Duke Energy And WEC Energy: 'Compared To What'

The management teams of Duke and WEC have earned some of the best quality ratings in the sector for 10-year consistency in earnings and dividend growth from CFRA.

Most importantly, Duke and WEC operate in regulatory environments which, by comparison, are better for profits and in turn shareholders.

The title and content of this commentary started out as a tribute to blues singer Beth Hart. Then, as I was typing away, the Les McCann (piano) and Eddie Harris (tenor saxophone) 1969 version of the revised title started to blare from my playlist. What a wonderful and appropriate article title, and an even better song. The motivations for owning Duke Energy (DUK) and WEC Energy (WEC) is a comparison to their peers.

Duke Energy and WEC Energy offer interesting attributes compared to their peers.

With the decline in the markets, utilities have not been immune to getting a shave and a haircut, reducing sectors valuations overall. I prefer Equal Weight S&P 500 (RSP) as my market-tracking index. Utilizing an equal-weighted index removes the exaggerated impact a few large-cap stocks and sectors have on the performance of the index. An equal-weighted index offers more evenly distributed exposure to market caps and sectors, and, in my opinion, is a better reflection of overall market activity.

Compared to an equal-weighted index, utilities as a whole have “outperformed” the market. The table below outlines the performance of Duke Energy and WEC Energy versus RSP and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) sourced from SA as of April 1.

Compared to the yield of XLU, DUK offers a substantially better income profile, while WEC is about 10% shy of the ETF.

An important fundamental comparison is provided by the folks at CFRA. A few years ago, they purchased S&P’s equity analysis business and have preserved the S&P Quality Equity Ranking, now known as the SPGMI Ranking. Since the mid-1950s, the quality score has been based on a firm’s ability to excel in 10-year consistency of earnings and dividend growth - the two most important factors for driving stock prices. Those firms rated A+ are the Highest, with B+ considered Average and NR representing Not Rated. Of the utility stocks listed below, only one earned an A+. Duke Energy and WEC Energy have earned an A rating, indicating management’s ability to generate long-term growth for its shareholders.

Compared to many of its peers, Duke and WEC has earned a higher-quality rating for generating income and returning the rewards to its shareholders in the form of higher dividends.

Importantly, investors should appreciate the regulatory environment each of their utilities operate in. As state PUCs decide the maximum profitability allowed in their state, S&P Credit tracks what they believe is the level of financial support each PUC offers the companies under their jurisdiction. These are rated as general levels of Above Average support, Average support, and Below Average support. Each general level is further segregated into three sub-categories. In alphabetical order, Alabama, Virginia, and Wisconsin are the best Above Average states, followed by Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, and Mississippi. Connecticut and Maryland are considered the worst Below Average states, followed by Washington DC, Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Texas, and West Virginia. The balance of the states are considered Average in their support of utility firms. I have published this table in previous utility articles on SA, but if any readers need a copy, please let me know.

Compared to many of its peers, Duke Energy operates in states either classified as Above Average or Average. WEC Energy is based in Wisconsin with an Above Average regulatory environment and is the source of the majority of its regulated income.

In today’s trying times of stock performance, an important ratio to review is a stock's relative strength. Relative strength is a comparison of a stock’s performance against an index over a specific time frame. If a stock drops less as a percentage than the index, it is considered as outperforming in relative strength. Likewise, if a stock does worse than the index, it is underperforming in relative strength. In a down market, we want to own and buy stocks with better relative strength.

I review a stock’s relative strength in relation to its 200-day moving average, or the average price over the past 10 months. In these downdrafts, its best to own stocks which have demonstrated an ability to retain their value - at least so far in this market demise.

Based on closing prices on March 31, XLU was trading -18.1% below its 200-day moving average, with many utility stocks falling in a range of -7% to -70%. The table below lists 45 stocks, grouped by SPGMI ratings and by percent below their 200-day MA, and includes anticipated 2021 earnings per share, dividend, percent from 200-day MA, and yield. Duke and WEC are referenced in bold.

Compared to many of its peers, DUK and WEC offer better relative strength, as demonstrated by their falling less than the utility ETF.

Overall, Duke Energy and WEC Energy operate in some of the best comparable regulatory environments and have turned that advantage into above-average 10-year consistency in rewarding shareholders through higher earnings per share and dividends, and their stocks have performed better in the current market decline than many of their peers. Duke augments current core utility holdings in the Southeast US of Southern Company (SO), Dominion Energy (D), and NextEra Energy (NEE). I have been looking to add a Wisconsin utility for a while, and the current price downdraft provides an opportunity to enter this previously absent geography in my utilities portfolio.

With the advent of free-commission trading, it is possible to start a new position or to add to an existing position for a few hundred dollars, or even a few thousand, in each trade. I am taking advantage of the downdraft in income investments, especially utilities, and have started these new positions in Duke Energy (at $70.00) and WEC Energy (at $78.00). Could they get cheaper? Most definitely, and if so, I plan on adding to my somewhat small initial position.

In addition, I’m looking to add to my holdings of utility stocks National Fuel Gas (NFG) if it drops to $31 and Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) if it drops to $51. I missed these buys last month by $1.00 each, but patience could pay off.

Written by Gene McDaniel, Compared to What was first recorded by Les McCann in 1966, but the more famous version is from the 1969 Montreux Jazz Festival. McCann and Eddie Harris had performed it earlier in the year, and Les invited him, Benny Bailey (trumpet), Leroy Vinnegar (bass), and Donald Dean (drums) to join him on stage. Their version of the song appeared on the album Swiss Movement, and the single sold over a million copies.

Back in my college days, I wore out the grooves in this album. The joy of watching a video of the performance 51 years later is truly a miracle of technology. While the song is covered by over 270 artists, from Roberta Flack’s first recorded single to John Legend and Ray Charles, this is the classic version. To this day, the song gives me goosebumps, especially the instrumentals after McCann screams, “sock it to me” at marker 4:08. I am somewhat amazed I still know every word and most notes.

Enjoy this trip down musical memory lane, with a link to a video of their 1969 performance here. If you are unfamiliar with the performance, you are in for a real treat. Don’t forget to turn the sound up for an even better listening experience, comparatively. Sorry, Beth Hart, but you have been upstaged by these old masters. Maybe next time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUK, WEC, RSP, NFG, SWX, SO, D, NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.