Cabot Oil & Gas: A Beneficiary Of Low Oil Prices

Cabot is looking at some cash burn for 2020 while maintaining its dividend, but should return to positive cash flow for 2021.

It thus should benefit from low oil prices due to the effect on associated natural gas production.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) may benefit from the oil price crash. It has no oil production, and associated natural gas production (from primarily oil producers) is expected to decline significantly by the end of 2020. This should help natural gas prices rebound for 2021.

Cabot's near-term outlook isn't as good due to the weak prices for 2020 and its limited amount of hedges. Still, it is expected to keep its cash burn to reasonable levels in 2020 while paying its current dividend. Cabot's net debt to EBITDAX should remain at 1.0x or below based on 2021 strip prices of $2.50.

2020 Outlook

Cabot is currently expecting to average 2.4 Bcf per day in production during 2020, which would represent 1% production growth over its 2019 average daily production, but also a 2% decrease in production compared to Q4 2019.

NYMEX natural gas prices are down to around $1.95 for 2020 strip now, while Cabot added a small amount of hedges for 2020. These hedges only cover 5% of its projected 2020 production, though.

Source: Cabot Oil & Gas

Including hedges, Cabot is now expected to deliver $1.435 billion in revenue. This assumes a negative $0.33 differential.

Type Units $ Per Mcf $ Million Natural Gas [BCF] 876 $1.62 $1,419 $16 Total Revenue $1,435

Cabot is projected to have $1.54 billion in cash expenditures (including dividends) in 2020, resulting in $105 million in cash burn after dividends. Without dividends, Cabot would generate $54 million in positive cash flow.

Type $ Million Direct Operations $77 Transportation And Gathering $587 Taxes Other Than Income $18 Exploration $10 Cash G&A $64 Cash Interest $50 Capital Expenditures $575 Dividends $159 Total Expenses $1,540

While Cabot is generating some negative cash flow in 2020 at strip prices, there is a high likelihood that natural gas price will rebound at least somewhat in 2021. Cabot has very capital-efficient wells and a favorable cost structure. If it isn't able to maintain production without cash burn at current strip, most other producers are going to be in cutback mode, especially as the hedges roll off. As well, the oil price crash will help slow the growth of associated gas production.

Associated Gas Production

Cabot indicated that associated gas production growth was expected to be flat in 2020. This was based on the situation in mid-February.

Source: Cabot Oil & Gas

With US oil production set to fall sharply during 2020, the rate of associated natural gas production is likely to fall over 2 Bcf per day by the end of 2020. Oil wells tend to have a relatively low gas percentage when they are new, and this rises as the wells age. Thus the decline in associated natural gas production will still be significantly less than the decline in oil production (in percentage terms) for the time being.

Near-Term Effects Of Weak Gas Prices

While natural gas prices should rebound from current 2020 strip, the low prices will have some near-term impact on Cabot. It has brought its share count down to 398.6 million via share repurchases, but will likely minimize its share repurchases for now. At current strip, Cabot appears likely to generate some negative cash flow in 2020 after paying its $0.40 per share dividend. Any share repurchases would directly result in its debt/leverage increasing. As well, Cabot is unlikely to increase its dividend again until natural gas prices rebound and it can add some hedges at a better price.

Valuation

The outlook for natural gas prices looks improved, with 2021 strip currently at around $2.50. I've usually valued Cabot at a 7.5x EBITDAX multiple. At that natural gas price and 2020 production levels, Cabot would be worth approximately $18.85 per share.

That natural gas price would also allow Cabot to generate a decent amount of positive cash flow. It could generate around $240 million in positive cash flow at $2.50 natural gas, after paying its current dividend and a $700 million capital expenditure budget.

Conclusion

While natural gas prices are expected to remain low in 2020, the outlook for 2021 has brightened. Natural gas producers had already limited capital expenditures due to the weak outlook for 2020 prices. Now with the oil price crash, associated natural gas production is also expected to fall significantly by the end of 2020. This should support a rebound in natural gas prices for 2021, and at $2.50 natural gas, Cabot should be worth close to $19 per share.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historical research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.