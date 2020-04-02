Now Is Not The Time To Become A Cigar-Butt Investor - We're Focused On These 5 Fortress REITs

When buying companies or common stocks, we look for first-class businesses accompanied by first-class management.

"It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

Deep-value investing. As I wrote almost three quarters of a year ago, it “sounds so much more respectable than ‘cigar-butt investing.’”

As I also wrote in that article – “Cigar-Butt Investing: 3 Deep-Value Picks for the Higher-Risk REIT Investor” – it “just goes to show that it’s all about perspective.” That and “how much profit you’re making from that perspective.”

From the perspective of Benjamin Graham, father of value investing, it was worth it. With companies selling for intensely low prices during the Great Depression, he snapped them up and made a mint in the process.

His investment fund averaged an annualized return of about 20% from 1934 to 1956. Compare that to 12.2% for the broader market. So quite the difference.

However, as I wrote in the aforementioned article:

“… clearly this metholology worked for Graham. It did not, however, resonate very well with his even more famous mentee, Warren Buffett. At least not in the long run. “In his 50th anniversary letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders – which was only a few years ago – Buffett described deep-value investing as cigar-butt investing, where one might find a discarded cigar butt lying around. ‘Though the stub might be ugly and soggy,’ he explained, ‘the puff would be free.’ “Of course, ‘Once that momentary pleasure was enjoyed… no more could be expected.”

So did Warren Buffett completely turn away from the practice? Like I said before, it’s all about perspective.

Unprecedented Times Call for Selectively Precedented Action

Here’s just a little bit more of that article for context’s sake:

“But while (Warren Buffett) did say in that letter that he’s since stopped picking up such fire-sale – possibly on fire – stock-market assets like that, he didn’t come out and condemn the practice for everyone. If anything, he said (or at least implied) that it could work well for some investors.”

Combining his thoughts and Graham’s thoughts together gave and still gives me the conclusion that it all comes down to 1) the company in question, 2) the specifics of the situation, 3) the individual investor wanting to get involved.

After explaining this, I then proceeded to “recommend” three stocks.

“Let me be perfectly blunt here. Under normal circumstances, I wouldn’t buy any of them. All of them have cut their dividends, and they are struggling, highly speculative names with extreme volatility. “However, the stocks have gotten cheap – actually super dirt cheap. Perhaps even ridiculously so. And people always ask me, ‘Brad, you really wouldn’t buy such-and-such stock at any price?’” “Well, here’s your answer. “… it really boils down to your risk-tolerance level, and whether you believe the thrill of victory is worth the agony of defeat.”

In short, you’re a big boy or girl. You can make your own choices, which is still the case today. But understand that, today, we’re dealing with an unprecedented pandemic.

That’s not to discount past pandemics. The bubonic plague, the Spanish flu, the Asian flu, and the 1968 flu each had intense effects on societies and individuals alike.

But our reaction to this one – right or wrong – is unique, with countries shutting down entire swaths of their economies… or almost everything altogether. Therefore, for better or worse, most businesses aren’t in the best of conditions.

Far from it.

We’re Going With the New Warren Buffett Today

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it several dozen times: Some businesses won’t make it out alive. Others are going to struggle for years to recoup their losses.

That especially applies to mom-and-pop stores, unfortunately. But don’t automatically peg publicly traded giants as utterly immune.

Most of them are still suffering. It’s only a matter of how much and for how long.

As such, we want to look for great businesses that are only under temporary pressure: Those that give every indication they’ll make it through this and then some.

I’m not trying to be an alarmist. No doubt, plenty of companies will make it through. But, again, I’m not willing to put money down on guessing games.

In my assessment, right now is the time to think like Warren Buffett under Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger’s management advice… not Warren Buffett under Benjamin Graham’s.

That’s no offense to Graham, who I admire very much. But I’m not turning the clock back to the Great Depression today. I’m only rewinding to 1989, when Buffett wrote this:

It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price. Charlie understood this early; I was a slow learner. But now, when buying companies or common stocks, we look for first-class businesses accompanied by first-class managements.”

To that, Superior North LLC CEO Vyom Joshi commented:

“He’ll look at the history and financials of the company. And if he deems it to… have a moat (wonderful) and great management, he’ll buy it at a decent price. This is why Buffett says that he is happy when the stock price of the company drops as he can buy more shares at that discounted price.”

Except no substitutes.

We’re Focused on A-Rated Balance Sheets

As you all know, we are focused on quality at iREIT, and one of the best ways to validate excellence is to own shares in REITs that have the very best balance sheets. So, let’s cut right to the chase.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is a mall REIT and is in one of the higher risk property sectors (according to our iREIT stress test analysis). In an article yesterday I explained that “similar to the lodging sector, we’re beginning to see a list of dividend cuts and/or suspensions” in the mall REIT sector that includes names like Washington Prime (WPG), Macerich (MAC), and PREIT (PEI).

And Simon is not immune from the COVID-19 risks as the company recently “amended and extended its existing $4 billion senior unsecured multi-currency revolving credit facility with a $6 billion senior unsecured credit facility comprised of a $4 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility and a $2 billion delayed draw term loan facility.”

That was all after announcing it would close all its retail properties in the U.S. – through March 29. It seems logical to assume that its reported furlough is in response to expectations that it won’t be open now for a month more.

The biggest risk for Simon these days has to do with the rent checks for April and May (and possibly June). Because most all of Simon’s tenants operate within the mall, the tenants that are not included in the CARES Act will have to face a decision as to whether they pull the “Cheesecake Factory” (NASDAQ:CAKE) card (and not pay rent) or attempt to seek remedies in their business interruption policies.

(Interesting aside, Herbert Simon is on CAKE’s board of directors.)

Unlike most of the other mall REIT peers, Simon is best positioned to manage the short-term “social distancing” conditions. Although there will be short-term consequences, we believe that Simon’s dividend is safe with a best in class payout ratio of 57%.

Shares are now trading at $54.86 with a P/FFO multiple of 4.5x, well below the company’s historical P/FFO of 14.5x. The dividend yield if now 15.2%.

Public Storage (PSA) is the world’s largest self-storage REIT with a portfolio of 2,483 self-storage facilities (aggregate of 169 million net rentable square feet of space) located in 38 states within the U.S. operating under the “Public Storage” brand name. The company also has a 35% equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA, a public company (traded on Euronext Brussels under the “SHUR” symbol) that owns 234 self-storage facilities (13 million net rentable square feet) located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the “Shurgard” brand name.

Despite a challenging operating environment in 2019, PSA’s revenue and NOI (net operating income) for its same-store properties (those owned and operated on a stabilized basis since Jan. 1, 2017) grew by 1.4% and 0.2%, respectively, compared with 2018 revenue and NOI growth of 1.4% and 0.9%.

PSA also has one of the strongest balance sheets in corporate America and the company utilizes low leverage with a variety of capital options and well-laddered maturities. Approximately 95% of its $44 billion total capitalization is permanent equity capital.

PSA also is one of only two U.S. REITs with A2/A credit ratings from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, respectively. The company maintains low leverage for stability and the ability to invest capital through full economic cycles. Shares are now trading at $198.61 with a P/FFO multiple of 18.4x. The dividend is 4.03% and well-covered with a 64% payout ratio.

AvalonBay (AVB) is an apartment REIT that owns 274 communities containing 79,636 apartment homes in 11 states and Washington, D.C., and a mixed-use project located in New York that contains 172 for-sale residential condominiums and 67,000 square feet of retail space. The company owns communities located in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as expansion markets consisting of Denver, Colorado, and Southeast Florida.

Recently Williams Equity Research explained, “if employment holds up, be it due to massive government stimulus or the economy getting back to normal for whatever reason, (AvalonBay) rents may flat-line in 2020 instead of decreasing. The probability of this is higher than many might assume since AvalonBay has already posted two months of growth in 2020.

Residents in many of AvalonBay's properties have experienced consecutive double-digit rent increases for many years. This may assuage their desire to demand for outright reductions but we are not betting on that.”

And WES went on to explain, “AvalonBay is among the small group of REITs with the highest credit rating in the sector. Unlike many companies in the news, AvalonBay has zero drawn on its $1.75 billion credit facility. Looking at the debt covenants, EBITDA to debt service, unsecured debt ratios, secured debt to capitalization value, total debt to total assets, and fixed charge coverage ratios are all non-issues.”

AvalonBay has earned its position as one of only six REITs with an A+ credit rating and that gives us comfort that the company will maintain liquidity throughout these turbulent times. Shares are now trading at $147.17 with a P/FFO multiple of 15.5x (normal range is 20.6x). The dividend yield is 4.3% and is well-covered by FFO (payout ratio is 66%).

Realty Income (O) is better known as the monthly dividend company and I can assure you that the company is working extremely hard to protect its record of paying and increasing dividends for over 27 years in a row.

I recently ran across this “troll” disguised as me on Yahoo Finance:

Source

This troll, Brad_the_REIT_expert, said “The World has CHANGED! The dividend is NOT guaranteed, Bye By “Monthly dividend”. Past results do not equal future returns. All the best, Brad.

Can you believe it?

This troll even used my “trademark” ending “All the best, Brad.”

OK, so let me cut to the chase…

Realty Income is exposed to COVID-19 risk and I didn’t think any REIT is “pandemic proof.” Realty does have 7% exposure to theaters and 3% exposure to LA Fitness – neither of which are covered under the CARES Act (these companies have more than 500 employees).

However, we know that Realty owns some of the best assets, and assuming there are bankruptcies in the theater sector (which we think are most obvious) we are comfortable in knowing that Realty’s locations generate above average sales.

Realty’s payout ratio is around 82%, so even if it loses all of its theater and LA Fitness rent checks in Q2-20 it should have adequate cash flow to cover the dividend. So Mr. “Brad_the_REIT_expert” I can assure you that the dividend is going to likely get paid in Q2-20.

Besides, the balance sheet is a fortress, at last check the liquidity was excellent after the company raised $582 million in Q4 at $75.52 per share with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.5x. Shares are now trading at $49.86 per share with a P/FFO multiple of 14.9x (normal is 15.9x). The dividend yield is 5.61%.

PS Business (PSB) is an industrial REIT that specializes in owning and operating multi-tenant buildings located in multi-building parks. The company owns a total of 27.5 million square feet and has over 5,000 customers, with an average size of approximately 5,000 square feet.

The primary “focus is on providing small- and medium-sized companies with a wide array of simple, easy to use and functional space.” The company operates 97 parks in six states and 12 markets with more than 80% of square footage in coastal markets (60% located in sub-markets of LA, Orange County, the Bay Area, Seattle, and Miami).

In 2019 PSB continued a long pattern of annual growth for both Core FFO and FAD, which increased 5.0% and 6.9%, respectively. In 2019, the company produced FAD of $194.9 million and only distributed $146.9 million in dividends, enabling the company to retain $48.0 million in free cash (has ranged between $40 million and $60 million over the last five years).

PSB is rated A- by S&P and the company ended the year with zero debt outstanding and $62.8 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet. Like PSA, PSB’s liquidity and balance sheet provide the company with strategic advantages so it can move swiftly when accretive acquisition opportunities are identified. Shares are now trading at $135.52 with a P/FFO multiple of 20.6x and a dividend yield of 3.1% (payout ratio is 62%).

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

