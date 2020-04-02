Housing REITs And Mortgage REITs: Disconnected

Some investors may believe that housing prices are about to fall by more than 30%. We believe that is unlikely.

As the panic around COVID-19 began to accelerate, we witnessed stocks plunge. The decline hardly spared anyone. However, here are some very interesting aspects to address.

Banks have created a pickle within the mortgage REIT sector. Read this article before deciding what you think about banks. If you start with an opinion already in mind, it will be more difficult to evaluate new information. Now, we will start unfolding a disconnect in the REIT sector.

Real estate bounce

Since our most recent purchase in the housing REIT subsector, we have seen a solid bounce for the subsector. Investors seeing the rally in housing REITs might reasonably assume that the landlords would survive the frequent late rental payments that may occur.

Which housing REIT did we pick? One of our regular favorites, Sun Communities (SUI). Why do we like it? It isn't just the REIT's incredible historical growth in FFO and same-property NOI. It is the business model. The company owns the land underneath the manufactured home. It owns the part of the property which goes up in value, not the part which goes down. It isn't responsible for the major maintenance costs of owning the physical structure, only the maintenance of the ground and common areas. Further, tenants are more inclined to pay rent (than apartment tenants), since they placed their physical house there. SUI is our largest position in a single company and one of the largest positions in our total portfolio. We're still bullish on SUI. It's a long-term dividend grower.

Value of real estate

If you consider the underlying value of the real estate owned by housing REITs, you would conclude that housing values are less exposed to a dramatic fall than they were a couple of weeks ago. However, investors watching the value of mortgage REITs would get a very different picture. The mortgage REITs containing exposure to residential credit were hammered over the last few weeks. It seems ironic that the owner of mortgages with a 67% LTV (loan-to-value) ratio would be so exposed to losses when the portfolio of real estate didn’t decline by anywhere near 30%. So, what happened?

The disconnect

Today, we are going to dive into the disconnect between owning mortgages and owning the physical property. For the sake of clarity, we are going to emphasize mortgages that are not backed by an Agency guarantee but are made to individual homeowners.

When seniority ceases to be relevant

Theoretically, the homeowner of the mortgage should be less exposed to the housing market. If they are originating mortgages with a 67% LTV ratio, the collateral is worth about 50% more than the amount of the loan. From that perspective, the owner of the mortgage should be in a fairly good position. Even if that owner takes on leverage, they should be fairly safe. They wouldn't expect losses unless the fair value of the collateral declined substantially.

Some investors may believe that housing prices are about to fall by more than 30%. I am not saying that would be impossible, but it is unlikely. COVID-19 is not expected to kill off a huge portion of the population. It is not likely to make living people want less housing. Therefore, it is not likely to create a significant reduction in the long-term demand for housing.

It is making new construction more difficult. It could reduce the amount of housing constructed in the near term. A reduction in the total quantity produced would still have lingering impacts years down the road. Further, the government is attempting to combat COVID-19 with deficit spending. The increase in dollars into an economy with fewer goods should have an inflationary impact. None of those factors support a scenario where housing prices plunge by 30%.

Enter the banks

However, we are seeing devastation in the share prices of many mortgage REITs. The devastation is most severe in mortgage REITs exposed to credit risk. The reason for the difficulty in mortgage REITs is the margin calls from the banks. The banks have seized assets and sold them into an illiquid market. Using the low sale prices they created, they attempt to justify grabbing more assets to sell.

It is critical that investors understand the cause behind the plunge in these mortgage REITs. The major issue is the risk that comes from exposure to dealing with the banks. It is not the risk of homeowners failing to pay their mortgages. As a reminder, we are focusing on mortgage REITs that own non-agency mortgages and non-qualifying mortgages. We are not delving into the issues for mortgage servicing in this article. We would be happy to cover it in another article.

If the mortgage REIT owning these non-qualifying mortgages was unable to collect principal and interest payments from half of their borrowers, they could still handle it simply by suspending the dividend temporarily. It would be an unpleasant situation, but it would still be perfectly viable. The problem is the banks demanding additional capital to satisfy margin requirements.

By forcing sales of the mortgages, the banks are creating an artificially low price for the mortgages. The artificially low price is used to justify more margin calls and more asset sales. Many of these mortgage REITs have entered into conversations with lenders about a temporary forbearance. The ability of the mortgage REIT to retain their positions is an important factor.

Change shoes for a moment

Place yourself in the shoes of a brilliant mortgage REIT executive. Imagine that you have perfectly selected and curated a pool of loans where you can be absolutely certain that every homeowner will pay their mortgage in full and on time. Theoretically, pretend you have that level of foresight. Logically, you should have an excellent business, since all of your loans would perform. However, in this scenario, even if 100% of your loans performed, the banks could still issue margin calls after stating that they determined in their infinite stupidity that the mortgage was not worth as much as it had been.

Even though no payment had ever been missed on your mortgages and underwriting criteria had been flawless, you would be at the mercy of the bank. If we had a reasonably liquid market and enough competitive lending from banks, this would be a non-issue. In practice, the market is not liquid and the banks do not compete enough to be truly competitive. Consequently, we have two interrelated sectors experiencing vastly different situations. The landlords are exposed to the risk of many renters failing to pay. However, the landlords are not experiencing the same difficulty because the banks do not have the authority to confiscate their properties when the landlord has not missed a payment. The bank does not have the authority to confiscate an apartment building based on the opinion that the market value of that building might have declined. The bank cannot dump the apartment building at an auction the next day. If the bank could do that, we might see more volatility in those prices.

Price-to-Net Asset Values

For a mortgage REIT, book value and net asset value are the same. For an equity REIT, they are different. Consequently, for equity REITs, you'll hear "net asset value" more often. That's the useful metric for the equity REITs.

We're running over some valuations using trailing figures. The book values shown here are Q4 2020 for the mortgage REITs. We want to highlight that many of these values have changed by 25-60% over the course of the first quarter. Some have probably fallen even further.

Ticker Company Name Q4 BV Price Price-to-Trailing BV AGNC American Capital Agency Corp. $18.63 $9.49 0.51 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corporation $7.86 $1.93 0.25 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation $4.60 $0.99 0.22 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT $20.84 $7.19 0.35 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $17.35 $4.80 0.28 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation $8.62 $3.82 0.44 NLY Annaly Capital Management $9.66 $4.37 0.45 ORC Orchid Island Capital $6.27 $2.58 0.41 DX Dynex Capital $18.01 $9.30 0.52 CIM Chimera Investment Corporation $16.15 $7.93 0.49 EFC Ellington Financial $18.48 $4.23 0.23 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital $16.39 $2.81 0.17 MFA MFA Financial $7.04 $1.28 0.18 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. $17.61 $2.30 0.13 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. $14.54 $3.45 0.24 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. $10.55 $2.04 0.19 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust $5.78 $1.29 0.22 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. $16.21 $4.36 0.27 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $21.37 $8.80 0.41

We have SA author Scott Kennedy regularly creating updated estimates for book value on the mortgage REITs. Since book values changed dramatically during the quarter, we would encourage investors not to place undue reliance on the trailing values. The actual discounts are materially smaller because current book values are lower. However, the discounts are still substantial. Most mortgage REITs were trading around net asset value 7 weeks ago.

By contrast, the housing REITs don't carry such large discounts:

Ticker Company Estimated NAV Price Price-to-NAV AVB AvalonBay Communities Inc. $209.36 $138.02 0.66 EQR Equity Residential $80.04 $57.70 0.72 CPT Camden Property Trust $109.96 $74.97 0.68 ESS Essex Property Trust Inc. $290.92 $200.32 0.69 MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. $117.03 $98.74 0.84 UDR UDR, Inc. $43.86 $32.98 0.75 AIV AIMCO $53.23 $32.32 0.61 ELS Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $52.28 $53.15 1.02 SUI Sun Communities Inc. $120.39 $113.90 0.95 AMH American Homes 4 Rent $26.00 $21.83 0.84 INVH Invitation Homes Inc. $28.76 $20.28 0.71

Final thoughts

The difference in performance between the owners of physical real estate and the companies which own the mortgages on physical real estate has been dramatic. It has not been a simple case of excessive leverage. The owners of the mortgages were not taking on an absurd amount of leverage. They did not fail to do the necessary due diligence on the loans they purchased. Instead, they have suffered from the banking sector's ability to withdraw financing and create temporary plunges in asset prices by deliberately selling other entities' assets into an illiquid market.

