McCormick: Pantry Stocking Beneficiary

McCormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) is a name that we have traded a number of times in the past, and was once one of our core long-term investments. We think there is potential here to scale in during the market turmoil under the thesis that "people need to eat." We have highlighted a few defensive food names in this series recently. The premise here is that with restaurants being closed or available for takeout/delivery only during the COVID-19 crisis, more people will be cooking at home. We think that you can start scaling in at $10 increments, $135, $125, etc, to build a position in this name. The story has changed here, as we left the name on valuation concerns last year. While valuation is still a bit stretched, sales are likely to ramp up as families stay home and cook meals as they shelter in place. In our opinion, the stock will outperform in this type of market.

Our take on Q1 sales

Here is the deal. Sales in Q1 were adversely impacted by COVID-19 in China which turned consumption patterns upside down in the second half of Q1. So shouldn't that happen in the U.S. too? Perhaps, but we are taking the other side of that position. It is a touch contrarian and not as defensive as a classic "food stock." Despite some COVID-19 headwinds in its most recent quarter, the company delivered some decent results, but nothing spectacular. McCormick's first-quarter sales were down 1.6% compared to the year-ago period. In constant dollars, sales fell 1%. COVID-19 was a 3% headwind. That is not awful, all things considered. The consumer segment saw a 6% hit, while currency impacted things slightly. Regionally, sales we pretty bad in Asia/Pacific, while about flat in the Americas and EMEA. Consumer sales in the Americas fell 2%. In EMEA they declined 1%, and in Asia/Pacific they fell 29%.

The Flavor Solutions segment saw sales rise 5%, with a slight negative currency impact. Once again we will reiterate that the company continues to see growth because each year it comes out with new and exciting products that are usually well received, and the company continues to effectively market its classic products. Flavor Solutions continues to have strength, and our bullishness earlier this year was driven by our expectations for continued growth here. Well-timed acquisitions have continued to help the company grow. In addition, the company continues to build brand equity internationally, and performance was particularly strong in its emerging markets.

While competition remains tough, the company continues its slow and reliable growth here. Now here is where we get a bit contrarian. As awful as consumer sales were, Flavor Solutions held up just fine in our opinion, overall. Sales in the Americas were up 6%, while EMEA saw a 9% boost. Despite the perceived carnage of COVID-19, Flavor Solutions were only down 2% in constant currency in Asia/Pacific

Margins rose

Expenses have been kept in check, thanks to cost savings initiatives as well as the effect of higher-margin Flavor Solutions products being sold. Margins were up 90 basis points versus last year. Because of revenues being down just slightly with margins higher, earnings per share still fell, but were better than expected. They came in at $1.08 versus $1.12, but beat consensus by $0.05.

Value stretched but no one know where earnings will land

Make no mistake. We like the company, but the stock is pricey still even at $135 per share. However is not the same value we saw at $170. What is tough here is that the company pulled guidance because no one knows how bad the COVID-19 will impact things. While sales to restaurants will of course be hit, we think the at home sales will make up some of this. As the stock has pared a ton of value, we think you can consider scaling in. Before COVID-19 we were looking EPS for the year for McCormick of $5.10 to $5.40. Assuming that COVID-19 at worst has similar impacts as we saw in china, we could see a possible 25% haircut in EPS. That is at worst in our opinion, so, maybe $4.00 per share? That puts valuation at 33X FWD EPS at $135. The stock has always had a stretched valuation. If EPS only falls say 10% then we are looking at maybe $4.60 in EPS than we are looking at 29X. Still pricey.

So why consider buying?

Very tough to buy much in this market, and although we have highlighted food stocks as defensive plays, McCormick is a bit contrarian based on Q1 results. We like it because of the people need to eat thesis, but it is well positioned given its solid financial results, stable cash generation and access to liquidity, and it has rapidly implemented appropriate mitigation plans to plan for trend changes in the next few months. I n the consumer segment, we think we see an overall increase in consumer demand during periods of pantry stocking like we saw with our defensive food stock plays, and we think we see increased cooking at home. In the flavor solutions segment, we also expect to see increased customer demand from packaged food companies and expect declines in demand from restaurant and other foodservice customers. We do not think there will be too much of a devastating hit to earnings, so as the market knocks this back, consider buying here at $135 and adding in 10 point increments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MKC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.