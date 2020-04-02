Amarin: The Possible Procedural Error In The District Court Judgment

Some of my research is provided below - the entire research, including timeline of future events, is available to TPT members.

The error pertains to shifting the burden of proof in terms of secondary considerations over to Amarin instead of to the generics.

Amarin (AMRN) lost a patent lawsuit against generics Hikma and Dr Reddy's (RDY) at the District Court of Judge Miranda Du. Judge Du said that while the generics (will) infringe on Amarin's (MARINE trial related) patents, the infringement will not matter because these patents are invalidated due to obviousness.

Obviousness is a legal term that means that there exists published prior art which would enable an ordinary practitioner of the art to "figure out" the claims of the patent in question. This basically means that what has been proposed by the patent in its claims is nothing new or original, there is nothing inventive about the patent, and that it has been done before.

Now, to determine obviousness after a patent has been granted, a court has to decide on two considerations, called primary and secondary considerations. Primary consideration is purely prima facie looking at prior art; a basically fact finding exercise to determine whether prior art exists on the patent claims. Here, Judge Du mainly relied on Mori 2000 to determine against Amarin. Since this was a fact finding exercise and Federal Courts usually do not go against District Courts on this, we will not discuss the correctness of this determination. Instead, we will discuss a probable procedural error on the part of Judge Du in terms of considering secondary considerations.

Yesterday, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee held a conference call with a Harvard patent lawyer - this discussion is based on that call, with explanations and expansions where appropriate.

According to the lawyer, there are at least four secondary considerations that are relevant here - 1. unexpected results. 2. long felt unmet need. 3. praise. 4. commercial success.

If you look at the USPTO data on the granting of the patents, which happened before REDUCE-IT, the patent examiner granted the patent based on one such unexpected result - reduction in Apo-B that was observed in the trials.

But a much more unexpected - indeed stunning - result was available to Judge Du that was not available to the patent examiner - the huge reduction in CV risks that was seen at REDUCE-IT.

Generics have argued that this result was not unexpected due to JELIS - see here for JELIS and here for REDUCE-IT.

The above issue is debatable, and is also a fact finding exercise, so we will not discuss that, since the Federal courts probably won't, unless there's a clear factual error, not a matter of opinion - which it ultimately is.

The same goes for the other 3 considerations - long felt unmet need et al. These are all valid and probably provable considerations; however, that is not the crux of the error.

The error committed by Judge Du is procedural. The error is this - according to Supreme Court caselaw and other precedence, when a judge takes up the two types of considerations, she must take them both together, and not one after the other. In general, already issued patents are entitled to an assumption of validity, and therefore the challenger generic company has to come up with clear and convincing evidence against them, and not the brand that has a burden of proof.

So there are two distinct issues here - one, that the judge must weigh both types of considerations as A plus B and not as A then B; and two, it is not the brand's burden to prove the secondary considerations, but the generic's burden to disprove them.

But here's what the judgment actually says:

The Court first discusses Defendants’ prima facie obviousness case, which the Court finds Defendants supported with clear and convincing evidence of obviousness at Trial, and then discusses each of Plaintiffs’ proffered objective indicia of nonobviousness. The Court will go on to explain why the Court does not find that Plaintiffs’ proffered evidence of secondary considerations saves the Asserted Claims.

This is the procedural error pointed out by the Harvard lawyer following two precedent-setting cases, in re cyclobenzaprine patent, a well-known case in patent law circles, and a 2013 case involving Novo Nordisk. Relevant quotes from the first case:

The Federal Circuit reversed a finding of obviousness in Eurand Inc. v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (under the caption In re Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsule Patent Litigation), taking the occasion to expound on both the proper consideration of the evidence proffered to support an obviousness determination as well as the evidentiary burdens and their proper application. The Federal Circuit then turned to the methodology used by the District Court to apply the objective indicia (also known as secondary considerations) of non-obviousness and found the methodology to be lacking. Specifically, the District Court first determined that the defendants had raised a prima facie case of obviousness based on the evidence from the prior art, and then assessed whether Cephalon rebutted that prima facie case with evidence of commercial success, unexpected results, long-felt but unfulfilled need and failure of others. This was error, according to the Federal Circuit, because obviousness must be considered in view of all the evidence, both from the application of the prior art and any objective evidence of non-obviousness, and the two-part procedure employed by the District Court was contrary to the proper application of Section 103 pursuant to Graham v. John Deere. In addition the Court found that the District Court had improperly shifted the burden of rebuttal to Cephalon instead of properly requiring defendants to bear the burden of providing clear and convincing evidence of obviousness. [emphasis author's]

If you compare the above paragraph - especially the text in bold, with the text from Judge Du's judgment, you can see that this is the exact procedural error made by the Judge. She first considered primary consideration, then secondary consideration - that is not the proper procedure according to the Supreme Court. Indeed, the fact that she did actually find Vascepa to be a commercial success (and satisfying a long-felt need) despite the presence of Lovaza in the matter - and still decided against its non-obviousness - makes this error so glaring.

Further corroboration of this procedure is stated here

The proper protocol was recited in Stratoflex, Inc. v. Aeroquip Corp., 713 F.2d 1530, 1538–39 (Fed. Cir. 1983): It is jurisprudentially inappropriate to disregard any relevant evidence on any issue in any case, patent cases included. Thus evidence rising out of the so-called "secondary considerations" must always when present be considered en route to a determination of obviousness. . . . Indeed, evidence of secondary considerations may often be the most probative and cogent evidence in the record. It may often establish that an invention appearing to have been obvious in light of the prior art was not. It is to be considered as part of all the evidence, not just when the decisionmaker remains in doubt after reviewing the art.

This was the error committed by Judge Du. What she basically did was - first, looking at prima facie prior art, she formed an opinion of obviousness against these patents, and then turned and asked Amarin - thus shifting the burden of proof to Amarin - that do you have any secondary considerations that would outweigh the prima facie evidence of obviousness?

This is procedural error, and this is where this judgment could be reversed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.