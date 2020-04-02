The Federal Reserve And The U.S. Dollar: Doing The Right Thing

Jerome Powell and the Fed have certainly provided strong leadership supporting the US dollar, acting like a world central bank as it has been needed within the current crisis.

Another move was made by the Fed to support world central banks, removing some of the liquidity pressures on security sales of emerging nations.

The value of the US dollar remains strong as the Federal Reserve continues to respond in a global way to the needs of central banks around the world.

There seems to be little question these days about the position of the US dollar in the world.

The US dollar is still the primary currency in the world... and Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve appear to be doing everything they can to sustain that position.

The latest move by Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve has been to set up a facility allowing foreign central banks (up to 170 of them) and international monetary authorities to enter into repurchase agreements with the Federal Reserve and trade US Treasury securities for dollars. This new facility will go together with the dollar swap lines already established by the Fed with fourteen other central banks.

The value of the dollar in foreign exchange markets remains strong. Around mid-day on Wednesday, April 1, one euro only cost about $1.0925, down from slightly above $1.1100 at the end of last week.

US Dollar A Strong "Safe Haven"

The US dollar continues to serve as a safe haven as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world and as economies slow down.

As a consequence of these factors, a global shortage of dollars has arisen, and the volatility of American financial markets in recent weeks, both the stock market and the Treasury security market, has put pressure on the US dollar market.

The facility will allow foreign central banks and international monetary authorities with accounts at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to “temporarily exchange their US Treasury securities held with the Federal Reserve for US dollars, which can then be made available to institutions in their jurisdictions.”

It is believed that this facility will be especially helpful to emerging nations that are facing funds fleeing their financial markets, nations, like Taiwan, Hong Kong and Thailand... possibly even India and China... that have stockpiles of Treasury securities.

The Federal Reserve believes:

“This facility should help support the smooth functioning of the U.S. Treasury market by providing an alternative temporary source of U.S. dollars other than sales of securities in the open market.”

Furthermore:

“It should also serve, along with the U.S. dollar liquidity swap lines the Federal Reserve has established with other central banks, to help ease strains in global U.S. dollar funding markets.”

Continued Global Role for the Dollar

The recent actions by the Federal Reserve just highlight the role the US dollar still plays in world affairs. As Nick Timiraos points out in the Wall Street Journal, this effort:

“underscores the primacy of the dollar in global finance and the demands that it has placed on the Fed to serve as a central bank to the world.”

We have seen this situation before. In the Great Recession, Fed chairman Ben Bernanke made a substantial effort to bring central banks together and, with the Federal Reserve serving as the primary source, provide the liquidity that a very stressed world financial system needed at that time.

Then, there was the eurozone financial crisis in 2011-12. As Mr. Timiraos mentions in the article, the Fed went even further than in the earlier period, as it made the dollar available to “a far broader cohort of emerging-market reserve banks.”

No matter how much others would like the US dollar to cease to be the world currency and how much other nations, like China, would like to challenge the US dollar for its primacy, in times like these, one really sees the role the US dollar plays in the world economy and sees how the rest of the world depends upon the Federal Reserve System to act like “a central bank to the world.”

That's just the way it is.

Bernanke Praises The Fed

Recently, Mr. Bernanke stepped up and praised Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve for what it was doing. The financial markets, I believe, also support what Mr. Powell and the Fed are doing, and this is exhibited in the continued strength of the dollar.

If Mr. Powell and the Fed were not acting like a global central bank, and if they were not acting in a way to support the banking system and the financial markets, I think you would see a much lower value of the dollar in world markets.

But this points to the fact that the United States cannot get out of its position as world leader. No matter how much some people would like the United States to take just a nationalist viewpoint and focus in on just what serves America, it cannot do that without causing havoc in world markets. This is not a zero-sum game. If America backs off, the world will be a lot worse off.

That is, if America continues its leading role in the world, both the world and America will prosper. It America backs off and just looks after itself, then the world will be a lot worse off and both America and the world will suffer.

The Federal Reserve is stepping up and acting out its leading role in the world. In doing this, Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve are serving as good role models for others.

The Extent of the Problem

Although we don’t have a lot of data on the state of the economy, I believe that there are some indicators that point to the severity of the problems we may be facing. Let’s look at the commodity market and see how prices have changed since the beginning of 2020.

The Bloomberg Commodity index was right around 60.35 in mid-day April 1. It was at 81.00 at the start of the year.

The price of a barrel of oil was just over $61.00 at the beginning of the year, and it is now just over $20.00. Natural gas was around $2.200 and is now at $1.586. Copper was $2.822 at the start of the year and is now at $2.171.

Furthermore, expectations for inflation built into the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note were 1.80 percent at the start of the year and now are down by 50 percent to 0.90 percent.

The Federal Reserve System, to my mind, is not over-reacting. Investors should appreciate this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.