Single-Family Rental REITs: Born From Crisis

Fueled by the maturing millennial generation, the 2020s were already poised to be a decade of 'suburban revival' and behavioral changes in the post-coronavirus world could be an added spark.

Single-Family Rental Sector Overview

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, residential REITs - particularly the traditionally countercyclical single-family rentals - have been a source of relative shelter for investors and will perhaps prove to be a source of outperformance as the dust begins to settle. In the Hoya Capital Single-Family Rental REIT Index, we track the three single-family rental REITs (SFRs) which account for roughly $20 billion in market value: Invitation Homes (INVH), American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), and Front Yard Residential (RESI).

Single-family rental REITs comprise roughly 1-2% of the "Core" REIT ETFs. SFR REITs also represent 3% of the Hoya Capital US Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the GDP-weighted performance of the US Housing Industry. As we'll explain in this piece, single-family rental REITs - along with their residential REIT sector peers (Apartments and Manufactured Housing REITs) have been some of the most significant beneficiaries of the lingering housing shortage, producing same-store NOI growth that has been consistently above the REIT sector average for the past decade. Americans spend an estimated $1.3 trillion per year in direct and imputed rent and housing is the single-largest annual expenditure category for the average American at roughly 33% as measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Single-Family Rental REITs were born from the last economic crisis when a cascade of subprime foreclosures enabled a new class of institutional rental operators to emerge by buying distressed properties in bulk. The roughly $5 trillion US single-family rental market remains highly fragmented with large-scale institutional rental operators owning 250k out of the estimated 15 million SFR rental units across the US, or roughly 1.5% of the existing SFR stock. The average SFR owner manages just 1-2 properties and the average SFR monthly is $1,100 per month, but REIT portfolios skew towards the higher-end of the quality spectrum. The presence of institutional SFR operators this time around, interestingly, may serve as a downside buffer to home values if economic conditions were to deteriorate significantly.

Millions of renters will be impacted by coronavirus-related economic shutdowns, but the combination of direct cash infusions and enhanced unemployment insurance as part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package should be a more-than effective short-term bridge. While the direct cash check gets much of the attention, the far more substantial benefit comes from the enhanced unemployment benefits, which amount to an extra $2,400 per month from the federal government through July 31 on top of the standard state unemployment insurance. Using the chart below from Bespoke Investment Group, we note that these benefits amount to between 75% and well over 100% of the previous monthly income for the vast majority of American households that lost their jobs from CV-19 shutdowns, measures that give renters few excuses to miss their monthly rent payment.

Even without considering the massive cash infusion into the American household from stimulus measures, similar distress to the 2008 financial crisis in the U.S. housing market was already highly unlikely given robust underlying market fundamentals related to the lingering housing shortage. On top of that, lending standards have been relentlessly tight over the last decade. Subprime and variable-rate mortgages, which were at the root of the cascade of foreclosures that sparked the financial crisis, have been almost nonexistent. "Super Prime" (760+) accounted for 54% of all originations from 2010 to 2019, and that share has steadily risen to more than 60% in 2019. At the end of 2020, the mortgage debt service payment ratio as a percent of disposable income reached the lowest level on record at 4.12%. By comparison, this level was at 7.13% at the time that job growth turned negative in Q1 2008.

New home construction - particularly in the single-family category - has been historically depressed over the last decade, a result of the substantial and far-reaching fallout from the financial crisis on the residential construction industry. The United States is building homes at a rate that is less than 50% of the post-1960 average after adjusting for population growth. The slow, grinding recovery in New Home Sales over the last decade only got us back to levels seen in 1996, indicating that there is simply not the supply overhang that magnified the housing market downturn during the financial crisis. Residential fixed investment as a share of GDP remains near historically low levels, a function of underinvestment in both new home construction and existing home repair and renovation. There may be many areas of the economy to worry about, but housing is pretty low on the list at the moment.

Fueled by the maturing millennial generation, the 2020s were already poised to be a decade of 'suburban revival' and behavioral changes in the post-coronavirus world could be an added spark. Whether they're renting or owning, the maturing millennial generation will enter the single-family housing markets in full-force in the 2020s in a quantity and magnitude not seen since the young Boomers began to flock to the suburbs the late 1970s. In their 2019 State of the Nation's Housing report, Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) projects that the number of households in their mid-30s to mid-40s will increase by 2.9 million over the decade, an age cohort that is especially critical to single-family housing demand. Aided by this demographic-driven growth, along with the realization of several millions of "deferred" household formations that were delayed for economic reasons, JCHS projects annual household growth from 2018-2028 at 1.2 million households, which is 20% higher than the prior 5-year average.

Deeper Dive: Single-Family Rental REITs

Single-family rental REITs concentrate on markets that have experienced the strongest economic growth during this post-recession recovery, most notably in the Sunbelt and western regions. Many of these markets were hit particularly hard by the housing bubble, the fallout of which allowed institutional investors to buy distressed properties by the dozens from banks and other intermediaries. The key evolution in the SFR business over the last several years - and a trend that we expect to continue - has been the focus on achieving market-level scale and density rather than broader geographic diversification. While, again, we don't expect there to be anywhere near the same level of distress seen during the financial crisis, opportunities may still emerge for accretive portfolio growth if economic conditions deteriorate enough to spark an uptick in foreclosure rates, particularly in existing markets.

Relative to apartment buildings where each property can have several hundred units, geographical fragmentation makes it more difficult to acquire a substantial number of units to achieve scale. Density within markets, therefore, is especially critical for SFR REITs and under the stabilized ownership model, market density is essential to achieving efficiencies in leasing, acquisition, and maintenance. We estimate that 500-1,000 units per market are needed to achieve minimum scale, but that 2,000 units or more are needed to reach a "critical mass" whereby the REIT can localize operations within that market and achieve cost efficiencies on par with apartment REITs. INVH owns nearly 5,000 homes per market, while AMH owns 2,000 per market. Single-family rental REITs own a mix of affordable and middle-tier homes, generally, in this "starter home" category that has seen the most limited amount of new home construction over the last two decades.

We expect the lines between homebuilders and SFR REIT to be increasingly blurred in the next decade as these companies develop an internal development channel to fuel external growth. Initially, in a phase we call SFR 1.0, the SFR REIT business model depended on the bulk acquisition of distressed housing assets, and REITs used foreclosures as a primary source of new home acquisition. In SFR 2.0, the business model evolved into a stabilized ownership model, focused on achieving efficiencies and growing via one-off acquisitions in a model similar to the smaller apartment REITs that lack internal development teams. In SFR 3.0, we see SFR REITs mirroring the model of the larger apartment REITs with internal development teams capable of supplementing the acquisition-fueled external growth channels.

American Homes 4 Rent is leading this next evolution in the business model from a combination of internal development and partnerships with homebuilders through their National Builders Program. While plans may change amid the coronavirus epidemic, AMH plans to build between 1,200 and 1,500 units in 2020 and source and additional 1,600 to 1,700 homes from their National Builder and traditional acquisition channels. AMH sees all-in yields from in-house development that are 100 basis points higher than traditional acquisitions and 50 bps in incremental yield from built-for-rent purchases from homebuilders. We continue to note the trend of "built-to-rent" as a growing share of total housing starts. As discussed in our Homebuilder report, we view the growing build-to-rent market as a key and growing source of relatively steady demand that is less impacted by near-term economic conditions or mortgage rates and expect the synergistic relationship between SFR institutional operators and homebuilders to continue to strengthen.

Despite the challenges of maintaining and managing a portfolio of unique single-unit properties spread across a wide geographical area, single-family rental NOI margins are only slightly below the typical apartment REIT. At scale, typical operating margins for SFR REITs are around 65% compared to an average of around 70% for apartment REITs. SFR REITs generally spend more on maintenance and turnover costs but do not have to incur common area expenses, which average around 20% at apartment REITs. Annual turnover rates of single-family rentals average roughly 30% compared to the 50% rate for apartments and the roughly 10% rate for manufactured housing units. Property taxes, which are generally linked to home values, are the single largest (and growing) expense item for SFR REITs.

Finally, you can't introduce the single-family rental sector without mentioning the enormous impact of real estate technology in enabling the formation and fueling the future growth of the sector over the next decade. The "prop-tech" industry includes data and technology companies including Zillow (Z), Redfin (RDFN), CoreLogic (CLGX), and RealPage (RP) that have helped to streamline the buying, selling, and managing of real estate properties which have enabled the "institutionalization" of the single-family rental market, which we see as a positive development for both renters and investors alike. The availability of technologies like virtual house tours and the increased adoption of entirely digital relationships between renters/homebuyers and landlords/brokers will prove to be especially critical amid the CV-19 disruptions and will prove to be another reason that market dislocations will be minimized.

Stock Performance of SFR REITs

One of the youngest REIT sectors, single-family rental REIT emerged in the wake of the housing crisis and became a full-fledged NAREIT sector beginning in 2015, the same year that data centers garnered recognition as a REIT sector. Following two straight years of strong performance between 2016 and 2017, single-family rentals had a tough year in 2018 amid concerns over operating efficiencies but bounced back with total returns of more than 45% in 2019. From 2015 through the end of 2019, the single-family rental sector produced compound annualized total returns of 14.1% per year compared to the 8.4% annual returns from the broad-based REIT index.

Despite concerns over their renter's ability and willingness to pay rent - a concern that we believe is unwarranted at the moment given the generous benefits awarded through the stimulus package - single-family rental REITs have slightly outperformed the broad-based Commercial REIT ETF (VNQ) with returns of -22% compared to the -23% decline in the REIT average. The relative performance within the Hoya Capital Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the U.S. housing industry, have been more notable as the housing benchmark is lower by roughly 30% so far in 2020, weighed down by a sell-off in homebuilders and mortgage lenders from the impacts of CV-shutdowns.

Below, we present a framework for analyzing the REIT property sectors based on their direct exposure to the anticipated CV-19 effects as well as their general sensitivity to a potential recession and impact from lower interest rates. Within the CV-19 sensitivity chart, we note that while most of the medium-to-high risk categories are shutdown-related, the healthcare and manufactured housing sector ranks higher on the risk chart due to potential health-related risks, as these sectors typically serve an older/elderly demographic group. Single-Family Rental REITs rank in the medium/low-risk category from CV-19 with the primary risk factor coming from the economic effects from job losses on the tenant bases' ability to pay rent, which we believe is offset in the short-and-medium run by the stimulus package.

After trading in lockstep for most of the past three years, the performance of Invitation Homes and American Homes have diverged over the past two years, a reflection of their distinct geographical footprints. After delivering superior performance last year, Invitation Homes has been impacted by their heavy exposure to west coast markets which have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus outbreak. While the forecasted impacts of the coronavirus on certain geographical regions change by the hour, the Sunbelt regions have generally avoided the worst of the pandemic, which has supported the relative outperformance of American Homes so far in 2020.

Single-Family Rental REIT Fundamental Performance

The strong share price performance of the single-family rental REIT sector over the past 18 months been attributable to solid operational execution by the two stalwarts of the sector, which generally "beat and raised" throughout the 2019 fiscal year. 4Q19 was another solid quarter with AMH and INVH delivering average same-store revenue growth of 4.2% and NOI growth of 3.5%. For the full-year, same-store revenues rose 4.3% while same-store NOI climbed 4.7%, each towards the top of the REIT sector average. Initial guidance for 2020 calls for another year of strong fundamental performance, although the CV-19 impacts will likely result in a mild near-term slowdown in same-store revenue growth, potentially offset by lower operating expenses.

As noted in the introduction, SFR REITs - along with the broader residential REIT industry - continue to enjoy some of the strongest fundamentals across the REIT universe. All three residential REIT sub-sectors have seen same-store NOI growth consistently above the REIT sector average in essentially every quarter since 2013. The undersupply of housing has been the driving force behind these persistently rising rents. Housing (CPI: Shelter) accounts for more than a third of the total CPI weight and since 2013, housing inflation has been significantly above the overall inflation rate, a trend that we expect to continue until the pace of home construction matches or exceeds to incremental growth in household formations.

Leasing trends are the metrics that we watch most closely as forward-looking indicators not only for the SFR REIT sector but also for the housing industry as a whole. Blended rent growth averaged 3.4% year-over-year, driven by a 4.6% rise in renewal rates. We expect SFR REITs to moderate the pace of rent increases amid the CV-19 pandemic, however, and offer short-term lease extensions at current rates, which will result in a near-term slowdown in rent and revenue growth over the next quarter before resuming and "catching-up" in the back-half of 2020 and into 2021. As we discussed last quarter, the relative "ease" at which SFR REITs have been able to push rent growth has been most impressive, highlighted by a continued rise in average occupancy during the period and another quarter of record-low turnover. Same-home occupancy increased 20 basis points to 95.6% in 4Q19 while turnover for full-year 2019 dipped to 33.8%, down 143 basis points from full-year 2018.

Questions were raised early last year after several quarters of rising same-store expense growth - primarily from property taxes - as well as rising capital expenditure levels per housing unit. Results in 4Q19 didn't do much to quell those concerns as the "cost to maintain" metric rose an average of 8% from last year while same-store operating expense growth climbed 5.3%. Core NOI margins, however, did show notable improvement in full-year 2019 for INVH but were flat from last year for AMH. As discussed above, we continue to see technology as a key driver of margin improvement throughout the 2020s.

The Zillow ZRI Rent Index shows that single-family rent growth across the nation has bounced back firmly since bottoming in mid-2018 even as home price appreciation has moderated since 2018. Interestingly, while we originally theorized that we'd see a cooling-off in rent growth due to the sharp turn lower in mortgage rates over the past ten months, we have seen continued strength in the rent growth data. The tightening of the spread between single-family rent growth and home price appreciation is welcome news for SFR REITs, as moderating HPA generally helps from both an expense control and an acquisition perspective, and we believe that the effects from CV-19 will result in a further acceleration of this trend.

On that point, critics of the SFR sector point out that rent growth has historically lagged home price appreciation, which, over time, erodes investment returns as key expense line items like property taxes and insurance are linked to property values. As home values outpace rents, attractive acquisition opportunities also become fewer and farther between. REITs have been net sellers since the start of 2018, but could very well go back into "growth mode" if we do indeed see dislocations in the housing market from the CV-19 pandemic. SFR REITs had turned their focus from large portfolio acquisitions to smaller, more precise acquisitions in their existing markets as the focus remains on densification and achieving scale, but we could see a revival of the larger portfolio acquisitions in 2020.

SFR REIT Valuations & Dividend Yield

Based on dividend yield, single-family rental REITs rank at the bottom of the REIT universe, paying an average yield of 2.2% compared to the REIT sector average of 4.4%. SFR REITs payout just 35% of their available cash flow, however, so these firms have greater potential for dividend growth and reinvestment than other sectors. In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap", we discussed our study that showed that lower-yielding REITs in faster-growing property sectors with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding and higher-leveraged counterparts.

As these REITs mature, we expect their payout ratios to rise to levels in line with other REIT sectors. Front Yard Residential Corp. is currently the highest-yielding REIT in the sector, paying a forward yield of 5.5% but does so by paying out a higher percentage of their available free cash flow.

The Bull and Bear Thesis For SFR REITs

A number of structural impediments to supply growth, including restrictive zoning, rising construction costs relative to home prices, and lingering dislocations caused by the financial crisis, have resulted in an extremely slow recovery in new home construction and, more broadly, residential fixed investment as a whole (existing and new homes). As noted above, amid the lingering housing shortage, long-term residential rental fundamentals remain highly favorable. On a rolling ten-year average, housing starts as a percent of the population and residential fixed investment as a share of GDP are both at or near historic lows dating back to the 1950s. As a result, housing markets remain historically tight as the vacancy rate for both rental and owner-occupied units remains at or near historic lows, putting continued upward pressure on rents and home values.

While we continue to see a very favorable supply/demand dynamics in the single-family rental REIT sector over the next decade, the wild-card will be whether or not these REITs can crack the code to unlock sustainable and accretive external growth. We continue to believe that the two large SFR REITs are uniquely positioned to benefit from the broader trend of institutionalization within the single-family housing industry - a trend that we believe is in the very early innings. We continued to see real estate technology as the wild-card that could allow the SFR REITs to drive property-level efficiencies and help to fuel external growth via acquisitions. Below, we outline the primary reasons that investors are bullish on the SFR REIT sector.

However, critics continue to question the long-term viability of the REIT model for SFR ownership, particularly if home price appreciation continues to outpace rental revenues. This can create a problematic situation for SFR REITs: Future acquisitions become less accretive as REITs are forced to pay higher prices for the same cash flow. Meanwhile, property taxes and other expense items are generally tied to rising home values. Since 2015, home price appreciation has significantly outpaced single-family rent growth, although this gap is expected to narrow in the immediate aftermath of the CV-19 pandemic.

It remains to be seen whether SFR REITs can continue to grow accretively given the potential persistent NAV discount and lack of distressed homes for purchase. In early 2018, supposedly "one-off" surprises to expense growth and total maintenance cap-ex costs appeared with greater frequency than many investors would like, further impairing valuations for much of the year. For now, unlike most other REIT sectors that have shown resilience through both boom and bust times, the investment thesis of SFRs owned through a REIT model is still unproven through a full business cycle, and we'll learn quite a bit more about the long-term viability as the dust settles from the CV-19 pandemic. Below, we discuss the five reasons that investors are bearish on the SFR sector.

Key Takeaways: Opportunity For SFR REITs Amid Crisis

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, residential REITs - particularly the traditionally countercyclical single-family rentals - have been a source of relative shelter for investors. Single-Family Rental REITs were born from the last economic crisis when a cascade of foreclosures enabled a new class of institutional rental operators to emerge by buying distressed properties in bulk. Similar distress in the U.S. housing market, however, is highly unlikely given robust underlying market fundamentals and the lingering housing shortage, but opportunities may still emerge for accretive portfolio growth.

Millions of renters will be impacted by coronavirus-related economic shutdowns, but the combination of direct cash infusions and enhanced unemployment insurance from stimulus measures should be a more-than-effective short-term bridge. Fueled by the maturing millennial generation, the 2020s were already poised to be a decade of 'suburban revival' and behavioral changes in the post-coronavirus world could be an added spark.

