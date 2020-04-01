Ares Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 14 BDC Peers - Part 2 (Including 2020 Dividend Projections)

My 2020 dividend sustainability projection for the fourteen other BDC peers within this analysis is also stated in the Conclusions Drawn section of the article (valuable information for readers).

Focus of Article:

The focus of this two-part article is a very detailed analysis comparing Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to some of the company's business development company ("BDC") peers (all sector peers I currently cover). I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on ARCC and some of the company's BDC peers at periodic intervals. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the bottom of each part of the article.

PART 1 of this article analyzed ARCC's recent quarterly results and compared several of the company's metrics to fourteen BDC peers. PART 1 helps lead to a better understanding of the topics and analysis that will be discussed in PART 2. The link to PART 1's analysis is provided below:

Ares Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 14 BDC Peers (Post Q4 2019 Earnings, Including Current Price Target)

PART 2 of this article compares ARCC's recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several other highly unique dividend sustainability metrics to fourteen BDC peers. This analysis will show recent past data with supporting documentation within Table 3 below. This article will also project each company's 2020 dividend sustainability which is partially based on the metrics shown in Table 3 and several additional metrics shown in Table 4 below.

By analyzing these metrics, one will better understand which BDC generally has a safer dividend rate going forward versus other peers who have a higher risk for a dividend decrease or a higher probability of a dividend increase and/or a special periodic dividend being declared. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector or project future dividend per share rates. However, I believe this analysis would be a good "starting-point" to begin a discussion on the topic. At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding various comparisons between ARCC and the fourteen BDC peers. In addition, I will provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and price target on ARCC. I will also include my 2020 dividend sustainability projection and current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation for the fourteen other BDC peers within this analysis.

Side Note: As of 3/27/2020, ARCC, Apollo Investment Corp. (OTC:AINV), FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC), BlackRock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), and TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) had a stock price that "reset" lower regarding each company's special periodic dividend and/or regular March 2020 monthly/quarterly dividend accrual. In other words, each company's "ex-dividend date" has occurred. Owl Rock Capital Corp. (ORCC) and Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) had stock prices that have not reset regarding each company's regular quarterly/ March 2020 monthly dividend accrual (including ORCC's special periodic dividend). Readers should take this into consideration as the analysis is presented below.

Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 3 below. This will be beneficial when comparing ARCC to the fourteen BDC peers regarding quarterly dividend per share rates and yield percentages.

Table 3 - Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company's dividend per share rates from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, the following information is presented in regards to ARCC and fourteen BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) dividend per share rate for the calendar fourth quarter of 2019 (including any special periodic dividend); 2) stock price as of 12/6/2019; 3) trailing 12-month ("TTM") dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the calendar first-fourth quarter of 2019 [includes all special periodic dividends]); 4) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar fourth quarter of 2019 using the stock price as of 12/6/2019 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 5) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar fourth quarter of 2019 using the NAV as of 9/30/2019 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 6) TTM dividend increase (decrease) percentage (for monthly dividend payers, dividend per share rate fluctuation from December 2018-December 2019); 7) dividend per share rate for the calendar first quarter of 2020 (including any special periodic dividend); 8) stock price as of 3/27/2020; 9) TTM dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the calendar second quarter of 2019-first quarter of 2020 [includes all special periodic dividends]); 10) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar first quarter of 2020 using the stock price as of 3/27/2020 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 11) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar first quarter of 2020 using my projected NAV as of 3/31/2020 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); and 12) TTM dividend increase (decrease) percentage (for monthly dividend payers, dividend per share rate fluctuation from March 2019-March 2020). Let us now begin the comparative analysis between ARCC and the fourteen BDC peers.

Analysis of ARCC:

Using Table 3 above as a reference, ARCC declared a dividend of $0.40 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. This amount was unchanged when compared to the prior quarter. ARCC also declared a special periodic dividend of $0.02 for the fourth quarter of 2019. ARCC's stock price traded at $18.74 per share on 12/6/2019. When calculated, this was a TTM dividend yield (including special periodic dividends when applicable) of 8.96%, an annual forward yield to ARCC's stock price as of 12/6/2019 of 8.54%, and an annual forward yield to the company's NAV as of 9/30/2019 of 9.27%. When comparing each yield percentage to ARCC's BDC peers within this analysis, the company's TTM yield based on its stock price as of 12/6/2019 was slightly above average (at or greater than 0.50% but less than 1.00% versus the mean), its annual forward yield based on its stock price as of 12/6/2019 was near average (less than 0.50% versus the mean), and its annual forward yield to the company's NAV as of 9/30/2019 was slightly above average.

When combining this type of data with various other analytical metrics, in November 2018 and July 2019, I correctly projected, within the following prior ARCC dividend sustainability articles, the company had a high probability of a dividend per share rate increase during 2019; including projecting a special period dividend which ultimately came to fruition:

Ares Capital's Detailed Dividend Sustainability Analysis (Includes 2019 Dividend Projections)

Ares Capital's Dividend Sustainability Through The First Half Of 2020 (Includes Special Periodic Dividend Projection)

To provide readers several additional, important metrics to consider regarding each BDC's dividend sustainability, Table 4 is provided below. Again, it should be noted there are additional dividend sustainability metrics that I perform for each company. However, those metrics are more elaborate in detail and require additional analysis/discussion which I believe is beyond the scope of this particular article. That type of analysis would be better suited when analyzing each company on a "standalone" basis versus a comparison article. I have discussed some of these more elaborate metrics in prior ARCC, GAIN, MAIN, NEWT, OCSI, OCSL, PSEC, SLRC, and TSLX articles (see my profile page for links to prior articles regarding those companies).

Table 4 - Several Additional Dividend Sustainability Metrics (12/31/2019 Versus 12/31/2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 3])

A very important metric to consider regarding a BDC's long-term dividend sustainability is each company's cumulative undistributable taxable income ("UTI") outstanding shares of common stock ratio (highly valuable "forward-looking" data). Cumulative UTI is "built up"/retained net investment company taxable income ("ICTI") in excess of previously paid dividend distributions since an entity's initial public offering ("IPO") or after the most recent tax year when an entity overdistributed its TI with no such surplus to offset the difference. This figure/metric has been covered, at length, in previous BDC dividend sustainability articles. To calculate this ratio, I take a company's cumulative UTI and divide this amount by its outstanding shares of common stock. The higher this ratio is, the more positive the results regarding a company's future dividend sustainability. Since most BDC peers have continued to gradually net increase their outstanding shares of common stock, this ratio shows if a company has been able to increase its cumulative UTI balance by a similar proportion.

ARCC had a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.96 as of 12/31/2019 (see blue reference "C"). When calculated, this was a 0.20 increase during the TTM. Simply put, ARCC continued to have a very attractive net ICTI surplus to distribute over the foreseeable future. ARCC's ratio, both as of 12/31/2018 and 12/31/2019, was notably more attractive versus the mean of 0.43 and 0.45 of the fifteen BDC peers within this analysis, respectively. Only GAIN and TSLX had a higher ratio as of 12/31/2019. This remains a very positive catalyst/trend to consider and was the main reason ARCC distributed special periodic dividends throughout 2019 and will likely maintain the company's quarterly dividend during 2020.

In my opinion, another important metric to consider regarding a BDC's dividend sustainability is a company's weighted average annualized yield on its debt investments (asset side of the balance sheet). ARCC had a weighted average annualized yield on the company's debt investments of 9.60% as of 12/31/2019 (see blue reference "D"). This percentage matched the mean of 9.60% of the fifteen BDC peers within this analysis. ARCC's weighted average annualized yield on the company's debt investments decreased (0.60%) during the TTM without any material change in portfolio characteristics or notable rise in credit risk. This should also be seen as a "cautious"/negative factor/trend. This was consistent with the overall trend within the BDC sector due to the recent decrease in the U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") during 2019-2020 (various debt investments still "reset" this past quarter). Prior to the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) sell-off/panic, there was some 2019 "spread/yield compression" due to the recent suppression of long-term rates/yields. As I correctly pointed out last year, LIBOR across all tenors/maturities has continued to decrease which has temporarily lowered this metric, to varying degrees, across basically all BDC peers over the past several quarters. This notion has been taken into consideration when it comes to projected dividend per share rates and recommendation ranges provided towards the end of this article.

Over the TTM, no BDC peers within this analysis experienced a net increase in its weighted average annualized yield. With that said, due to COVID-19, spreads across broader credit markets have experienced a notable "spike" in yields. The severity of this increase/widening was the most notable in speculative-grade credit/high yield debt. As such, new loan originations will very likely have a higher effective interest rate when compared to loans originated over the prior several years. Simply put, risk-adjusted premiums have recently notably increased.

The next metric shown in Table 4 above is each BDC's weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding (liability side of the balance sheet). ARCC had a weighted average interest rate of 3.90% on the company's outstanding borrowings as of 12/31/2019 (excludes commitment fees and loan issuance costs; see blue reference "E"). This compared to a weighted average interest rate of 4.15% as of 12/31/2018. When compared to the fourteen BDC peers within this analysis, ARCC continued to have a slightly below average weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding. As of 12/31/2019, 45.17% of ARCC's debt outstanding bore floating-rates (credit facility), while 54.83% of the company's debt outstanding bore fixed-rates (convertible and unsecured notes). I believe taking a "snapshot" of each BDC's weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding allows readers to better understand which companies will experience generalized characteristics in the future (thus impacting future net investment income [NII]/TI). ARCC also had over $2 billion of available capital to deploy as of 12/31/2019 (excluding previously unfunded commitments) which was a higher monetary amount when compared to any of the fourteen other BDC peers within this analysis.

The last metric shown in Table 4 is each BDC's proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates (asset side of the balance sheet; additional forward-looking data). ARCC's proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates was 94.38% as of 12/31/2019 (see blue reference "F"). ARCC's percentage was more attractive, during the 2017-2018 rising interest rate environment, when compared to the mean of the fifteen BDC peers within this analysis of 91.01%. This was one reason why ARCC's NII experienced a fairly consistent, steady growth during 2018 as the Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate and U.S. LIBOR gradually increased. This was one the main reasons why I originally initiated, and subsequently increased, my position in ARCC during certain periods of market volatility during the latter half of 2018. Simply put, I knew "ahead of time" per se that ARCC's NII would continue to increase as 2018 progressed. However, as noted above, LIBOR has gradually decreased during 2019 which "accelerated" in March 2020. As such, these types of loans have recently experienced a net decrease in stated rates when compared to late 2018. I believe this rate of decline will be modest under a "worst-case" scenario due to a majority of loans having cash LIBOR floors. Still, readers should understand this will likely have a minor negative net impact to NII. Again, the severity of such a decrease will vary from BDC to BDC which I continually track/project.

Once again using Table 3 as a reference, ARCC declared a dividend of $0.40 per share for the first quarter of 2020. This was unchanged when compared to the prior quarter. This gets back to the notion ARCC continues to have amble cumulative UTI to distribute net ICTI to shareholders.

ARCC's stock price traded at $11.29 per share on 3/27/2020. When calculated, this was a TTM dividend yield (including special periodic dividends when applicable) of 14.70%, an annual forward yield to ARCC's stock price as of 3/27/2020 of 14.17%, and an annual forward yield to my projected NAV as of 3/31/2020 of 10.32%. When comparing each yield percentage to ARCC's BDC peers within this analysis, the company's TTM yield based on its stock price as of 3/27/2020 was slightly above average while its annual forward yield based on its stock price as of 3/27/2020 and annual forward yield to my projected NAV as of 3/31/2020 was near average. This third percentage is not too alarming when it comes to ARCC's dividend sustainability due to the company's prior accretive acquisitions, attractive borrowing costs, recent notable improvement of NII, and large cumulative UTI balance.

Various Comparisons Between ARCC and the Company's Fourteen BDC Peers:

A large number of readers have continued to request that I provide yield percentages, dividend per share rates, and other metrics for the BDC stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, using Table 3 and Table 4 above as a reference, the following metrics are provided for ARCC and the fourteen BDC peers within this analysis:

TTM Yields as of 3/8/2019 and 3/27/2020, Respectively (Including Annual Dividend Change; Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage as of 3/8/2019) (Good General Indicator of "Back-Testing" Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) OCSL: 7.36%; 10.95% (Stable Quarterly Dividend)

2) OCSI: 7.39%; 11.55% (Stable Quarterly Dividend)

3) SLRC: 7.61%; 14.45% (Stable Quarterly Dividend)

4) GBDC: 7.72%; 11.22% (3% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 1 Special Periodic Dividend Totaling $0.13 Per Share)

5) MAIN: 7.74%; 12.47% (4% Monthly Dividend Increase; 2 Special Periodic Dividends Totaling $0.49 Per Share)

6) GAIN: 8.12%; 12.39% (3% Monthly Dividend Increase; 3 Special Periodic Dividends Totaling $0.21 Per Share)

7) ORCC: 8.83%; 13.18% (6% Quarterly Dividend Decrease; 3 Special Periodic Dividends Totaling $0.14 Per Share)

7) PFLT: 8.83%; 20.61% (Stable Monthly Dividend)

9) NEWT: 8.86%; 12.22% (10% Quarterly Dividend Net Increase)

10) ARCC: 9.15%; 14.70% (Stable Quarterly Dividend; 3 Special Periodic Dividends Totaling $0.06 Per Share)

11) TSLX: 9.48%; 12.02% (5% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 4 Special Periodic Dividends Totaling $0.19 Per Share)

12) TCPC: 9.98%; 18.77% (Stable Quarterly Dividend)

13) PSEC: 11.01%; 16.04% (Stable Monthly Dividend)

14) AINV: 11.69%; 23.17% (Stable Quarterly Dividend)

15) FSK: 13.22%; 23.82% (Stable Quarterly Dividend)

When comparing each company's TTM dividend yields, a general conclusion that can be drawn is that the lower a company's percentage was as of 3/8/2019, the lower the probability of a dividend decrease (or the higher the probability of a stable/increasing dividend) during the calendar second quarter of 2019-first quarter of 2020 (and vice versa). Again, there are some exceptions to this general "trend" at periodic intervals (for instance companies who experience a "spike" in non-accruals), but I believe one can see some patterns arise when analyzing this specific metric.

For instance, since OCSL, OCSI, SLRC, GBDC, MAIN, GAIN, PFLT, NEWT, ARCC, TSLX, and TCPC (ranks 1-6 and 8-12 in respective order) had a relatively low (below 10.00%) TTM dividend yield as of 3/8/2019, I do not believe it was a surprise each company either had a stable or increasing dividend per share rate during the calendar second of 2019-first quarter of 2020 (in GBDC's, MAIN's, GAIN's, ARCC's, and TSLX's case also declaring special periodic dividends).

Annual Forward Yield Based on Stock Price as of 3/27/2020 (Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage) (Another Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) GAIN: 9.80%

2) GBDC: 10.36%

3) NEWT: 10.43%*

4) MAIN: 10.69%

5) ORCC: 10.82%

6) OCSL: 10.95%

7) TSLX: 11.13%

8) OCSI: 11.55%

9) ARCC: 14.17%

10) SLRC: 14.45%

11) PSEC: 16.04%

12) TCPC: 18.77%

13) PFLT: 20.61%

14) AINV: 23.17%**

14) FSK: 23.82%

* = In regards to NEWT's higher forward yield and low weighted average yield on debt investments percentage, it should be noted a sizable percentage of the company's net ICTI comes from capital gains associated with the sale of its small business administration ("SBA") Section 7a government-guaranteed loans (in the future a likely increasing proportion within SBA 504 loans and its recently created joint venture with TCPC). Premiums associated with the Section 7a loans have ranged between 9%-13% over the past 5+ years. Simply put, these premiums have remained fairly consistent, even during times when other pockets of debt/credit markets have experienced heightened volatility when it comes to pricing/yields. In addition, NEWT continually recognizes recurring dividend income from some of the company's control investments. As such, NEWT's low weighted average annualized yield on debt investments is a bit deceiving when it comes to dividend sustainability/yields. In a nutshell, NEWT has a more unique business model when compared to the fourteen BDC peers within this analysis. In addition, NEWT's quarterly dividend per share rate is "seasonal". Simply put, lower dividend per share rates are typically declared during the first and second quarters of any given calendar year, while higher dividend per share rates are typically declared during the third and fourth quarters.

** = Over the past several years, a notable portion of AINV's dividend has been classified as a ROC distribution. Simply put, AINV distributed annual dividends in excess of the company's annual net ICTI. However, each year has had a growing percentage of distributions out of net ICTI (versus a ROC distribution). For 2019, as I correctly previously projected, AINV had 100% of the company's dividend distributions classified as "ordinary income" ("OI"); 100% out of net ICTI which was a more positive catalyst/trend.

Annual Forward Yield Based on My Projected NAV as of 3/31/2020 (Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage) (A Very Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) OCSL: 6.44%

2) GAIN: 7.10%

3) OCSI 7.17%

4) SLRC: 8.52%

5) GBDC: 8.80%

6) ORCC: 9.19%

7) PSEC: 9.73%

8) PFLT: 10.13%

9) ARCC: 10.32%

10) TSLX: 10.75%

11) AINV: 11.61%

12) MAIN: 11.72%

13) FSK: 11.88%

14) NEWT 12.22% (different business model; see "*" note above)

15) TCPC 12.74%

Regarding this specific metric, I would point out this type of comparative analysis a couple years ago correctly identified PSEC with heightened risk of a near-term dividend reduction. It was determined PSEC had the second highest annual forward yield of 10.60% based on each company's NAV as of 6/30/2017. It also identified, at the time, several other BDC peers during each respective time period. Simply put, I believe this specific metric has proven to be highly useful.

Weighted Average Annualized Yield on Debt Investments as of 12/31/2019 (Based on Highest to Lowest Percentage) (Another Very Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; However, Also Generally Heightens Risk for Investment Depreciation [Risk Versus Reward Metric]):

1) PSEC: 12.80% (0.3% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018)

2) GAIN: 12.60% (0.4% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018)

3) SLRC: 10.73% (0.55% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018)

4) TSLX: 10.50% (1.1% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018)

5) TCPC: 10.30% (1.1% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018)

6) MAIN: 10.04% (0.75% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018)

7) FSK: 9.70% (1.1% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018)

8) ARCC: 9.60% (0.6% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018)

9) AINV: 9.40% (1.6% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018)

10) ORCC: 8.70% (0.7% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018)

11) OCSL: 8.60% (0.1% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018)

12) PFLT: 8.40% (0.8% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018)

13) GBDC: 8.00% (0.6% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018)

14) NEWT: 7.78% (0.43% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018) (different business model; see "*" note above)

15) OCSI: 7.20% (0.6% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2018)

Cumulative UTI Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio as of 12/31/2019 (Based on Highest to Lowest Ratio) (Great Indicator of Dividend Sustainability and Potential for Future Special Periodic Dividends; Solely for The REIT Forum Subscribers):

Conclusions Drawn (PART 2):

This article has compared ARCC and fourteen BDC peers in regards to recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several other highly unique dividend sustainability metrics. This article also discussed ARCC's 2020 dividend sustainability. Using Table 3 above as a reference, the following were the recent dividend per share rates and yield percentages for ARCC:

ARCC: Dividend of $0.40 per share for the calendar first quarter of 2020; 14.70% TTM dividend yield (when including special periodic dividends); 14.17% annual forward yield to the company's stock price as of 3/27/2020; and 10.32% annual forward yield to my projected NAV as of 3/31/2020.

Since ARCC had a similar TTM weighted average annualized yield decrease on the company's debt investments when compared to the sector peers within this analysis (a neutral factor/trend), a very attractive cumulative UTI balance (a very positive catalyst/trend), a slightly below average interest rate on all debt outstanding (a positive catalyst/trend), and an above-average percentage of floating interest rate debt investments (generally a positive catalyst/trend when LIBOR rises; becomes a negative factor/trend when LIBOR decreases), I believe the company should have an annual forward yield to its NAV near-slightly above the average of the fifteen BDC peers within this analysis.

When combining this data with various other analytical metrics not discussed within this specific article (including projected non-accrual rates as 2020 progresses; some factors were covered in PART 1), I believe the likelihood of ARCC having a stable quarterly dividend through the end of 2020 is relatively high (70% probability).

When combining the analysis above with various other analytical metrics not discussed within this specific article (some factors were covered in PART 1), the following probabilities regarding the fourteen BDC peer's near-term dividend sustainability is provided:

NEWT: High (80%) probability of an increasing dividend for the calendar second-fourth quarters of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2020 (typical trend regarding this company).

TSLX: High (80%) probability of a stable "base" quarterly dividend and minor-modest special periodic dividend for 2020.

GAIN: Relatively high (70%) probability of a stable monthly dividend for 2020 and varying special periodic dividends (also fairly high probability of another large deemed distribution during 2020; the larger the deemed distribution, the lower the probably of sustainable monthly/special periodic dividends). ^

MAIN: Modest to relatively high (60%) probability of a stable monthly dividend for 2020 and a high (80%) probability of reduced special periodic dividends for 2020. ^^

AINV and SLRC: Modest (50%) probability of a stable quarterly dividend for 2020.

FSK, GBDC, OCSI, OCSL, ORCC, and TCPC: Relatively low-modest (40%) probability of a stable quarterly dividend for 2020 (ORCC has already declared quarterly special periodic dividends of $0.08 through the fourth quarter of 2020).

PFLT: Relatively low-modest (40%) probability of a stable monthly dividend for 2020. ^

PSEC: Relatively low (30%) probability of a stable monthly dividend for 2020. ^^^

^ = Monthly dividends have currently been declared through March 2020 (per GAAP)

^^ = Monthly dividends have currently been declared through May 2020 (per GAAP)

^^^ = Monthly dividends have currently been declared through April 2020 (per GAAP)

Looking back to prior dividend projections, I correctly projected Medley Capital Corp.'s (MCC) cumulative UTI balance would decrease to $0 during the calendar second half of 2018 and would remain at $0 during 2019. This analysis also correctly identified a high probability of a special periodic dividend for ARCC, GAIN, MAIN, and TSLX during 2019 (and in GAIN's case, an increased special periodic dividend).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ARCC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 10% premium to my ARCC CURRENT estimated quarter-end NAV per share (NAV as of 3/31/2020;$15.50 per share), a HOLD when trading at less than a 10% premium but greater than my ARCC CURRENT estimated quarter-end NAV per share, and a BUY when trading at or less than my ARCC CURRENT estimated quarter-end NAV per share. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last public ARCC article (PART 1 of this article).

All BDC stocks I currently cover have recently been given a "recommendation range decrease" as a direct result of the recent notable price decreases in asset pricing and likely, at the least, a modest increase in non-accruals as 2020 progresses due to heightened credit risk across multiple industries. Now, with that said, BDC peers "across the board" have had extremely large stock price decreases over the past several weeks. In my opinion, markets are basically pricing in a nearly "worst-case scenario" when it comes to most sectors (including the BDC sector). I'm NOT stating valuations will "return to normal" in a week, a month, or possibly even several months from today. However, investors with a higher risk tolerance can view the current, notable discounts in stock prices (even when compared to suppressed asset valuations), as a possible attractive-very attractive entry point/addition when looking "down the road". For more cautious investors, as stated since this massive sell-off commenced, it would likely remain wise to either "sit on the sidelines" or invest in less risky sectors.

Therefore, I currently rate ARCC as a STRONG BUY.

As such, I currently believe ARCC is notably undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for ARCC is approximately $17.60 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $16.00 per share.

Simply put, the entire BDC sector is currently trading at the lowest valuation multiples experienced since 2008 and at that time, there were a much lower amount of publicly traded BDCs. Even with the recent reversal in the U.S. LIBOR which will begin to have a more negative impact on floating-rate debt investments, ARCC's "cushion" to maintain the company's quarterly dividend per share rate of $0.40 per share remains better than most peers.

This even holds true as high yield spreads have "rocketed" higher as a direct result of the market turmoil surrounding COVID-19. Simply put, as of 3/27/2020, high yield option-adjusted spreads ("OAS") have net increased by approximately 650-800 basis points ("bps") during the calendar first quarter of 2020 (with the vast majority of this occurring in the second half of the quarter). This will have a notably severe impact on quarterly valuations/NAVs, and readers should "brace themselves" for this reality (already accounted for in my projected quarter-end NAVs).

With that said, sector NIIs should only slightly-modestly decrease during the calendar first quarter of 2020 as this initially has more to do with the very rapid decrease in LIBOR as opposed to a decrease in interest income from non-accrual loans. If COVID-19 "persists" more than several months, the severity of overall loan non-accruals/write-offs/restructurings will be greater, which would negatively impact the entire BDC sector. I still believe current stock price valuations have already priced in this more "bearish" outcome.

As of 3/27/2020, I currently have a STRONG BUY recommendation on the following BDC stock analyzed above (based on premium (discount) to my projected NAV as of 3/31/2020; considers full list of positive/negative factors/trends):1) AINV; 2) OCSL; 3) FSK; 4) GAIN; 5) GBDC; 6) SLRC; 7) TCPC; 8) PFLT; and 9) ORCC.

As of 3/27/2020, I currently have a BUY recommendation on the following BDC stock analyzed above (based on premium (discount) to my projected NAV as of 3/31/2020; considers full list of positive/negative factors/trends):1) MAIN; 2) TSLX; 3) OCSI; and 4) NEWT.

As of 3/27/2020, I currently have a HOLD recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) PSEC.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.40 per share. On 12/10/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.195, $15.305, and $14.924 per share, respectively. When combined, my ARCC position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.293 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 2/2/2018, I re-entered a position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, 3/1/2018, 10/4/2018, 10/23/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345, $35.365, $37.645, $36.674, $35.305, and $33.045 per share, respectively. When combined, my MAIN position had a weighted average purchase price of $34.713 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 7/12/2019, 7/15/2019, and 7/16/2019, I sold 33%, 26%, and 41% of my position in MAIN at a weighted average sales price of $42.23, $42.605, and $42.681 per share as my current price target, at the time, was met. When calculated, this combined sale had a weighted average total return of 31% in a little over a year.

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position had a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 11/12/2019, I sold my entire TSLX position at a weighted average sales price of $21.875 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 21.1% and 35.7%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 17 months.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $20.655 per share. On 12/18/2018 and 2/24/2020, I increased my position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $19.66 and $19.498 per share, respectively. When combined, my SLRC position has a weighted average purchase price of $19.744 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 3/13/2019, I initiated a position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.625 per share. On 6/6/2019, I increased my position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.085 per share. When combined, my GAIN position had a weighted average purchase price of $11.257 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 11/11/2019, I sold my entire GAIN position at a weighted average sales price of $13.78 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 22.4% and 28.3%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 7 months.

On 10/2/2019, I re-entered a position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $21.635 per share. On 10/7/2019, 2/5/2020, 2/24/2020, and 2/27/2020, I increased my position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $20.95, $21.125, $20.615, and $18.565 per share. When combined, my NEWT position has a weighted average purchase price of $19.717 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the "live chat" feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of February 2020, I had an unrealized/realized gain "success rate" of 83.7% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 93.9% out of 49 total past and present positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have yet to realize a "total loss" in any of my past/sold positions. Both percentages experienced a minor decrease, when compared to January 2020, as a direct result of the recent notable market sell-off due to fears/panic surrounding COVID-19. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility. Recently, I have transitioned all my real-time purchase and sale disclosures solely to members of the REIT Forum. All applicable public articles will still have my sector purchase and sale disclosures (just not in real time).

I am currently "teaming up" with Colorado Wealth Management to provide intra-quarter CURRENT BV and NAV per share projections on all 21 mREIT and 15 BDC stocks I currently cover. These very informative (and "premium") projections are provided through Colorado's S.A. Marketplace service. In addition, this includes additional data/analytics, continuous sector recommendations (including ranges), and exclusive "rapid fire" mREIT and BDC articles after earnings. For a full list of benefits I provide to the REIT Forum subscribers, please see my profile page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, NEWT, PSEC, SLRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AINV, BDCS, BIZD, BLK, FSK, GAIN, GBDC, MAIN, MCC, OCSI, OCSL, ORCC, PFLT, TCPC, or TSLX.



Colorado Wealth Management currently is long NEWT.