How Equities And The S&P 500 React And Rally Hard After Black Swan Events

We'll have time to get back in, the markets aren't going to bounce back to all-time highs in a few weeks.

Eventually, we're going to bounce back and the markets will come along for the ride.

The coronavirus has crushed both the equity and bond markets, and it's expected the economy will fall next.

The S&P 500 officially broke the bull run from 2009 (yellow circle below). However, at the time of this writing, the market is down by roughly 24% from the highs.

If you follow the SPY or the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), it somewhat mirrors the S&P and has shed 24% from the highs as well.

Data by YCharts

However, the market is still up by a huge amount since 2009 (see below), which is good and bad. It's good for long-term investors, but it could be worrisome since we may have more downside moves in our future before all of this is resolved.

Why? Because buyers could be sitting on the sidelines, expecting more downside, which exacerbates the impact of bearish moves.

Data by YCharts

Bank Stocks Hit Hard

Banks have been hit hard as they usually do when the economy is likely to contract, and the Fed enacts quantitative easing.

If you're keeping track, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are down 44% and 40% respectively from their highs over the past few months. Citigroup Inc. (C) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) are down 53% and 51% respectively.

Declines in capital expenditures by companies and lower consumer spending will hurt banks as lending is likely to slow as well. I believe the best banks to own in our current situation are banks that have diversified revenue streams. In other words, the four banks listed earn money from fee income, wealth management, FX, derivatives, fixed-income trading, and private clients or insanely rich people.

Data by YCharts

Technology and Online Stocks Faring Better, So Far

Online purchases are likely to continue rising, which should help Amazon Inc. (AMZN) weather the storm better than most retailers that don't have the logistical delivery and online capabilities.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has fared well but is at risk for lower moves, in my opinion, since they rely on what economists call discretionary spending–or the money left over after paying bills. Although many millennials would disagree with me, an iPhone upgrade is not an essential purchase and could be put off until 2021 by consumers in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China. However, it's a great company and will fare better than most in a recession.

Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) has barely been hit, but I'm nervous that if business investment declines further against the backdrop of a recession, their monthly fee income may decline.

Data by YCharts

However, all of the tech stocks listed above, as well as most of the banks, are companies to own in the long term. I highlighted technology and banks because they have the top two sector weightings in the S&P and are great leading indicators for when the markets have recovered. Investors should consider any downward moves as long-term buying opportunities since they're likely to help the S&P 500 rally hard after the economy bounces back.

The Economy

The forecasts for the U.S. economy are all over the map. Economists are expecting anywhere from -5% to -15% growth in the U.S. in Q2 and Q3. When we see such a wide range in forecasts, it essentially means economists have no idea what's going to happen because they don't have models built for black swans events, which are essentially unknowns. Current economic and earnings forecasts are akin to meteorologists telling us a massive snow storm could hit giving us anywhere from 2 inches to 30 inches of snow.

On March 26th, more than three million people filed for unemployment (called jobless claims). Thursday mornings will now become must-watch T.V. and not in a fun way since it'll give us the weekly jobless claims numbers, where millions are expected to apply in the coming weeks. This will undoubtedly push up the unemployment rate.

Graph from U.S. Department of Labor

We've all heard the comparisons of our current situation to the 2008 financial crisis. We've also heard that our current environment is nothing like the Great Recession while conversely, others are saying it's more like the depression of the 1930s. The varying opinions on the economy are dizzying. Unfortunately, their guesses are just guesses, because the economic data has yet to be fully realized, showing the damage as a result of the coronavirus.

I believe the economics of our situation is the other shoe that has yet to drop, and it may take months to play out. There have been many recessions caused by exogenous events, meaning events that we never saw coming and at the time. These black swans were game-changers for how the economy functioned and how we lived.

This is why I believe analyzing how the markets and the economy reacted to the events following 9/11 and the SARS breakout. Similar to today, 9/11 surprised many people and became a before-and-after event, meaning whenever we referenced that time period, particularly in NYC, it was either before 9/11 or after 9/11. I believe we're living through such a time.

The Premise

In this article, I'll show how growth is your key indicator for where the market will go in the coming months. Also, I'll show that we'll have multiple chances to get back in. However, in the short-term, there'll likely be false rallies, which I'll attempt to explain why.

The good news is that in the long-term, equity markets tend to rally hard following recessions and massive corrections. However, it takes some time for the economy to recover and the market to fully digest everything that's happening–particularly following a black swan event.

It's my opinion that this recovery is going to take a lot longer than many are forecasting. However, that doesn't mean the market can't rise massively, nor does it mean that we can't profit from it.

Equity Rallies And Growth

Although 2003 was a different time, the market had experienced exogenous events, such as 9/11 and the SARS breakout, which echo the uncertainty that we feel today.

Following 9/11, travel suffered, and business investment slowed, and to add to the uncertainty, the SARS breakout kicked in. The tech bubble collapse in 2000 had already pushed the economy into negative growth, taking the S&P down well before 9/11.

2002 & 2003

In Q1 2001, the U.S. had a -1.7% growth rate (shaded region below) thanks to the tech bubble collapse.

(shaded region below) thanks to the tech bubble collapse. By Q4 2001, growth bounced back to 1.1%.

And by Q1 2002, the U.S. posted 3.5% growth (in green below).

Graph from the St. Louis Federal Reserve

The bounce back to positive GDP was essentially in two quarters, but it took a full year to get back 3.5% growth.

The 2001 to 2002 situation is not unlike what President Trump and economists are calling for in 2020. Some forecasts show positive growth by Q4 this year.

However, 9-11 hit the economy hard, and by Q4 2002 or nearly one year after 9/11, growth retreated to .6% (see below rectangle).

On top of that, Asia was struck with the SARS breakout in November 2002. Although SARS did not damage the U.S. economy per se, it did create uncertainty in China for travel, capital expenditures, and growth.

Graph from the St. Louis Federal Reserve

As the country dealt with the 6% unemployment rate that followed and with the travel industry hurting, the U.S. growth rate just couldn't sustain itself.

S&P 500 Reaction – Correction, Rally, Correction

In total, the S&P 500 fell by 48% from 2000 to 2002.

However, that doesn't tell the whole story, the S&P rallied in Q1 2001 and into early 2002 along with U.S. growth.

The markets eventually gave way (yellow arrow) as the economy slowed following persistent unemployment and a near-zero growth rate.

The S&P correction matched the collapse in U.S. growth to .6% in November '02.

in November '02. In other words, the market got ahead of itself, rallying right after the recession in '01.

But once unemployment remained, earnings growth didn't materialize, and the market fell again to its eventual bottom.

The markets following 9/11 are not unlike today since they both exhibit extreme volatility and the eventual realization that the economy was hit harder than anyone had forecast.

With so many experts today forecasting negative growth rates in the U.S., it's hard to know when it's safe to get back into the market. It's also nearly impossible to determine the damage that will come about in the economy once the coronavirus plays out.

I think we can learn from past recessions and market reactions. Although the market never responds in the same exact way, I believe that the 2002 and 2003 price action shows that investors are going to have time to get back in over the next six months to one year.

Watch The Fake Out

I think we could see a similar pattern play out where the economy's growth rate accelerates as people get back to work and the furloughed workers are rehired. Afterwards, we're likely to see a massive jump in productivity in the U.S. and many analysts calling for higher equities while politicians claim mission accomplished.

But please be careful, we need to see economic data support any rally. Without some seedlings of growth and stability, any rosy scenario will be met with the harsh reality of our economic situation.

In 2001 to 2002, we surged from negative growth to over 3% and the markets rallied, but the economy didn't improve that quickly, and the markets corrected lower again. That could easily happen in our current situation.

How Unemployment Could Play Out

We must not forget that there'll be unemployment even after the furloughed workers get rehired. In other words, some workers will not be rehired or will be left behind to remain on unemployment.

How likely is unemployment?

Assuming every company had 100 employees, let's consider these two scenarios:

If every 100-employee business hires back 94 workers, after the virus has been beaten, that's a 6% unemployment rate–similar to post-9/11.

If each company hires back only 90 workers, we have a 10% unemployment rate, which is similar to the Great Recession.

Questions to ask yourself:

Let's assume that the virus has been marginalized and businesses have reopened:

Will companies have the same sales and revenue as they did last year?

Will their operating expenses or overhead costs be the same?

How about their debt loads; Will they have more or less debt?

I've studied economics and practiced it throughout my years working in banking, advising corporates on market risk. And I can say without a doubt; I have no idea what the unemployment rate is going to be.

But, logically, if we conclude that we're not going back to last year's growth, companies can't have last year's revenues, expenses, or earnings. In other words, we're going to have some level of persistent unemployment through the end of this year and likely well into next year.

If unemployment persists–whatever that rate might be–it's going to be a drag on growth through lower consumer spending and business investment. I think you get the idea that it doesn't take a high rate of unemployment to hurt the country and subsequently, the equity markets.

I believe that the economics is the other shoe that has yet to drop and I think it'll likely take months to play out. I don't say this to be Dr. Doom and Gloom but only that, as investors, we need to prepare ourselves and our portfolios for the risks to the markets and our livelihood that we're likely to face in the coming months.

Now For Something Completely Different: Good News

The good news is that markets tend to rally hard after recessions.

The S&P 500 rallied 45% in early March 2003

The S&P eventually rallied another 33% after consolidating a couple of times.

My two key takeaways from the charts and analysis are:

We'll have time to get back in. As you can see from the charts, the markets aren't going to bounce back to all-time highs in a few weeks. You're not going to miss out. Any early rallies are likely to be met with selling pressure as the economic data catches up, which will hit the market. Eventually, we're going to bounce back, and the markets will come along for the ride. Whether it's the rally in the 1980s following the double-dip recession years earlier, or the massive run following 9/11, or the 10-year bull market we just experienced following the Great Recession, the markets have always bounced back. And I believe this time is no different.

Risk Tolerance & Time Horizon

For investors, it'll come down to your risk tolerance and time horizon as well as where you are in your investment journey. Investors who are millennials, retirees, or somewhere in between, are going to have a different outlook on risk and how much risk they're willing to take.

If you're a millennial, you might buy stocks at a 15% or 30% correction in the S&P 500. You can easily ride out a recession. However, for retirees who are risk-averse, they may opt to wait and see how the economy handles the virus. Other retirees might opt to keep some money in the market to take advantage of a recovery. It all depends on your time horizon, and when you need the funds from your portfolio.

More Questions Than Answers

It remains to be seen how much damage the coronavirus will do to the U.S. economy and what countries will be pushed into recession.

Here are some key questions that I don't have definitive answers to; and like everyone else; must wait for data to answer them:

When will the signs appear that the coronavirus is slowing or weakening?

How many people will remain on unemployment–once workers who were furloughed–go back to work?

How long will it take for the U.S. to recover after the coronavirus has been relegated to a manageable virus?

How will equity markets, such as the S&P 500 react?

When will we be able to make meaningful earnings forecasts?

As soon as I have the answers, I'll let you know. In my opinion, there will be opportunities that'll come about following any market correction. I continue to be bullish in the long-term and on the other side of a slowdown or recession, but unfortunately, we're in for a rocky time in the short-to-medium term.

More to follow. Good luck and stay safe out there.

