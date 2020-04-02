Here's Why I Sold My GameStop Shares

I've traded in and out of GameStop (GME) several times over the last year. After some initial losses, it has been profitable for me, as I've typically bought around $4 or under and sold between $5 and $6 per share. My main buy thesis was never rooted in GME flourishing as a business again like the days of old. I was buying for the fact that the company had more cash than debt and an avenue to wind down operations profitably. While people are very quick to compare it to Blockbuster - and there certainly are similarities - balance sheets still matter. GME's is one that is showing positive terminal value, whereas Blockbuster was doomed in a liquidation due to having more debt.

On the other side of the coin, the main thing GameStop has going for it and that bulls are always happy to point out is the upcoming console cycle. I guess we'll see if Microsoft (MSFT) or Sony (SNE) decide to push off their release dates with COVID-19 still likely to be rampant for the next couple months. I'm sure it would make it tougher to execute finishing the development from a business sense and logistically tougher to produce and distribute the systems in time for 2020's holiday season. As of now, Sony keeps confirming a holiday 2020 release date.

All the previous times I bought, I was assuming a terminal value in the $6-12 range per share. This was done from some analysis of the cash, debt, inventory, and expected earnings from the console cycle. GME continued to stay a volatile stock, so I was fine selling before it got up to my terminal value range. So far ahead of the console cycle, there was much more value in trading it than holding it. I was fine buying back in when it would drop to a large enough margin for returns, but was also fine selling out for quick gains each time.

After the recent pop post earnings, I looked through the balance sheet again and sold for under $5. This time, I do not plan on entering back in, at least not until COVID-19 is at least mostly in the rear-view mirror and there is some more financial visibility. Where I used to see ample value in the terminal value of the company, there are now two COVID-19-related reasons why I will avoid buying back in for the near future.

Reason 1

This pandemic is making GME shutter its doors at least for a while. The fact that it was trying so hard to be considered an essential company shows just how little wiggle room there is in the financial situation. Retailers like GME have a lot of overhead costs in their leases and corporate structure. They rely on sales to be able to offset these. The terminal value of GME was already a little tight before, but I fear this will drive it down near current market prices and possibly below $0 for shareholders.

So let's take a deeper dive into the balance sheet to explore this in more depth. At the end of 2019, cash was still listed at $499 million and debt at $420 million. So far, so good. One issue I saw is that Account Receivables was only sitting at $142 million, but Accounts Payable was sitting at $381 million and Accrued Liabilities and Other Current Liabilities at $618 million. There are certainly seasonal swings in different parts of the balance sheet, but this is quite a bit more on the current liabilities side than the current assets side. Having a quick ratio of only 0.52 at the end of 2019 does not set up well for stores being shut for an unknown amount of time.

I also wanted to look at where the Tangible Book Value stood. While TBV is not a great way to value many businesses (especially retail typically), it was essential to my buy thesis for GME. Most of GME's assets on its balance sheet are either hard assets like cash or its inventories of $860 million at the end of 2019. Inventories should not always be considered hard assets, but in GME's case of still managing to turn an operating profit in 2019 with a console cycle coming in 2020, I figured the company would be able to sell these off over time and work toward profitably winding down the business.

For 2019, that's exactly what management did. They managed to lower inventories from $1.25 billion at the end of 2018 to the aforementioned $860 million at the end of 2019. However, I was surprised to see TBV drop as much as it did during the year.

Data by YCharts

While the total amount of TBV dropped due to a significant amount spent on buybacks, the TBV/share stayed right about at $9.50/share. So, bulls may still be saying, "Great! Tangible book value stayed steady in a tough transitional year right before an upcoming console cycle in 2020." I would have been saying the same if it were not for this current pandemic. The problem is that GME's annual SG&A costs dwarf the company's amount of cash as well as that TBV I keep going back to. This is usually fine, as it can sell enough to at least break even, if not make more than these large SG&A costs. But, of course, with this pandemic on our hands and stores shutting everywhere, GME will have a lot of fixed costs like leases and salaries that it can't just turn off.

I estimate COVID-19-related shutdowns and the slow-to-return retail market following that will cost the company somewhere between $1 billion and $2 billion in sales and will take $200-600 million right off the bottom line. This is money that has to be subtracted right from that terminal value I was figuring. The console cycle should help offset some of this, of course, but I was already figuring that into my final valuation before.

In short, the value proposition of this trade was that debt was low and the market cap was small. Just a few million dollars in positive TBV and value extracted from the console cycle meant there could be 100%+ possible returns when I was buying at $4 the previous times. With even a somewhat short shutdown, much of this value is wiped out. I do not expect majority of lost sales during the upcoming months to be made up later in the year. And with a recession likely starting due to unemployment going up, it's not like next year is looking a ton better.

Reason 2

The second reason why I will avoid buying back into this stock soon requires a much shorter explanation. When the market was flying high just a few months ago, I was having an increasingly tough time finding investments out there that could give very large returns without being extremely risky. Even though some would have always called GME extremely risky due to the likelihood the company won't be around in 10 years, I am still adamant the situation was more nuanced than that. There was a very clear-cut path management had to extracting more value than what shares traded at, and it wasn't even that they needed to pull off a miracle. I considered the stock a medium risk, but with far greater rewards than most of the market was offering.

Now I consider GME both more risky and with smaller possible returns. Furthermore, and more to the point of my second reason, a plethora of other stocks just opened up to much higher possible returns. With such scary current market conditions, there are certainly many stocks I would still avoid, but there are several that I consider much safer than GME with similar possible returns.

Conclusion

I'm now avoiding GME at current prices due to COVID-19 and the related shutdowns causing real damage to the valuation, as well as there being other high-return options in the market if you're willing to hold for 3-5 years. I would not buy GME at the current prices until more is known, and even then, it would have to be really great news that overcomes the money the company is sure to lose in the next couple months. However, I also would definitely not short the stock, as a short-squeeze could easily happen with near 100% of outstanding shares sold short currently. None of this should be construed as investment advice, and everyone should make financial decisions that fit their own personal situations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.