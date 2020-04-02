Predicting Survival: Ruth's Hospitality Group

The company is now focusing on takeout which is likely going to be extremely difficult due to its high-end market positioning.

While the company has made considerable defensive strides by expanding its credit facilities and cutting management salaries, most of its expenses are unavoidable overhead.

The stock is now trading at a TTM "P/CFO" of 2.5X and, before now, had a strong growth track record.

The upscale diner operator Ruth's Hospitality Group has been hit extremely hard by the virus, losing over three-quarters of its equity value.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, many companies that are reliant on social gatherings are in an extremely difficult financial situation as their revenue is likely to decline to near-zero for Q2 2020 and perhaps remain low thereafter.

In a situation like this, many companies are trading at an extreme discount that will attract many deep-value oriented investors looking to buy a turnaround. However, just because a stock is down 50-90% does not mean it is cheap. If it operates at low margins with high overhead and poor cash reserves, there is a decent chance its stock is headed toward zero.

In order to help investors (and short sellers) separate the likely turnarounds from the value-traps, I'm creating a "Predicting Survival" article series that will cover the most downtrodden companies in depth.

Let's discuss the popular steakhouse Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) which has recently lost three-quarters of its value.

Data by YCharts

Ruth's situation is extra difficult since it is not only going to be impacted by the virus, but also by the expected longer-lasting economic slowdown that will follow due to its upscale market position. Looking back, you can see RUTH lost most of its value in 2008. Quite frankly, the scenario today could be worse.

Growth Is Good, But Leverage Growth is Not

After struggling to survive in the aftermath of 2008, Ruth's has seen tremendous growth over the past decade and has reached new highs. The company currently has 158 locations globally and has aimed to consistently add new locations. As you can see below, this practice has resulted in steady revenue, revenue per share, and CFO per share growth:

Data by YCharts

With RUTH at $6 today, it is trading at 2.5X its TTM operating cash-flow. Obviously, that is an extremely low valuation and is only slightly above its 2009 bottom as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

On the surface, RUTH may seem like a great buy. It has high steady growth in revenue, cash flow, and dividends and is trading at a fire-sale valuation.

That said, we must look beneath the surface to find the truth. The fact is that, because Ruth's leases its locations, it has very high lease obligations. As of the last annual report, this brought the company's total liabilities to assets to 81%:

Data by YCharts

As of its recent annual report, the company has total assets of $497M but that figure drops to $396M if you exclude intangibles. The company also has $402M in total liabilities ($64M in long-term debt) giving it low tangible book value.

Further, the company's working capital has become extremely negative over the past decade with very little cash-on-hand as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, because the company has made a practice of returning capital to shareholders, it lacks a large rainy day fund to weather this storm. It has recently drastically improved cash reserves, but takeout will be a tough sell for most customers.

Ruth's Defensive Positioning

So far, the company has already taken significant measures to cut costs. It shut stores where takeout and delivery are not feasible, cut the use of part-time workers, cut staff and lowered salaries or hours of remaining workers. This has included curtailing operations at 23 restaurants and a 10-30% pay cut for remaining workers, including a 50% cut in CEO pay.

The company also drew down most of its revolving credit facility which, as of March 27th, brings its total cash to $71.5M. This will also bring its outstanding credit facility to $120 million. Importantly, the company earned $42M last year which shows it has borrowed quite a bit, enough that its covenants do not allow dividend payment. The company has also suspended its quarterly dividend and is aiming to lower CapEx by $35M.

According to its recent annual report, the company has $24M in minimum rent commitments for 2020. In total, the company had $288M in non-food costs last year as well as a low $2.1M in interest expense. The company generated total sales after food costs of $341M last year, meaning a prolonged 50%+ drop in sales could feasibly result in an extreme loss.

On the revenue side, the company is focusing entirely on takeout which I believe is going to be a tough sell. Obviously, the takeout market is a much lower-cost lower-margin market than the traditional upscale dining business. Since there are no situations like this, it is difficult to estimate, but I'm expecting Q2 revenue to be a third or less than usual.

Consider that the more COVID-19 is slowed, the longer cases will take to reach a peak. Its growth has slowed in the U.S. in recent days, meaning it may not peak until May. Even if Ruth's reopens, many will likely avoid restaurants for months after out of fear. Of course, if a recession strikes people's wallets, it may be years before Ruth's recovers.

Given this, I believe that it is quite possible the company expends most of its cash this year and struggles to meet obligations. That is not to say the company will fail to meet obligations. Only that significant equity dilutions are possible and that it is possible for RUTH to reach zero.

The Verdict

Overall, given Ruth's valuation and history of strong, largely organic growth, the company could be a fire-sale buying opportunity. The way I see it, Ruth's is a great company that is now in an extremely unlucky scenario. This is a situation that could bring the firm to Chapter 11 if it lasts longer than a few months and particularly if it causes Americans to cut back on consumption (long term).

The bottom line is that RUTH is a better deep-value long opportunity than most, but it may be best to wait a few weeks for more clarity on when exactly virus-related precautions will end. If it appears that Ruth's will struggle into and potentially after summer, the company is a sell. If not, I believe the company will recover and deliver attractive returns. That said, for now, I am officially neutral but would likely buy below $4.

At the end of the day, Ruth's is a good company that is generally highly rated among patrons. The most significant issue I see is that it has returned too much capital to shareholders, leaving itself heavily reliant on lenders to make it through rainy days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.