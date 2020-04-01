HD Supply Holdings: Risk Factors Weigh Over The Growth Prospect

The company has delayed splitting its business into two separate companies. The split can unlock values through more efficient capital deployment over the medium-to-long term.

HDS Faces Uncertain Times

The uncertainty over the lockdown following the virus outbreak and the energy price crash will pull down HD Supply Holdings’ (HDS) outlook in the short term. Although I expect the U.S. government’s relief package will bolster investors’ sentiment, it cannot make up for the economic loss over the demand concerns. Before things went south, the economic indicators were holding steady or showing signs of improvement. While the Q1 financial results may not deteriorate too much, the full effect of the current recession will start reflecting in Q2. Hence, I think, returns from the stock price will stay muted for the next few quarters.

HDS’s balance sheet is highly leveraged, which implies elevated financial risks in the current context. The company has delayed the proposed separation of its business in the current ambiguity. However, once it is executed, the company will have a better capital structure, which will allow it to scout for additional acquisitions to improve the top line. I would suggest investors keep a close watch to check if the company cleans up the balance sheet before they make any further investment.

New Reality, New Rule

In 2020, HD Supply’s approach takes into cognizance the challenges from the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent recessionary condition. As the company provides support and maintenance activities, the hospitality vertical will likely be most adversely affected, given the reduction in hotel and motel occupancy due to the virus outbreak. The management anticipates a drop in property level demand in Q1. While the overall impact cannot be ascertained at this point, it will reduce the occupancy level returns.

Encountering the issues, the company focuses on enhancing customer experience by strengthening its online ordering and website as well as launching a mobile app. It has expanded its online product assortment to ~100,000 stock-keeping units (or SKUs), which will help execute daily repair and replacement tasks. With increased importance on health and contactless hygiene, these efforts can aid the professionals involved in providing regular maintenance jobs. On top of that, the company will continue to invest in its supply chain, particularly the distribution network.

As part of its strategy, the company focuses on its national account customer base, which represents ~80% of its sales. In this segment, the company expects growth in the living space maintenance work, as well as value-added services such as property improvement, in-unit delivery, and installation. Although there will be a drop in new construction, the company’s revenue base has been resilient due to the steady demand for repair and maintenance activities from the existing customers.

Plan To Break Into Two Is On Hold

Recently, HDS deferred its plans to separate the Facilities Maintenance and Construction and Industrial businesses into two companies, which was earlier set to take effect in mid-2020. I explained the benefits of the separation in my previous article. If the plan goes through, it can strike a more optimal capital structure after the re-organization. With better capital structure, both of these units will look for accretive M&A possibilities, either strategic (bolt-on), or outright (tuck-in) acquisitions. The company’s management expects the Facilities Maintenance segment to see standalone costs increasing by 30 to 60 basis points following the separation, while costs can increase by 50 to 80 basis points for the Construction and Industrial segment.

The management has also taken a view of the current demand slowdown in the economy and pointed out that it may become more conservative in terms of cash flow usage and leverage if the recession prolongs. However, it may also look for additional M&A potential if assets for acquisitions are available at relatively low prices in this environment.

Housing Units May Face The Recession Heat

According to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, the new privately-owned housing units increased by 8.4% in February 2020 (latest reports available) compared to the 2019 average. However, the forecast for the segment is not bright. Edzarenski.com has discussed some of the possibilities if the recession scenario does play out. The value of housing would decline by 6% in 2020, while the new non-residential buildings start would be down by 2.5%. In comparison, its current forecast (base-line) assumes residential spending to go up by 5% in 2020, but down 1% in 2021. The expenditure on non-residential buildings is forecast to go up by 3% in 2020 and 2021.

According to tradingeconomics.com, the ISM Manufacturing Prices Index declined to 50.1 in February 2020, compared to 50.9 in January. Much of the decline was due to the new order contraction, slow production, and unemployment rate. However, on March 26, the U.S. government passed a $2 trillion stimulus package, which includes direct payments to individual accounts and employment insurance benefits. While I have doubts over the long-term efficacy of the program, it can boost private consumption in the short term, which would be beneficial for industrial suppliers like HDS.

Unemployment Rate Falls

From data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, U.S. unemployment has declined in the first two months of 2020 compared to the average unemployment rate of 3.7% in 2019. According to Atom Data Solutions, the U.S. properties with foreclosure filings declined by 13% in January compared to a month ago, and down 8% from a year ago. Lower foreclosure filing reflects a positive sentiment for the home buyers.

Litigation Payments

HD Supply has been facing a couple of class action lawsuits for the past few years. Both of these pertain to the alleged issuance of false and misleading statements concerning the company’s business and supply chain corrective actions. In January 2020, the parties agreed to settle the litigation for a payment of $50 million. A final approval hearing is scheduled in July 2020. On top of that, in March 2019, it received a subpoena from the SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) relating to the company’s Facilities Maintenance business unit. While such allegations are not uncommon in business, they can cast a shadow on the stock’s upside potential.

Segment Performance And Outlook

In Q4 2019, the Facilities Management segment revenues decreased by 15% compared to Q3 2019, while over the prior year, it fell by 5%. The segment gross margin, too, contracted by 180 basis points in Q4 due to higher tariff on products imported from China and higher maintenance costs.

In Q4 2019, the Construction and Industrial segment revenues decreased by 16% compared to a quarter ago. The segment gross margin, too, was adversely affected as it contracted by 250 basis points sequentially in Q4.

In Q4, HDS’s average daily sales decreased by 11% compared to Q3. Although 2020 started with a bump in January, it slipped significantly in February (16% down). In the Q4 earnings call conference, HDS’s management held on to its long-term mid-single-digit sales growth forecast. However, it did concede that coronavirus effects and its disruption on economic activity. As I discussed earlier, the hospitality vertical will be the most exposed business in a recession because of its cyclicality.

On the other hand, the multifamily or the healthcare verticals can improve its performance in this market. Also, home maintenance services can see higher demand as people stay indoors. Similarly, senior care living centers may require facilities and maintenance jobs more in the current scenario. The Construction and Industrial segment performance, however, will be dictated by the government’s policy decision. Some of the company’s projects are long-term and multi-year, and delays can result in a severe drop in margin. I think if the lockdown does not end soon, this part of HDS’s business will underperform.

Cash Flows And Debt Level

In FY2019, HDS’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $677 million, which was 16% higher than a year ago. On top of a 2% revenue growth in the past year, improvement in working capital, mainly due to efficiency in the use of working capital, led to the higher CFO. Working capital, despite the year-over-year improvement, remained negative in FY2019. In March, the company undertook a $500 million share repurchase program.

Approximately 49% of HDS’s $2.1 billion total debt repayment obligation lies in 2023. With $728 million of liquidity, it does not have short-term financial risks. But the company’s debt-to-equity ratio (1.55x) is significantly higher than its competitors’ average (0.70x). Although free cash flows increased in FY2019, FCF plus working capital will not be sufficient to meet the contractual obligations and share repurchase programs in the medium term. Given the ongoing energy price crash and a possible economic slowdown, cash flows can dry up, and HDS will likely face more difficulty in debt repayments.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

HDS is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.4x. Between FY2015 and now, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 12.6x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

HDS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to peers because the company’s EBITDA is expected to decline less sharply versus its peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than its peers’ (Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE), and WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)) average of 8.7x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, ten sell-side analysts rated HDS a “buy” in March (includes “very bullish”), while five of the analysts rated it a “hold.” None of them rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $37.1, which at its current price, yields 34% returns.

What’s The Take On HDS?

HDS faces two different challenges: the one coming from the uncertainty in an economic lockdown and the energy price crash due to excess supply and falling demand. Before things went south, the economic indicators were holding steady or showing signs of improvement. It would have been rational to expect an increase in its financial performance to reflect on its share price. However, the coronavirus took everyone off guard and provided a blow to the company’s prospect. While I do not expect the Q1 financial results to deteriorate too much, it would still be lower compared to the previous quarter. However, the full effect of the current recession will be felt in Q2 and beyond, and it would take at least a couple of quarters for the economic activities to find its feet back.

HDS will be looking to deploy capital more efficiently once the business separation is complete. With a better structure, it may scout for additional assets for acquisitions. What can irk the investors is the company’s overly leveraged balance sheet, which implies that the financial risks can increase when the debt repayment becomes due in the next 3 to 4 years. While the stock’s steep fall over the past couple of months simply reflected the market sentiment, investors might want to stay away before it cleans up the balance sheet amidst the crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.