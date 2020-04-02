Acadia Pharmaceuticals: Multiple Growth Catalysts Ahead

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Acadia) (ACAD) is one of the few healthy biotech stocks on sale. The company has fallen 8.23% YTD (year to date) and almost 26.89% from its 52-week high of $53.70. However, this is not fundamentally justified. The company’s exclusive focus on debilitating psychiatric conditions makes it far more resistant to the disruptions caused by COVID-19. The company is financially stable and would definitely not need to dilute its shares to sustain its operations. This is already a rarity in biotech space.

Acadia's stable financial condition stems from the commercial success of its only marketed product, Nuplazid. This drug has transformed the standard of care in Parkinson’s disease psychosis and has consistently reported solid progress in terms of revenue trajectory, market share, new patient share, and expanding prescriber base in 2019. The company now awaits major clinical and regulatory milestones for Nuplazid in 2020. The stock thus seems all primed up for upward movement in 2020.

Company overview

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering novel CNS (central nervous system) therapies. The company’s lead asset, Nuplazid (pimavanserin), is already marketed as a treatment option for PDP (Parkinson’s Disease Psychosis). Besides, the company is also studying pimavanserin in indications such as dementia-related psychosis, adjunctive therapy in MDD (major depressive disorder), and negative symptoms of schizophrenia. The company is currently evaluating another asset, Trofinetide, in Rett Syndrome. Acadia Pharmaceuticals went public in 2004.

Nuplazid continues to report solid uptake in PDP indication

In the fourth quarter, Nuplazid reported net sales of $98.3 million, a YoY rise of 65%. The drug also reported net sales of $339.1 million in 2019, a YoY increase of 52%.

Nuplazid saw many positives in 2019, such as the inclusion of the drug in the Movement Disorder Society guidelines and increasing awareness amongst physicians and patients about signs and symptoms of PDP. The company also managed to successfully transition its PDP patients to once-a-day 34 mg Nuplazid capsule from two 17mg tablets. This move is expected to result in high compliance and long-term adherence rates with Nuplazid.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals expects to rapidly grow its overall Nuplazid market share, new patient share, and prescriber share in the PDP segment in 2020. Based on these trends, the company expects Nuplazid’s fiscal 2020 revenues to fall in the range of $440-470 million, a 34% YoY (year over year) growth at the midpoint.

At the end of 2019, Acadia had cash worth $697.4 million. The company expects cash balance to be $470-500 million at the end of 2020. Hence, the company does not need to access dilutive or non-dilutive financing despite the slight increase in anticipated cash burn in 2020.

There are multiple growth catalysts for pimavanserin in the coming years.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals plans to file an application seeking approval for pimavanserin in dementia-related psychosis indication in the summer of 2020.

Similar to PDP, DRP is a highly underserved condition that imposes a huge burden on caregivers and the overall healthcare system. The majority of PDP and DRP patients are treated with off-label dopamine blocking antipsychotics that can exacerbate the core symptoms of the disease. In PDP, the blocking dopamine is associated with the worsening of the motor symptoms. The drugs also have a negative impact on cognition in DRP patients. Currently, the treated DRP patient population of 1.2 million is almost 10 times larger than the treated PDP patient population. In this backdrop, if approved, pimavanserin can be the first FDA approved therapy for DRP patients.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals has demonstrated the efficacy of pimavanserin in DRP indication in the Phase 3 HARMONY trial. Here, pimavanserin demonstrated clinically significant reductions in hallucinations and delusions as compared to placebo. Patients who continued on therapy demonstrated almost a 2.8 fold reduced risk of relapse of psychosis as compared to placebo (HR = 0.353; one-sided p=0.0023). Pimavanserin also reported a statistically significant reduction in risk of discontinuation of treatment for any reason by 2.2 fold as compared to placebo (HR = 0.452; one-sided p=0.0024).

Acadia Pharmaceuticals is also studying pimavanserin in two Phase 3 trials, CLARITY-2 and CLARITY-3, as adjunctive therapy in MDD indication. The company expects results from CLARITY-2 study in the fourth quarter of 2020 and from CLARITY-3 in the first quarter of 2021.

In October 2018, Acadia Pharmaceuticals announced positive top-line results from Phase 2 CLARITY study for pimavanserin as adjunctive therapy in MDD indication.

Here, the drug reported statistically significant overall improvement in HAMD-17 (17-item Hamilton Depression Rating Scale) total score compared to the placebo (p-0.039). Pimavanserin also reported a statistically significant overall improvement in the Sheehan Disability Scale compared to the placebo (p=0.004).

Finally, Acadia Pharmaceuticals plans to commence second pivotal study, ADVANCE-2 trial, evaluating 34mg dosage of pimavanserin as a treatment for schizophrenia patients with predominantly negative symptoms while controlling their positive symptoms on stable antipsychotic background therapy, in summer of 2020.

Currently, there is no FDA approved therapy for negative symptoms of schizophrenia patients. The company has already demonstrated the efficacy of pimavanserin in this difficult-to-treat patient population in a 26-week Phase 2 ADVANCE study.

Besides pimavanserin, Acadia Pharmaceuticals is also expecting data readout from Phase 3 LAVENDER study evaluating novel synthetic analog of amino-terminal tripeptide of IGF-1, Trofinetide, in Rett Syndrome in 2021.

Investors, however, must consider these risks

The growth prospects of Acadia Pharmaceuticals are almost completely dependent on the commercial, regulatory, and clinical performance of Nuplazid. This exposes the company to a significant degree of business concentration and R&D failure risks.

The probability of R&D failure is significant in the case of an MDD research program, due to the high placebo effect. Major R&D failures are not new for Acadia. In July 2019, the company has also failed to meet the primary endpoint in the Phase 3 ENHANCE trial of pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia patients.

What price is right for Acadia?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Acadia Pharmaceuticals is $56.13. On March 31, Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the target price from $45 to $72. The analyst expects label expansion of Nuplazid in DRP indication and the Phase 3 CLARITY-2 data readouts scheduled for 2020, to drive the stock. The analyst has estimated target price for the company as $62, in case COVID-19 challenges delay the CLARITY-2 data readout. He expects the company to be better positioned to face the COVID-19 environment due to two-year Nuplazid inventory and a high proportion of distribution to patients via mail order.

On March 6, Citi analyst Neena Garg initiated coverage of Acadia Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and $69 price target. On February 27, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan reiterated Overweight rating and raised the firm's price target to $75 from $70.

The continued penetration of Nuplazid in PDP coupled with multiple data and regulatory catalysts in 2020, makes Acadia an attractive pick in 2020. On March 18, a private hedge fund, Baker Bros also disclosed the purchase of one million Acadia shares in the last quarter.

In this backdrop, a target price close to $62 seems to be a conservative estimate for the 12-month growth potential of this stock. Hence, retail biotech investors with above-average risk appetite and investment horizon of at least a year should consider adding this stock to their portfolio in April 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.