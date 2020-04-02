The Real Capitulation Selling Could Start Soon

Today we saw intraday downside outperformance by big cap tech (QQQ) relative to other areas of the market, for the first time.

The total percentage loss attributable to gap movements was 43.52%, whereas the total movements of intraday selling from the open was just 16.76%.

In spite of the March crash, the market has not yet seen the kind of capitulation selling that would mark a real low, even for a bear market rally.

The market may be ready to start the anticipated capitulation wave down now.

During the February/March crash, we saw 8 SPY sessions in which there was a gap down of more than 1% and for which the gap was not closed by subsequent action. On only two of those days was there follow-through intraday selling of more than 1% and there was only a total of 5 sessions in which there was intraday selling of more than 1% from the opening price. The total percentage loss attributable to gap movements of more than 1% that were not subsequently filled was 43.52%, whereas the total movements of intraday selling from the open of more than 1% was just 16.76%.

DATE PREVIOUS CLOSE OPEN GAP DOWN % INTRADAY SELL % CLOSE 2/24/20 336.95 323.14 4.10% 322.42 2/25/20 322.42 323.94 3.49% 312.65 03/05/20 312.86 304.98 2.52% 302.46 03/06/20 302.46 293.15 3.08% 297.46 03/07/20 297.46 275.30 7.45% 274.23 03/11/20 288.42 280.70 2.68% 2.26% 274.36 03/12/20 274.36 256.00 6.69% 3.05% 248.11 03/16/20 269.32 241.18 10.45% 239.85 03/18/20 252.80 236.25 6.55% 240.00 03/20/20 240.51 242.53 5.66% 228.80 03/23/20 228.80 228.19 2.30% 222.95 TOTALS 43.52% 16.76%

In my view, this means that we have not really seen real intraday capitulation selling pressure yet. When we see heavy follow-through selling and closes at or near the lows on a series of sessions with little intraday dip-buying, we will be seeing the kind of capitulation that should allow for a trading bottom.

Here's what that looks like on a SPY bar chart. Yellow zones are gaps, blue zones are intraday selling. If you scan the chart it's easy to see that on many days the open and the close are not far apart.

Today we had a gap down of 3.79% on the heels of 4 days of lateral movement, capped by the 20-day EMA in green. The close was, once again, not far from the open. In fact at one point the market almost rallied back to close the gap. In spite of, once again, failing to produce a "hard down" day with follow-through selling, there were some other signals that could indicate that capitulation is ready to begin.

In previous posts I showed that the mega cap, growth, momentum and speculative plays that dominated the bull market were substantially downside underperforming the smaller cap, value, defensive and broader indices (after substantially upside outperforming during the bull market). So the most heavily owned areas of the market, the areas most responsible for supporting the bull, have yet to be heavily sold. And I have said to look for downside outperformance to shift to these areas of the market to signal real capitulation and an eventual trading bottom.

Today we saw intraday downside outperformance by big cap tech (QQQ) relative to other areas of the market, for the first time:

We also saw intraday downside outperformance by big tech (QQQ), growth (IWF) (VUG), mega cap (MGK) and momentum (MTUM) relative to the total market (VTI):

Of late, we have started to see signs that the ratios of the total market (VTI) to momentum (MTUM) and value (VLUE) have bottomed and started to turn:

Now if these ratios started to turn in the context of a sustained bull run that broke through significant resistance, one might interpret that bullishly. But I don't think that's the context here. In this case, we have a market that has seen a relatively minor bear market bounce which now appears to be failing at significant resistance and is about to accelerate to the downside.

SPY was halted at the confluence of the 200-week and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages, the broken uptrend from the 2011 lows, horizontal price resistance from lows in 2018 and the downtrend from the 2020 high. The coming market capitulation wave could fall as much as 30%, deep into the next layer of support, constituted by the 2015 and 2016 highs and lows.

I think it's at that point that we should see a swift movement for the passage of the next fiscal stimulus package (infrastructure) as well as Congressional authorization for the Fed to intervene in the stock and junk bond markets via direct purchases. There will probably be a slew of BBB-rated downgrades to "fallen angel" status in the corporate bond market, along with some junk defaults and bankruptcies as well as rumors of problems among pension funds that will be used to justify these moves.

At that point, the longer-term weekly and monthly technicals should be sufficiently stretched, there will have been real capitulation of the most heavily and widely owned shares and sentiment will have turned to a sufficiently bearish extreme such that a real bear market rally, comparable to the 1929-1930 rally of more than 50%, can then take place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.