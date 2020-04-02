Boeing And Airbus Orders Do Not Show End Of Order Boom

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability, and efficiency, and they give an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow in February for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets.

Note from Author: These are extremely challenging times to cover the aerospace industry as we are dealing with a crisis (COVID-19) on top of another one (Boeing 737 MAX). Since October 2018, we have set up dedicated coverage of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis next to our regular coverage such as monthly order and delivery overviews. With the added complexity of COVID-19, maintaining timely coverage is challenging, and I hope that readers understand that I continue to put all efforts into providing coverage as fast as possible, but given the added workload and not to overflow the system, I have to prioritize certain reports and delay others. For those interested in the timeliest content, I'd recommend joining the free trial for The Aerospace Forum.

Overview for February

Airbus and Boeing together received 18 gross orders in February compared to 9 orders in the same month last year. Airbus booked no orders during the month, so you could mark Boeing as the winner of the monthly order battle, though given the current market environment, there is little reason to cheer.

During the month of February, Boeing received 18 orders valued $2.8B

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) ordered 3 Boeing 787-9s.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) ordered 1 Boeing 767-300F.

Oman Air ordered 4 Boeing 787-9s.

Two unidentified customers placed orders for 4 and 3 Boeing 787-10s.

One unidentified customer ordered 3 Boeing 787-9s.

The full report on Boeing's orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customer reveals in February can be read here.

During the month of February, Airbus received no orders.

The full report on Airbus's orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customer reveals in February can be read here.

Overview year to date

Figure 1: Infographic February 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In February, Airbus received no orders and no cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 274 net orders for the month. Boeing received 18 orders and 46 cancellations, bringing the year-to-date total to -28 units. Airbus had a promising start of the year, but it didn't follow through in February. Boeing is basically getting what it can get, and that's not a lot at the moment. What we are currently seeing is that COVID-19 impacts have yet to trickle down to the order numbers, but that this will happen is certain. Looking at the state of the industry, I'd think that 2020 will not be about booking orders but about containing cancellations.

Conclusion

February didn't yet include a huge impact from COVID-19 for either jet maker. Airbus booked nothing while Boeing has been busy securing some orders and converting some existing orders for the MAX to orders for the Boeing 787.

In the January order overviews, I noted the following:

The longer COVID-19 stays around, the more likely it's going to affect the order books and delivery profiles.

Fast forward weeks later and Boeing has asked the Trump Administration for an aid package, while Airbus has shored up its liquidity. I think that really shows how pressing things have become for Boeing but possibly also for Airbus. Airbus seems to be positioned just slightly better, but a crisis as we are seeing now… that's something neither jet maker had prepared for. In a matter of weeks, we went from "this will pass" (which is true) to "this will affect the industry in 2020 and possibly beyond". The coming months are going to be interesting as we likely are seeing the start of the end of the order boom for jet makers.

