is not the case, unfortunately. Though Lovesac doesn't break out its sales data by channel (online versus showroom), when the company comments on its growth rates in its earnings commentary and public filings, it attributes the lion's share of its growth rate through the opening of new showrooms and other physical retail locations (such as pop-up locations within Costco (COST) outlets). This suggests that Lovesac will be heavily impacted by these store closures.

Moreover, it doesn't seem like the coronavirus will be abating anytime soon. The U.S. surpassed China as the country with the world's highest number of cases (>100k), while President Trump has extended federal social distancing guidelines through April 30. While some less-impacted markets may resume normal activity by early or mid-April, it's more likely than not that Lovesac's high-density locations will continue to remain closed for longer than the company expected.

We would hope that Lovesac has seen success at converting some of its physical retail customers into online buyers. While we're still waiting on the results of Lovesac's most recent fourth quarter, we can use Google Trends data to see how Lovesac has done online since the coronavirus began. As readers of my other articles know, I've used Google Trends as a key data source for gauging how search interest has performed in the new stay-at-home economy.

Unfortunately, the verdict for Lovesac is fairly poor. Lovesac began the year at a search index of 25 (Google Trends indexes search volumes against a base of 100, representing the period of highest search volumes; for Lovesac, this happened mid-February as the company was running large 40% off Valentine's Day promos which have since expired), and now sits at an index of 7.

This suggests web traffic for Lovesac (which we also expect to be at least partially driven by foot traffic in Lovesac's showroom locations) has dropped off substantially.

Figure 2. Google Trends search for "Lovesac" Source: Google Trends

The key message here: investors should be prepared for a quarter or more of near-zero or minimal sales.

Limited liquidity will pressure Lovesac in meeting its obligations

Here's the problem, however - even as Lovesac gears up for a period of thin sales, the company still needs to pay all of its obligations. Lovesac's main expenses, as is true for any retail company, is labor and rent.

On the labor side, Lovesac's shutdown announcement already takes care of ambiguity - the company plans to continue paying store associates their full pay and benefits. We can only assume that corporate employees will receive the same treatment, as we haven't heard anything from Lovesac regarding layoffs or pay cuts.

On the rent side, we haven't heard anything specific (unlike the Cheesecake Factory, which announced it would not be paying rent) - but we have heard that Simon Property Group (SPG), the largest U.S. mall operator with more than 100 malls and >100 million square feet of leasable retail space across the country, and likely the landlord in most of Lovesac's mall showrooms, has mandated to all of its tenants that they must pay rent through the shutdown. In short, Lovesac is likely still on the hook for its full rent obligations.

The question now is: how much lifeline does Lovesac have to meet these obligations? Lovesac's fourth-quarter earnings release is still pending, but we have the company's balance sheet as of the November quarter below:

Figure 3. Lovesac balance sheet

Source: Lovesac Q3 earnings release

We see $27.9 million of cash in the balance sheet above. Of course, to take Lovesac's balance sheet position as of the third quarter is a bit unfair, as the company typically (only) generates positive cash flow in the fourth quarter during the holidays. In the year ending FY19, Lovesac generated total operating cash flows of -$7.0 million, while OCF excluding the fourth quarter was -$14.2 million - suggesting the fourth quarter produced OCF of $7.2 million.

Let's be generous and assume Lovesac earned another $7.2 million of OCF in Q3, setting the company's approximate current cash balance at $35.1 million. Outside of this positive cash flow, the only other source of cash that Lovesac can tap is a revolving line of credit, currently unused - which, as of Lovesac's latest 10-Q filing, has $13.5 million available. This means Lovesac has roughly $48.6 million in total liquidity available, post-Q4.

Figure 4. Lovesac revolving line of credit Source: Lovesac Q3 10-Q filing

Unfortunately, the company's expenses will blow through that amount of liquidity fairly quickly. In a non-holiday quarter (take the most recent Q3, as an example) Lovesac's GAAP operating expenses totaled $33.1 million, as shown in the table below:

Figure 5. Lovesac Q3 expenses Source: Lovesac Q3 earnings release

If we add back the $1.4 million of depreciation and amortization and $0.6 million of stock-based comp expenses incurred during the quarter, then Lovesac's true "cash" expenses during this period are $31.1 million. If we further assume that Lovesac can do away with its $7.3 million of advertising and marketing expenses in the quarter in the interest of preserving cash, then its "crisis cash expenses" would fall to $23.8 million.

This means Lovesac's current $49.6 million liquidity available barely covers two quarters of operations, and without any marketing budget at all - not enough to make it to Lovesac's next holiday quarter.

Notice that here we've only included Lovesac's operating expenses, and we haven't factored in capex at all. Capex (namely, showroom openings) is a huge part of Lovesac's growth strategy, and if we include capex, even fourth-quarter OCF becomes negative FCF. On Lovesac's most recent earnings call, CEO Shawn Nelson noted that the company had to shift some showroom openings to the fourth quarter, bringing the company's total up to 90 showrooms, from 84 at the end of Q3.

Some of our expected third quarter top line growth was curtailed by strategic timing delays that have shifted a handful of new showroom openings from the third into the fourth quarter. We will finish the year with 90 total showrooms, which is a 20% increase over last year. We are now past Black Friday and a few weeks into our critical fourth quarter where we are already experiencing greater than 42% growth versus fourth quarter last year."

The capex associated with these six showrooms will be an additional drain on Lovesac's already-limited liquidity.

Key takeaways

Raising additional capital is usually the way most companies can get out of Lovesac's predicament, but with Lovesac only having limited availability left on its revolver plus a share price that has cut in half since the start of the year, neither debt or equity capital seem like favorable options at the moment. The company may be forced to do some deep-discounting of inventory to generate cash once stores open again, or take out subordinate debt at crippling interest rates in order to meet its obligations. Either way, investors are likely to pay for it with a continued crumbling in share prices.

