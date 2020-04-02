BGR: 13.1% Yield CEF Is Our Top Pick For Upside In Energy

We like the fund's strategy and concentrated exposure to large-cap leaders that are well-positioned to survive the current market environment.

The BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) is a closed-end fund that invests in energy sector stocks. The strategy here includes the use of options to enhance income in support of the fund's monthly distribution that currently yields 13.1%. What we like about BGR is that the portfolio is concentrated among global major oil & gas producers which we believe are best positioned to survive the recent crash in energy prices and offer a significant upside on a potential recovery. Recognizing the continued market uncertainties and volatility, we think BGR presents a compelling value and it's our top pick among funds for energy sector exposure.

(Source: finviz.com)

BGR Background

BGR is differentiated among most energy sector CEFs as the fund does not hold any Master Limited Partnerships "MLPs." It's more common to find income-focused energy sector CEFs that are built around MLPs given their higher yields which facilitate large distributions. In this regard, BGR is one of the few CEFs that offers investors an actively managed portfolio of concentrated oil and gas E&P industry equities.

One of the current themes in the market has been the widespread underperformance of MLPs given their typically leveraged structure and a weaker outlook for midstream energy. On one hand, the fund's yield at 13.1% is lower than some alternative energy infrastructure funds that hold MLPs, but the other side to that is the lower expense ratio of BGR at 1.2% which avoids the MLP fee layering. While we're sure there may be some interesting opportunities among MLPs, we're more bullish on large-cap E&P names.

(Source: BlackRock)

To be clear, the fund does have some exposure to energy distribution and refining stocks, but 79% of the fund is in "integrated" and "exploration and production" companies. The top holding with a 12.6% weighting is Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS.A)(RDS.B) followed by Total SA (TOT) and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) each with an 8.5% holding in the fund.

Going through the rest of the top 10 holdings, the positions include BP Plc (BP), Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), and Chevron Corp. (CVX). What investors are getting here is a collection of global majors in a concentrated portfolio of just 30 holdings that are overall expected to capture trends in the price of oil and gas. In a scenario where the price of oil recovers, we expect BGR to outperform the commodity price to the upside.

Keep in mind BGR uses an "overwrite" strategy that sells or "writes" call options on the equity positions to enhance income by collecting the premium. Currently, 31% of the fund is "overwritten" which in theory represents a partial hedge and can help reduce downside volatility but would limit the upside potential. For practical purposes, the option strategy allows the management team to actively trade around a position to generate cash flow for reinvestment and to support the monthly distribution.

Performance

The energy sector has been a difficult area of the market to invest in over the past decade. There was a crash in the price of oil in the second half of 2014 based on oversupply concerns and again now with the coronavirus pandemic demand-side disruption. BGR posted a negative NAV total return in 2014, 2015, and 2018. This year, the fund is down 42% following the energy sector lower. That being said, our focus here is on the outlook going forward and we think there is upside from current levels.

(Source: BlackRock)

Importantly, BGR has performed well against some comparables. While the fund doesn't have a stated benchmark, we use the widely followed Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLE) and the iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSE:IXC) as references. XLE tracks the energy sector stocks that comprise the S&P 500 Index (SPY) while IXC tracks broader global large-cap energy sector stocks. Given the number of holdings in the BGR portfolio that are non-U.S. stocks, IXC is a good benchmark in our opinion.

BGR has outperformed XLE and IXC over the past year with a slightly smaller decline. BGR is down 43.9% compared to 54.4% in XLE and 47.3% in IXC. BGR has also outperformed XLE and IXC over the past year on a total return to NAV basis.

Data by YCharts

In our view, the ability of BGR to limit downside risk compared to passive exchange-traded funds helps reaffirm the management teams' relative stock-picking ability. The potential that BGR can outperform to the upside going forward can also justify the fund's larger expense ratio at 1.2% compared to 0.46% for IXC and 0.13% for XLE.

BGR Discount To NAV

Another reason we like BGR is that it currently trades at a discount to NAV of 10.4%. From the chart below, the spread in the market price to NAV has ranged between a 15% discount in Q4 2018 to a premium of 10% in 2015. Considering an average discount of 8% over the past 5 years, the current discount suggests the fund is relatively inexpensive. Investors buying BGR now can get an incremental return boost should the discount narrow. We expect a tightening discount when sentiment in the energy sector improves.

Data by YCharts

BGR Distribution

It's important to note that the fund manager BlackRock just announced a cut to BGR's distribution to a new monthly rate of $0.068 per share. While we never like to see a cut, the action here is consistent with the reality of the market environment and now better supports the long-term sustainability of the fund. The new annualized distribution amount of $0.816 per share represents a yield of 13.1%.

(Source: BlackRock)

Approximately 60% of the total distribution of the fund thus far in 2020 has been based on a return of capital payment "ROC." The portion of the distribution classified as ROC is untaxed but reduces the investor's cost basis. The use of ROC is sometimes controversial among CEF investors, but we look at it as providing a level of flexibility to shareholders that can choose between taking the cash payment or simply reinvesting into the fund. In the case of BGR where we are bullish on the fund, reinvesting the distribution will improve the total return potential to the upside.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The coronavirus pandemic and global disruption to economic activity is an unprecedented situation for the energy market. Consumers around the world are locked down following guidelines of social distancing which has effectively crushed oil and refined product demand from various industries. The price of oil has declined from $65 per barrel at the start of the year, to now trade near $20 and an 18-year low. The performance of energy sector stocks has followed lower with many of the smaller and high-cost drillers now potentially facing bankruptcy.

(Source: finviz.com)

In this environment, we see strength in BGR as the investment portfolio is concentrated among large-cap global majors with generally diversified operations and higher-quality assets. While the near-term operating environment for the portfolio companies in BGR is challenging, we expect top holdings like Royal Dutch Shell or Exxon Mobil to survive and potentially consolidate market share.

We are bullish on the price of oil at the current level based on a view that the market has already priced in some of the worst-case scenarios. Even while some of the underlying companies in the BGR fund may still announce their dividend cut this year, we think the current share prices now represent value and could recover going forward.

We expect global oil supply to come offline as marginal drillers pull production which could help the commodity price find a floor near current levels. In this scenario, an eventual containment of the coronavirus pandemic could lead to an upside in the price of oil supporting energy sector stocks and the BGR fund. To the downside, the main risk is for further deterioration in the global macro outlook. In this regard, the main monitoring point continues to be the developments of the coronavirus as we all hope for it to be contained as quickly as possible.

Takeaway

We like BGR for its exposure to quality large-cap energy sector stocks. Recognizing the ongoing market uncertainty and ongoing bearish trends for oil and gas, we think the deep sell-off has already reset expectations sufficiently lower. In our view, BGR is a buy as the current price and corresponding levels of underlying holdings represent some compelling value for long-term investors. We like the fund for its attractive yield and current discount to NAV. Investors interested in BGR could consider allocating a position over days and weeks to potentially improve their cost basis through dollar-cost averaging.

Build a Stronger Portfolio With The Core-Satellite Dossier Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Get access to all our exclusive features including: Model portfolios built around different strategies.

built around different strategies. A tracked watchlist of our top picks .

. A weekly "dossier" with an updated market outlook.

Access to analysts with a live chat.

Exclusive research covering all asset classes and market segments. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.