Wolf's Coronavirus Discounts: Toronto Dominion Bank

The bank, with 22 million clients and 89,000 employees across the world, is one of the major international players in finance.

The Toronto-Dominion bank represents one of the better financial institutions in the world. TD and its peers are very rarely at a clear discount to market.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is one of Canada's big banks. I already own the Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS), and I recently both initiated and extended my position in TD. I consider this to be one of the better banks you can own, in no small part because of its dominant position in Canada, as well as its ~6.5 million American customers.

Undervaluation in TD is rare - though I'll qualify what I mean by "undervaluation" more in the appropriate section of this article, as this needs to be taken in context. What I think you should know is that I consider Canada's largest bank, with almost 1.5 trillion CAD in assets, to now be on sale.

Toronto-Dominion Bank - What does the company do?

With roots dating back to 1855, the bank was formed in a merger between the Bank of Toronto and the Dominion bank back in 1955. Aside from being the largest bank in Canada, TD is the 26th-largest bank in the entire world and is considered to be a Global Systematically Important Bank by the FSB (Financial Stability Board) in Switzerland. In terms of North America, TD is the 6th largest bank by market capitalization.

Describing TD's operations isn't all that complicated on the surface. We have:

Canadian Retail Banking, giving us Personal banking, credits, financing, small businesses, and commercial banking. This also includes wealth management as well as a sizeable insurance business.

giving us Personal banking, credits, financing, small businesses, and commercial banking. This also includes wealth management as well as a sizeable insurance business. U.S. Retail Banking gives us the same as Canadian less the insurance business, and with a strategic partnership with TD Ameritrade.

gives us the same as Canadian less the insurance business, and with a strategic partnership with TD Ameritrade. Wholesale Banking, which provides research and investment banking services, global transactions and banking presence in some of the world's largest financial centers.

The mix in these areas can be considered, if not perfect, at least appealing with a strong home market focus but an international presence.

(Source: TD investor presentation 2020)

The company has a focused geographical presence. It's easy to see where they "want" to be and where they have little interest in being.

(Source: TD investor presentation 2020)

Their investments and presence into the world's largest and 10th-largest economy (Canada) respectively makes them an impressive player overall in one of the most conservative banking systems in the world. I've spoken to Canada's banking systems previously, and it's one of the only ones which reminds me in detail, only more conservative, of the models found in Scandinavia.

The fact that customers love the bank is shown in the market share - which is either #1 or #2 in most retail products. TD has been quickly adding mobile capabilities, digital enhancements, and other tools to its lineup, resulting in more than 50% of its global customer base now being active digital customers.

TD's success as a business can be seen, as I mentioned, mostly in terms of its market share and customer base. The bank sports a #1 or #2 market share in Canada in crucial segments such as personal banking products, business banking, and it's the #1 credit card issuer in Canada. TD is also #1 in Customer Satisfaction amongst the "Big 5" Canadian banks. In the US, these numbers are (naturally) lower given that they compete here with much larger financial institutions. However, TD is ranked highest in customer satisfaction in the Southeast portion of the US, and the US small business administration has ranked it as the #1 SBA lender in the bank's geographical footprint.

There's also TD Ameritrade, which is a leading US brokerage - no doubt used by many on this site - which holds approximately 12 million clients and $1.4 trillion in assets. It has market leadership in the US, and ranks highly amongst nearly all surveys. TD Ameritrade was ranked the #1 Overall Broker for 2020 at Stockbrokers.com. Secondarily, the company also has an ownership stake in the Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) after Schwab acquired TD Ameritrade.

Perhaps most importantly, TD has a domestic loan portfolio heavily weighted towards residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit, which amounts for over 70% of the personal Canadian retail portfolio. Only comparatively small amounts are found in higher-risk lines of credit, and the commercial banking loans amount to only a quarter of the Canadian portfolio. The US portfolio is somewhat different, with commercial banking and C&I loans amounting for nearly 80% of the commercial loans in the US, and indirect auto loans being somewhat higher here as well. In short, the Canadian loan portfolio is better than the US as it stands today.

So, a quick wrap-up. Toronto-Dominion Bank is the largest of the "Big 5" in Canada. While all of them are qualitative banks, it could be argued that TD compares favorably even amongst these. Being a bank, TD makes money mainly through:

Credit card, credit, mortgage, and account/service fees.

Global banking fees and global financial services.

Research, investment banking and the sale of capital market services

Brokerage Fees

Toronto-Dominion Bank - How has the company been doing?

Apart from its success in adding customers to its digital platforms, TD's results are best presented by watching how earnings have grown over the past few years.

( Source: TD investor presentation 2020)

TD has managed to deliver a solid earnings growth over time, while at the same time maintaining an appealing dividend with a 10% on average annualized dividend growth since the year 2000. They even announced a dividend increase of $0.05/share in 1Q20, though it, of course, remains to be seen how the coronavirus impacts this.

The bank targets a 40-50% payout ratio, which in my book and with my rating gives it a score of 4/5 in terms of P/O, with a yield of currently above 5% due to corona. The returns garnered through investing in TD have outperformed all Canadian banking peers over a 10-year period.

Apart from strict earnings or EPS, TD has reported growing income consistently in both Canadian Retail and US retail for several years, with FY19 being the only real outlier year where income went down somewhat in the Canadian segment.

(Source: TD investor presentation 2020)

Regardless of this slight, segment-specific dip however, TD maintains a high, nearly 12% 1Q20 CET1 Ratio with a leverage ratio of 4.0%. This, among other things, leads to TD's nearly record-high credit rating in terms of its domestic peers, and on an at a least-competitive level in the context of its U.S peers.

(Source: TD investor presentation 2020)

Interestingly as well, the bank outpaces its domestic peers by far when it comes to non-common equity capital ratings, both in terms of subordinated debt and in terms of its preferred shares.

(Source: TD investor presentation 2020)

For a bank, the liquidity coverage ratio, or LCR is crucial - TD has over 137% as of 1Q20, though it will certainly be interesting to see how this is affected by the coronavirus.

The main argument for TD, however, is the low risk of its balance sheet compared to other banks. The primary source of TD's funds and capital are personal and commercial deposits, but even outside of these, the company has excellent laddering of debt maturities.

(Source: TD investor presentation 2020)

I put credence in a lot of financial metrics, analysis, and tools when it comes to analyzing a company. SimplySafeDividends is one I find to be of particular use here, as it combines a number of metrics and gives us a viable safety rating in terms of the company's dividend. Combined with other ratios and ratings, this is how I pick the companies to invest in.

TD was at a "Very Safe" rating in terms of its dividend but was downgraded as little as 2 days ago. Because of this, I've moved it from my "ultra-safe" dividend investment lists down to the second tier. Still an excellent investment - but my system is quite rigid to evaluating stocks and picking only the best-of-breed during these times.

That being said - TD has done fine, and I expect it to continue doing fine going forward. There's little negative to be said about the bank, even if there are risks investing here.

So let's look at them.

Toronto-Dominion bank - what are the risks?

TD certainly has risks - that's the reason it was recently downgraded, and also the reason I moved it down a notch from my "First-tier" to "second-tier" worth of safety.

The oil price war will heavily affect a nation like Canada, where energy accounts for 550,500 jobs indirectly and accounts for nearly 10% of the GDP. The nation is the sixth-largest energy producer in the world and the fourth-largest net exporter. And now, because of the price war, very few people want Canadian crude. While TD as a business has a relatively small exposure to cyclical or riskier businesses and focuses on Retail banking, the risk here is indirect. A real estate downturn in Canada could increase pressure on banks to lower shareholder dividends. In short, I don't see anything as off the table, and a nation like Canada which depends on its oil is in a worse spot than many others.

will heavily affect a nation like Canada, where energy accounts for 550,500 jobs indirectly and accounts for nearly The nation is the sixth-largest energy producer in the world and the fourth-largest net exporter. And now, because of the price war, very few people want Canadian crude. While TD as a business has a relatively small exposure to cyclical or riskier businesses and focuses on Retail banking, the risk here is indirect. A real estate downturn in Canada could increase pressure on banks to lower shareholder dividends. In short, I don't see anything as off the table, and a nation like Canada which on its oil is in a worse spot than many others. Very low/negative interest rates will highly affect banks', including TD's, profits. If the bank needs to set aside capital, the easiest thing to do which wouldn't stress the company's balance sheet is of course to reduce shareholder dividends. I doubt personally that this will happen, but it's a risk - and needs to be considered

will highly affect banks', including TD's, profits. If the bank needs to set aside capital, the easiest thing to do which wouldn't stress the company's balance sheet is of course to reduce shareholder dividends. I doubt personally that this will happen, but it's a risk - and needs to be considered Canada's bank regulator has already gone out and ordered banks to not increase dividends until this period of shock is over. If it gets worse, the order not to increase could be made into an order to decrease.

The risk to TD, and to any Canadian bank is the combination of oil pricing pressure, negative interest rates, and the coronavirus, which could cause a housing/real estate crisis and other associated effects, which could force the bank to lower its dividend. This risk is not specific to TD, but it is an overall risk to all Canada's banks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank - What's the valuation?

Now, the fun part.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

While it could be argued the bank still has a few notches' worth of P/E to fall prior to being valued at recessionary levels, the current valuation is rare, even in this context.

Yielding 5.5% at this time and trading at an earnings yield of nearly 12%, the indications are for extreme potential upside unless something fundamental changes going forward.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Forecasting it at its market discount, the potential upside at a return to normal valuation is nearly 20% annually, and that for Canada's largest bank. Analysts rarely miss any sort of forecasts when it comes to TD (10% on a 1Y-basis), and while it's important to emphasize that this situation is in many ways, unprecedented, we also need to recognize the absolutely fundamental role that TD plays in Canadian society. To find such a qualitative bank at this valuation is, as the charts suggest, unheard of outside of a recession.

While we may well be on our way into a recession, we're certainly not there at this time. I view this as the time to pick out what companies you want to own for the remainder of your life - and while there are companies I would also like to own besides TD, very few banks are companies I would like to own more than the Toronto-Dominion bank.

While I also own Scotiabank, the fact is that TD compares very favorably to all its domestic peers, both in terms of current potential upside and in terms of potential safety, such as credit rating and ratios. There is, as I see it, very little reason at this time to choose other banks in Canada above the Toronto-Dominion Bank.

This, together with the current undervalued state of TD, forms the basis of my current thesis.

Thesis

During these coronavirus times, I've gone forward with my plans to develop my own sort of quality "scoring system." My ambition is for this to combine not only the fundamental safety of a company in the form of credit rating and financial ratios and moats, but also the relative valuation of the company at a specific point in time - resulting in a sort of "desirability" rating.

It'll be far from perfect - I don't believe any rating system is perfect, and this crisis has certainly shown that with many companies going from a "Very Safe" dividend rating to "borderline" in a matter of days.

However, I do want a way to differentiate and pick between various appealing stocks - and that's my goal for "my" system. And in the current iteration of my system, the Toronto-Dominion Bank scores very highly.

It's prevented from being at the very top simply due to the risks mentioned in the article, which pushes it from first to second-tier quality/safety, but this shouldn't prevent you from taking a look at the company anyway. The purpose of my own system is never to disqualify companies entirely - my goal is that all companies on my list are buyable under the right circumstance - but rather to tier them in terms of safety and current appeal.

The simple fact is that if we consider the market discount to be an accurate valuation metric for TD, the company is currently undervalued by 38.56%, to a fair-value price target of 81 CAD/share. This is similar to the relative or prospective undervaluation we see in all of the "Big 5" at this time, with the highest undervaluation being found in the Bank of Montreal (BMO). However, Toronto-Dominion bank offers a significantly higher rate of dividend growth as well as a lower payout ratio in terms of earnings. The bank is also segmented better in terms of its portfolio exposure than most of its peers.

It is, quite simply put, the best of breed when it comes to the "Big 5." None of them are" bad," but certain banks have more "bad exposure" than others. Scotiabank, for instance, has higher oil exposure than does TD and BMO has high exposure to oil and gas as well. I don't think any of these large banks will fall, but I do think it's prudent to align myself with the best of them.

That, in my view, is TD - and that is why I both bought, and continue to buy them at this time.

Thank you for reading.

Thesis

Toronto-Dominion's current valuation indicates substantial undervaluation compared to long-term fair value, even if the bank's short-term earnings will be affected by current economical headwinds. It's a "BUY."

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.