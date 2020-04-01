Why The Worst Is Over For Altria

A compression in Altria's (MO) price-to-earnings ratio and a shift in sentiment are the two immediate risk factors. But after Altria stock tested the ~$31 low, income investors seeking high yields will limit the downside. At a recent price of $37 and a dividend yield of 8.7%, chances are good that the worst is over for Altria.

A weekend report that New York would ban cigarettes marked an end to the selling pressure on Altria stock. Banning combustible cigarettes for six weeks to reduce the state's coronavirus death rate made no logical sense. Admittedly, individuals who smoked for decades are at a high risk of mortality if infected with COVID-19. In a study involving 78 patients, the study found that "there were higher percentages of current and former smokers among patients that needed ICU support, mechanical ventilation or who had died, and a higher percentage of smokers among the severe cases."

The study calculated that smokers were 1.4 times likely to have severe symptoms from COVID-19. They were 2.4 times more likely to be admitted to an ICU, need ventilation, or to die from the disease. But banning smoking at a time when people are highly stressed is not a good idea. Now that the idea is up in smoke, investors may forecast Altria's business.

Smoking and Vaping

A person's smoking habit is unlikely to change in light of the coronavirus spread. Since 2014, tobacco consumption, be it combustible, oral tobacco or e-vapor grew a steady 0.9% compounded annually in the last five years:

This resulted in a healthy 10.4% CAGR in earnings per share, to $4.22, in 2019. At a 9 times trailing P/E, the company gets little credit for returning cash to shareholders. And as companies like Ford (F) suspend dividends, BP (BP) is committed to it. Chances are good that Altria will reaffirm its dividends, too.

Smokers trying to quit smoking have many smokeless products that Altria offers. With plans to develop and expand its portfolio of noncombustible products, Altria will still grow as combustible product demand falls.

Admittedly, Altria once valued its Juul investment at $12.8 billion.

That stake is worth $4.1 billion as of Jan. 31, 2020. Despite the goodwill write-down, the revenue from Juul sales will eventually overtake that of cigarette sales. As it embraces a higher minimum age for smoking, the company is no stranger to managing the demand decline in this age group since the peak in 1997:

Favorable Valuations

Altria stock has a 25% margin of safety and a fair value of $47.14. It has a relatively low value score of 67. Shares are valued at more than double that of the S&P 500 from a price-to-sales metric.

The stock has a high price/book and EV/EBITDA valuation.

A surge in net debt after the Juul investment will weigh on Altria's balance sheet. Conversely, the Fed cut interest rates to 0%. This will help highly indebted firms, including Altria, in cutting its debt financing costs.

Slow Transformation

Stock market participants tend to act impatiently, selling the stock instead of waiting for its e-vapor initiative to pay off. Altria said that 40% of current U.S. adult smokers tried but then rejected e-vapor products. Its IQOS product is an option for this group. But Altria will need to increase its efforts to build awareness. As customers become more engaged with it and give it a try, converting smokers to IQOS will increase steadily. Knowing that COVID-19 cases can be fatal for long-time smokers may even lift IQOS sales. Currently, 71% of the IQOS purchaser is female. If the virus fatality is higher in men than women, more men may end up testing an IQOS product.

Your Takeaway

When nearly all the stocks are falling, those offering dividend income do not have fewer risks. But as long as the company's cash flow is growing and its debt is manageable, its long-term prospects will not change. Altria's prospects are mostly unchanged and getting better. The volatile stock market will shake out the weak players. Altria's stock may fall again but its business is better than ever.

