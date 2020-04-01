RH: Timing Is Everything To Make This A Great Investment

The company will more than likely pick up its pace after the virus has faded, but buying at current levels could be too early.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus, management withdrew all expectations and saw significantly lower demand in the first weeks of store closings.

I have not been looking forward to writing this article, to be completely honest, as I knew the company would report very bad news regarding the ongoing coronavirus. RH Inc. (NYSE:RH), formerly known as Restauration Hardware, has shown how to survive in an increasingly online retail environment by doing the exact opposite of a lot of stores: focusing on brick and mortar only. The company's galleries have done tremendously well as I will show you based on the just-released fourth-quarter earnings. Unfortunately, brick-and-mortar has become a total nightmare as rapidly crashing economic sentiment meets the fact that a lot of cities have issued 'stay at home' orders, which is crushing store traffic. On one hand, I continue to be convinced that RH is operating a sustainable long-term business model that will do even better than before after the crisis. On the other hand, finding a bottom to buy is incredibly difficult as the company has turned into one of the most volatile and risky COVID-19 stocks due to its business characteristics.

Here's What Happened In Q4

Let's start this article by mentioning that the just-released fourth quarter was one of the best endings of the growth streak investors could have hoped for. RH crushed expectations as earnings per share came in at $3.72. This is well above consensus estimates at $3.59 and 24% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. The table below delivers all evidence needed to conclude that the company's focus on brick-and-mortar stores has worked out tremendously well since the economic bottom of 2016 - especially since the company has beaten EPS estimates in pretty much every single quarter.

So, let's take a look at why the fourth quarter was strong. First of all, fourth-quarter sales came in 1% lower compared to the prior-year quarter at $665 million. This was below forecast and the result of two issues, according to the company. The elimination of RH's Holiday assortment created unforeseen collateral damage to the core business due to lower customer traffic - both online and in-store. Reason two was higher than expected backorders due to inventories being down 18% compared to the prior-year quarter. While this turned out to be a headwind in this particular quarter, management sees no reason to adjust its forecasting as it has proven to lead to long-term success by improving profitability and cash flow.

The good news is that margins improved further. The fourth-quarter adjusted operating margin increased by 230 basis points to 17.4% compared to 15.1% in the prior-year quarter. GAAP operating margin soared by 190 basis points to 15.2%.

FY2020 Is Different

In my last article, published in December of 2019, I briefly discussed the company's long-term growth targets of 8% to 12% annual sales growth, net income growth between 15% and 20% and a higher than 50% return on invested capital.

These expectations are a big reason why the stock tripled between May of 2019 and February of 2020. The company figured out how to grow furniture sales in a competitive business environment and got support from a bottoming economy in the first quarter of the 2020 calendar year. Unfortunately, we are in a situation that warrants the complete abolishment of all expectations - both short and long term.

Due to the significant disruption to financial markets and retail business operations, we are withdrawing all prior guidance and outlook statements that relate to the performance of our business with respect to fiscal year 2020. We anticipate providing additional information about our outlook and financial expectations at some point in the future when our business becomes more predictable.

To mitigate these challenges, RH is focusing on cutting as many expenses as possible. The company's galleries, restaurants, and outlets will remain closed until further notice as many counties and states have imposed shelter in place or stay at home orders through mid to late April. Since these closings took place, demand has fallen roughly 43%. Prior to this dislocation, demand was up 8% in February.

With regard to financial stability, management is positive that deferred capital expenditures and lower costs will allow for full payment of the $300 million in convertible notes due July 15, 2020.

The good news, for now, is that management continues to believe that long-term targets like the ones I discussed in this article are achievable again once the virus fades. This includes the target and possibility to grow sales to more than $5 billion in North America, and the opportunity to build a $20 billion global brand. And just to give you a comparison, full-year 2019 sales were at $2.65 billion. Indicating that the company is aiming to almost double this number.

While all of this sure sounds good and continues to prove why RH is one of my favorite retail stocks, there is no denying that all of this is meaningless as long as the global coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the economy.

As you can see below, and probably know already if you are long, the stock is down 60% from its all-time high in less than five weeks.

The entire 2019 uptrend has been erased, and the most recent earnings release has caused the stock to fall by another 14%. At this point, the PEG ratio is at 0.62, while the forward P/E ratio is at 8.0. If this decline were caused by a 'normal' economic decline, I would consider robbing a bank to buy RH this cheap. However, now more than ever, we cannot rely on expectations as both the PEG and forward P/E ratios depend on forward-looking statements. It is impossible to say if sales are going to drop 40%, 50% or 70%. Especially if the economy starts to weaken further, weakness will go beyond only brick-and-mortar and impact online sales as well.

On one hand, I want to buy the stock at current prices to establish a long-term position. However, as volatility is sky-high and uncertainties will persist for an extended period of time, I decided it is best to wait until the coronavirus is peaking and the economy is showing first signs of growth. This will more than likely mean I will miss the 'perfect' buying opportunity. However, I think this is worth avoiding current uncertainties as RH could easily drop another 10% to 15%.

In other words, as the title suggests, RH continues to be a go-to stock for long-term growth in a niche furniture market. However, timing is everything as buying prematurely could severely damage your investment and even entire portfolio.

