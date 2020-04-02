Agency mREITs Set To Soar, But What About The 2X Leveraged ETN

Many stocks are vulnerable to the impact of the COVID-19 shut-downs on their customers, creditors, operations, lenders, supply chains or some combination of all of these. Not agency mREITs.

At some point the larger market participants will look to buy agency mREITs at deep discounts to their book values, for arbitrage purposes. This could include acquiring control of them with the intent of liquidating them at book value and distributing the proceeds to shareholders.

In classic "throwing the baby out with the bathwater" behavior, the markets are pricing agency mREITs, such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) at irrational discounts to book value. The prices and book values of the mREITs have declined severely since February 24, 2020, as the full implications of the COVID-19 pandemic became known.

As I noted in 20% Yielding 2x Leveraged MREIT ETNs And The COVID-19 Pandemic:

....It might be noted that some of the increases in the mREITs in the weeks prior to February 24, 2020, were actually attributed to expectations of lower short-term interest rates. These expectations were based on the possibility that what was then referred to as a coronavirus would depress economic activity...

While all the mREITs declined sharply, some did so for completely different reasons than the others. Some of the mREITs had their book values hit from sharp declines in the non-agency mortgage-backed securities that they held, as the pandemic sharply increased credit risks. The mREITs had no significant losses on the agency mortgage-backed securities that they held. However, even the "pure" agency mREITs suffered sharp declines in book value as well. AGNC and ORC had their book values hit from the severe basis moves against them, that occurred as their losses on the hedges that utilized swaps, futures and short Treasuries far exceeded any gains they may have had on the agency mortgage-backed securities in their portfolios.

Many of the mREITs were impacted by both credit related losses on their non-agency mortgage-backed securities and basis losses resulting from their hedges. There have also been a number of margin calls in the mREIT sector, including some which have not been met. Some of the mREITs are on the verge of bankruptcy.

The mistake that the markets seem to be making now, with regard to the agency mREITs, is that the yields on treasury bills and notes cannot fall another 100+ basis points in a matter of days again for the foreseeable future. Three-month treasury bills are at 0.10% and 10-year treasury notes are at 0.6% now. Unless, those rates go significantly negative, the hedges employed by the agency mREITs cannot blow up again in the way that they did in March 2020. Negative rates in the United States are not as unlikely as they were in the past, but are still very unlikely.

To put the agency mREITs' position in perspective, a portfolio consisting of only agency mortgage-backed securities would be at an all-time high now. If that portfolio was leveraged it would be even higher. However, agency mREITs whose portfolios consist of agency mortgage-backed securities are near all-time lows. The only reason the pure agency mREITs declined was their unfortunate hedges. The only reason the pure agency mREITs had any margin calls was related to their hedge positions.

Credit risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are real. At some point in time, COVID-19 will be just another thing that we will need a vaccine against, like polio or measles. However, we do not now know what the ultimate damage to the economy and thus, the securities markets will be. Almost all stocks are vulnerable to the impact of the COVID-19 shut-downs on their customers, creditors, operations, lenders, supply chains or some combination of all of these. A notable exception is the agency mREITs. The prices of agency mortgage-backed securities can be related to the speed of mortgage prepayments. However, at worst faster prepayments can bring agency mortgage-backed securities down to 100 from a premium, and reduce interest income as the cash is redeployed in lower coupon instruments. Since the yield curve is steepening, the interest rates spreads earned by the agency mREITs are increasing, which boosts mREIT earnings. In any case, mortgage refinancings have plummeted, despite the reduction in 10-year treasury note interest rates, because the COVID-19 shut-downs are impacting the operations of those involved in the mortgage refinancing business.

Most mortgages and loans not guaranteed by the Federal Government or its agencies and instrumentalities are at risk as economic activity declines. It remains to be seen the extent to which efforts by the Federal Reserve and others are able to prevent defaults are effective. Eventually, the value of non-agency debt held by mREITs will be a function of the collateral. For the pure agency mREITs there are no credit risks. They have no customers who are not able to buy their products or use their facilities because of the COVID-19 shut-downs. Furthermore, while agency mREITs might be reducing their dividends because of the basis-related losses, they will not have their dividends reduced or eliminated as a consequence of accepting COVID-19 related aid from the government. This could become an important factor for investors seeking current income.

The 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs

I said in: Opportunities In The Remaining High-Yield 2x Leveraged ETNs

..My next article will be submitted, as soon as possible, after March 31, 2020, and will include an estimate for the April 2020 dividend for Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML). It will also include a postmortem for the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL). As I have indicated previously, MORL and later MRRL and REML have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic interest rate outlook that rates would stay lower for longer than many were predicting... My next article, with a possible working title of "How The SARS CoV-2 Virus Defeated Macroeconomics, MREITs And The 2x Leveraged ETNs" will discuss the various aspects of the "perfect storm" of factors that came together to cause the catastrophe for my 2x Leveraged ETNs and in particularly the mREIT based 2x Leveraged ETNs...

As I explained in What's Next For REML And The mREITs:

...I hedged my MORL/MRRL/REML positions, which were based on my belief that interest rates would remain lower than most thought, because of relatively less robust and thus less inflationary, economic activity. My belief was that the major risk involved with mREITs was that interest rates rose. The way I hedged was to buy instruments that I thought would do well if the economy was significantly stronger than I forecast and thus the equity markets did better, but interest rates rose as a consequence of the very strong economy. In that event, I assumed that the 2x leveraged High-Yield ETNs with more "equity-like" characteristics and credit risks would probably outperform those 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that were based on mREITs. The more "equity-like" securities I used as hedges were: the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL), ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B (CEFZ), and ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD). UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB), The ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (MLPZ), and The ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPQ). If you are reading this, you know how that worked out...

For those few who may not know how that worked out, every one of my 2x Leveraged ETNs suffered massive losses when the extent of the economic damage resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic became known. All but REML and SMHB have been redeemed pursuant to acceleration clauses, or are in the process of being redeemed.

I always thought that the best things that could have happened for REML, MORL, MRRL and the mREITs would be weaker economic activity, since the primary risk to mREITs was higher interest rates. I assumed that if economic activity were to be higher than I anticipated, losses in the agency securities held by mREITs overall would be somewhat offset by the better performance of the commercial loans and non-agency mortgage-backed securities with credit risks.

For many years the Federal Reserve had changed their interest rate targets in increments of only 25 basis points. This led me to assume that would generally be the case in the future. Thus, I did not consider the possibility of a single 100 basis point move, in terms of basis risk. Were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic, it probably would have been a good assumption that the Federal Reserve in future would keep changes in increments of only 25 basis points, for many years. Regarding the mREITs, I underestimated the credit risks in their non-agency mortgage-backed securities and basis losses resulting from their hedges that could occur. I paid much more attention to the largest components of the indices upon which the 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs were based, namely Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) and AGNC.

I also paid very little attention and actually scoffed at the "Mandatory Acceleration Upon Minimum Indicative Value” provisions in the 2x Leveraged ETNs. I thought it was essentially impossible that the 2x Leveraged ETNs that would do relatively better in a stronger economy, higher interest rate environment - CEFL, CEFZ, MLPQ, BDCL, MLPZ, LBDC etc. - would be accelerated at the same time as MORL and MRRL. I also assumed that acceleration would result in the payment of an amount close to the minimum indicative amount trigger. That would have been $5.00 for MORL and MRRL, not the $0.201 that was actually the case. I did not foresee that the acceleration clauses combined with only monthly rebalancing would turn 2x leveraged instruments into instruments with as much as 50x leverage.

REML and SMHB - What Now?

REML and SMHB still only exist today, because they have “Leverage Reset Events” and "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions, respectively. These have the effect of reducing the leverage in response to an extreme decline in net indicative (asset) value. In the context of the 2x Leveraged ETN emulating a margin account that held an unleveraged ETF, or a portfolio of securities with the same components as the unleveraged ETF, on 50% margin, the “Leverage Reset Events” and "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions have the result of transactions in the hypothetical margin account to reduce the leverage.

The analogous transaction in the hypothetical margin account would be to sell the amount of securities required to reduce the leverage back to 50% margin. That is a common way to meet a margin call and/or reduce volatility.

As described with more detail in Opportunities In The Remaining High-Yield 2x Leveraged ETNs, the "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions spell out when and under what conditions the deleveraging occurs. However, the important aspect can been seen in the excerpt from the SMHB Prospectus Supplement which reads:

...A Loss Rebalancing Event will have the effect of deleveraging your Securities with the aim of resetting the then-current leverage to approximately 2.0. This means that after a Loss Rebalancing Event, a constant percentage increase in the Index Closing Level will have less of a positive effect on the value of your Securities relative to before the occurrence of the Loss Rebalancing Event..."

Holders of REML and SMHB are still not out of the woods and still face the possibility of further catastrophic losses. Even with the “Leverage Reset Events” provision, REML only exists now because Credit Suisse AG (CS) did the right thing for the REML holders. The indenture gave Credit Suisse AG an option, but not a requirement, to wipe out REML once its net indicative (asset) value touched zero.

I was informed by CS that:

REML experienced two recent “Leverage Reset Events” (as that term is defined in the attached pricing supplement). Details of such events are provided below.

1. In accordance with REML’s pricing supplement, a Leverage Reset Event occurred on 3/17. The Leverage Reset Valuation Date was 3/18, and the Leverage Reset Date and the Reset Date was 3/19.

2. In accordance with REML’s pricing supplement, a Leverage Reset Event occurred on 3/12. The Leverage Reset Valuation Date was 3/13, and the Leverage Reset Date and the Reset Date was 3/16.

Much to its credit, CS suspended the application of the requirement, provided in the pricing supplement and announced:

Credit Suisse AG Announces a Modification to its REML ETNs New York March 20, 2020 Credit Suisse AG (“Credit Suisse”) announced today a modification, effective March 23, 2020, to the calculation of the Intraday Indicative Value for its Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (“REML”). On March 18, 2020, the intraday indicative value of REML fell to zero and as a result, in accordance with the pricing supplement relating to REML, the intraday indicative value has remained at zero. In view of the continued trading of REML on the NYSE Arca, Credit Suisse has determined to suspend the application of the requirement that the intraday indicative value remain at zero. Effective at the opening of trading on March 23, 2020, the intraday indicative value of REML will be calculated and published in accordance with the formula provided in the pricing supplement, but without regard to the requirement that it remain at zero. Notwithstanding this modification, the closing indicative value and the intraday indicative value of REML will continue to be published by the IV Calculation Agent on each trading day under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “REMLIV ” and under the Yahoo! Finance ticker symbol “^REML-IV”. Although the intraday indicative value is meant to approximate the expected trading price of REML in a liquid market, it is provided for reference purposes only, and is not intended as a price or quotation, or as an offer or solicitation for the purchase, sale or termination of REML, nor will it reflect hedging or other transactional costs, credit considerations, market liquidity or bid-offer spreads. For this reason and others, the actual trading price of the ETNs may be different from their intraday indicative value. None of the other ETNs offered by Credit Suisse are affected by this announcement..

Likewise, even with the “Loss Rebalancing Event” provision, SMHB only exists now because UBS (NYSE:UBS) announced:

UBS Elects Not to Exercise its Acceleration Option for ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B due November 10, 2048 New York, March 25, 2020 – UBS Investment Bank today announced that, following the occurrence of an Indicative Value Optional Acceleration Trigger, as a result of the indicative value of the 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B due November 10, 2048 [Ticker: SMHB] (the “Securities“) falling below $2.00 on March 18, 2020, UBS elected not to exercise its Acceleration Option. As disclosed in more detail in the prospectus supplement relating to the Securities, upon the occurrence of an Indicative Value Optional Acceleration Trigger, UBS has the option (but is not required) to accelerate and redeem the Securities. UBS did not exercise the Acceleration Option and accordingly the Securities will remain outstanding in accordance with their terms. This announcement does not affect the terms of the Securities, including the right of noteholders to redeem their Securities on the terms and at the redemption price set forth in the prospectus supplement..

Unfortunately, UBS had no choice with regard to accelerating its other 2x Leveraged ETNs that did not have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions once the price thresholds were breached. Both CS and UBS might still have to ultimately eliminate REML and SMHB due to further, catastrophic market declines.

Analysis of the April 2020 REML Dividend Projection

Until the end of March 2020, it was not possible to make any reasonable projection of the April 2020 REML dividend. There is still a possibility that some of the dividends already declared with ex-dates in March 2020 could be revoked or suspended. The table below shows that a number of mREITs have revoked or suspended their dividends, after declaring them. Others have simply made no announcements of a dividend, even though the date when they would normally declare a dividend has passed.

Most of the REML components have paid dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" REML dividends were much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since very few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months." While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from REML and the other 2X-leveraged ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

Of the 36 components in the index, 21 have declared dividends with ex-dates in March 2020 and thus should contribute to the April 2020 REML dividend. New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) reduced its quarterly dividend to $0.05 from the previous $0.50. The ex-date for the NRZ dividend is in April 2020. Thus, NRZ will contribute to the May REML dividend, but not to the April 2020 REML dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) maintained its dividend, but it also has an April 2020 ex-date, and thus, will contribute to the May REML dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) also has an April 2020 ex-date. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) and iStar Inc. (STAR) had already declared their normal dividends with ex-dates in February 2020, so they will not contribute to the April 2020 REML dividend. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the 21 REML components that will contribute to the April 2020 dividend.

My projection for the April 2020 REML dividend is $0.123. This reflects both the sharply lower net indicative (asset) value and the impact of some mREITs not paying or delaying dividends. The weights of the components change as the relative market prices of the components change. For example, in the table below, the weight of NLY was 16.51% and for AGNC it was 12.01%. These were from the beginning of March 2020. As of March 31, 2020, it appeared that weight of NLY was 21.13% and AGNC was 16.68%. Thus, the top two components comprised 37.81% of the index. As the mREITs that still pay dividends will comprise a larger weight in the index, that should increase future dividends, relative to those calculated using the beginning of March 2020 weights in the table.

The composition of the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs index, upon which REML is based, should also change, as a result of quarterly reviews. The relevant portion of The FTSE Nareit US Real Estate Index Series Methodology Overview states that the index is Reviewed quarterly in March, June, September and December with changes implemented on the third Friday of the month. Also, the Series Methodology Overview states:

..Removal. If a constituent is delisted, or ceases to have a firm quotation, or is subject to a takeover offer which has been declared wholly unconditional, it will be removed from the Index. The removal is effective before the start of the index calculation on the second business day following the announcement of the event justifying removal. Announcements made after the close of the index calculation are normally deemed to be made on the following business day. A company deleted following a takeover, with a remaining free float of 15% or less, will not be reconsidered for index inclusion until completion of a one year trading record. In the event that a company included in the Index is split, where a split results in the inclusion of an ineligible security, the ineligible security will remain in the index for two trading days and then be deleted at market price or if no market price is available, at zero value. Where the market price of an eligible company resulting from the split is unavailable and the trading date remains unknown after 20 business days it will be deleted at zero value. Merger. In the case of a merger, if an existing Index Constituent..

There is some question as to how the dividends paid partially in additional shares, by Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) or totally in shares by Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) will be treated in the calculation of the REML April 2020 REML dividend. They have very small weights in the current index, as shown in table below. It is also not clear how those payments will impact the calculation of the index level. The weights of the components change as the relative market prices and total capitalizations of the components change.

Conclusions And Recommendations

The agency mREITs are trading at very deep discounts to their book value. This situation cannot persist indefinitely. It's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent." Agency mREITs should be bought at these levels. For various reasons, agency mREITs at deep discounts to their book value are compelling. AGNC and ORC have disclosed their recent book values that reflect current market conditions. It is theoretically possible that those book values are fraudulent. Many industrial, retail and transportation stocks will likely cut or eliminate their dividends for COVID-19 pandemic reasons. Thus, agency mREITs' yields, even with somewhat reduced dividends, will look more and more attractive. At some point the larger market participants will look to buy agency mREITs at deep discounts to their book values, for arbitrage purposes. This could include acquiring control of them with the intent of liquidating them at book value and distributing the proceeds to shareholders.

The only 2x mREIT Leveraged ETN remaining is now REML. There are some mREITs that we know are now trading at very steep discounts to book value. Some mREITs have still been silent regarding their current status. The markets have assumed the worst in those cases. That is reasonable in the current market environment. It is not reasonable for those mREITs whose status has been disclosed and will be survivors, to trade at irrational levels. The only thing that I can be relatively sure of is that the mREITs will not be indefinitely trading at very steep discounts to book value. Either the book values will be much lower than what has currently been published, or the market prices of the mREITs will be much higher than they are now. In the coming days, we should get much more information about the book values of the mREITs that have been silent so far.

I still believe that the macroeconomic conditions still favor mREITs and especially REML. There is a question of whether some of the existing mREITs, who have not disclosed their current situation, will be the beneficiaries of these conditions, or that newly created mREITs be the beneficiaries of these conditions. I am still a tentative buyer and have still been buying REML. One concern is that recently REML has been trading above net indicative (asset) value. On April 1, 2020, REML closed at $2.06, which was a premium of 11.48% over the net indicative (asset) value of $1.8477. I am generally very reluctant to pay significantly above net indicative (asset) value for a 2X Leveraged ETN. However, paying $1.25 for REML, recently when the net indicative (asset) value was close to zero, has turned out alright, at least so far. I might be much more confident buying REML after the book values of all the mREITs in the index become known.

I am still a tentative buyer and have still been buying SMHD. It is trading very close to net indicative (asset) value. Again, I would be much more confident buying SMHD after all the book values of the many mREITs in the index upon which SMHD is based become known. I am also somewhat leery of the relatively weak non-mREIT stocks in the index upon which SMHD is based.

At some point in the future, the COVID-19 pandemic will be over. Exogenous events such as the Great Depression, World War II and the 2008 financial crisis all provided tremendous buying opportunities for some investors. However, one does not know when the bottom in the financial markets will be. Generally, stock market bottoms occur before when the economy or the crisis is at its worst. With the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty exists as to how much damage will be done by the virus and by the various measures taken by governments in response. This includes but is not limited to the $trillions in debt that will be incurred.

Regarding the various measures taken by the Federal government, there may be some factors that could boost securities markets before the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The speed at which money is being sent out in the recently enacted legislation means that many of those receiving money have not been negatively impacted financially by, or could actually benefit from, the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees working from home, and many others who are still receiving their paychecks, will get cash as long as their incomes are less than $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for families. They are probably not spending as much as usual, on vacations, travel or restaurant meals and entertainment outside the home. Thus, they will have to do something with the extra money they have at the end of each month. Some will surely be invested in securities. Likewise, many collecting the enhanced unemployment compensation, that in same cases exceeds their previous salaries, might also be buying securities. The small businesses, defined as less than 500 employees, can receive loans that are forgivable as long as they keep their employees on the payroll. Thus, small businesses that suffer losses in revenue can receive loans that are forgivable, if they keep their employees on the payroll, as can businesses that do not suffer losses in revenue, if they also keep their employees on the payroll. That might supply some small business owners with funds to invest as well.

REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc. 16.51% 5.07 3/30/2020 0.25 q 0.0389 AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. 12.01% 11.58 3/30/2020 0.16 q 0.0079 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. 8.39% 5.01 4/14/2020 0.05 q STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc. 7.85% 10.25 3/30/2020 0.48 q 0.0176 BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 4.56% 18.62 3/30/2020 0.62 q 0.0073 CIM Chimera Investment Corp. 4.54% 9.10 3/30/2020 0.50 q 0.0119 MFA MFA Financial Inc. 4.38% 1.55 3/30/2020 revoked q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. 4.30% 3.81 suspended IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 3.87% 3.41 3/27/2020 delayed q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 3.67% 7.42 3/30/2020 0.40 q 0.0094 HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 3.25% 20.41 4/1/2020 0.34 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.79% 10.62 4/14/2020 0.25 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc. 2.76% 5.06 June delayed 0.32 q NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 2.60% 1.55 BV down 33% q LADR Ladder Capital Corp. 2.43% 4.74 3/9/2020 0.34 q 0.0083 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 1.59% 8.81 3/13/2020 0.17 m 0.0015 ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 1.55% 4.90 2/27/2020 0.30 q 0.0045 TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 1.39% 5.49 6/12/2020 0.43 q 0.0052 GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.31% 5.07 suspended STAR iStar Inc. 1.30% 10.61 2/28/2020 0.10 q CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp. 0.98% 4.20 3/30/2020 0.15 q 0.0017 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. 0.77% 2.29 suspended EFC Ellington Financial Inc. 0.74% 5.71 3/30/2020 0.15 m 0.0009 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.72% 2.74 suspended 0.00 KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0.72% 15.01 3/30/2020 0.43 q 0.0010 RC Ready Capital Corp. 0.67% 7.22 3/30/2020 0.40 q 0.0018 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. 0.60% 6.99 3/30/2020 0.33 q 0.0014 DX Dynex Capital Inc. 0.56% 10.44 3/20/2020 0.15 m 0.0004 JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc. 0.56% 10.96 3/31/2020 0.23 q 0.0006 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.53% 2.95 3/30/2020 0.08 m 0.0007 XAN Exantas Capital Corp. 0.51% 2.76 rescinded 0.275 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. 0.47% 1.13 delayed 0.00 q AJX Great Ajax Corp. 0.35% 6.36 3/16/2020 0.32 q in shares 0.0008 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. 0.33% 6.20 3/12/2020 0.40 q part in shares 0.0010 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 0.30% 2.19 no div EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. 0.14% 5.30 3/30/2020 0.28 q 0.0004

Disclosure: I am/we are long REML, AGNC, ORC, REM, SMHD, ARR, CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.